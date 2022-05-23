World’s Rarest Dog Breeds in 2022

*This article was compiled from multiple sources on dogtime.com, dogstodaymagazine.co.uk & images captured and licensed by canva.com

What are the 10 rarest breeds of dogs in the world? The answer to that question is actually a little bit complicated. When it comes to dog breeds, there's no such thing as an official "rarest" breed - but some breeds might be considered more rare than others by individual kennels or registries. For example, while you might not find too many Pumi dogs around your neighborhood, they're probably considered quite rare by the Hungarian Pumi Club! So whether we're talking about one specific country's registry or just general availability on a global scale, here are our picks for the 10 most uncommon and unusual dog breeds:

Tibetan Terrier is a breed of Terrier type dog, originating in Tibet. The dogs were bred by monks as ratters and watchdogs, and they are similar in appearance to the Shih Tzu. They have a double coat with a soft, thick undercoat and a longer outer coat that is straight.

Despite the breed’s association with Tibet, there is some dispute as to whether it originated there or if it was introduced from India. In addition to the controversy over the location of origin, there has been disagreement among some Buddhist monks concerning whether or not rats should be killed on religious grounds. But today, Tibetan terriers are so popular that they have been exported to many countries all over the world.

The Bedlington Terrier is a small to medium-sized terrier breed of dog. It has a silky coat that covers a well muscled body. They have a distinctive curly tail and a broad, foxy head. Bedlington Terriers come in many colors including black & tan, red & tan, blue & tan, liver & tan, chocolate & tan or grizzle (mix of black and white with gray). The ears are traditionally cropped with scissors to give them an erect appearance; this is optional however.

The Norwegian Lundehund is a breed of dog that is native to Norway. The breed is very ancient and as such has also been called the Norsk Lundehund. It was first discovered by people in Norway, and it originated from a weasel-type animal called the Puffin, which was an important food source for the Vikings living on the coastline. The dogs looked like small puffins and were used as watchdogs and sheep herders, and they were also trained to find lost objects under snow or rocks. The dogs have six toes rather than four on each foot, which makes them better suited for using their forelimbs to jump from rock to rock looking for puffins nesting in holes under cliffsides.

Pumi is a breed of Hungarian sheepdog. They have a thick curly coat and a tail carried curled over the back. The Pumi also has a distinctive black mustache.

The Pumi's origin is in Hungary. It was developed in the 18th century from old European sheepdogs that were brought to the region by the shepherds called Magyars, who migrated from central Asia. The dogs were used for herding and guarding livestock in pastures and they were also used to pull carts carrying goods to market.

Today there are two separate varieties of Pumi - one with erect ears, and one with drooping ears which distinguish it as being traditionally bred for working purposes, rather than show-ring events.

The Irish Glen of Imaal Terrier is an old breed that was developed in Ireland. It is believed to be the only remaining terrier breed of its type, which used to date back to western Europe. The breed is thought to date back to more than 400 years ago, and it has also been called the Irish Red Terrier. They were used for hunting foxes and hares, for fighting other dogs, and they were also used as guard dogs on farms. Today this small dog weighs between 13-16 pounds, but the males are usually larger than females. The dog's coat can be red or white, with red being most common in Ireland.

The Pyrenean Mastiff is a very large dog of ancient lineage. It is thought to be one of the oldest breeds of dog in Europe, but more recent research suggests that it has more recently developed from an even older line of mastiff-type dogs that first existed more than 3,000 years ago. This ancient race of dogs were bred by the Celts for use as guardians against wild animals and they were also used as protection on livestock farms.

The Czesky Fousek is a breed of dog that was developed in Czechoslovakia. The breed is thought to have been started from a merging of the Polish Cuon, the German Dachshund and the Papillon. The resulting breed became known as the Czesky Fousek which translated from Czech means "Czech terrier." These dogs were then bred to a variety of sizes and ultimately became popular for their agility and versatility.

The Small Münsterländer is a small dog breed. It originated in Germany where many other types of terriers are also bred. The breed has existed for centuries, but the name was not given to it until 1911. This dog is often used to hunt rats, mice, and squirrels.

The Swedish Lapphund is a large, medium-sized breed of herding dog. They are slightly smaller than the other breeds in this group, but they still have the same type of coat that other Lapphunds have. The name is derived from the Lapland region in northern Sweden, which was the home to many of these dogs originally. This breed has been exported outside of Sweden, and it has become popular with international competitors in sled dog racing.

The Turkish Kangal is a breed of livestock guardian dog that has been bred for centuries in central Turkey. They are primarily used to guard sheep and other livestock from predators, but they have also been used in the past to protect people, property and borders. The dogs are usually black or dark brown with possible white highlighting.

There are a lot of rare dog breeds in the world, and some have been around for hundreds or even thousands of years. Each breed has its own unique appearance and temperament that makes them stand out from other dogs.