Thirsty Tails: Top 7 Dog Breeds that Love to Drink Water

Water is essential for all living beings, and dogs are no exception. While all dogs need water to stay hydrated, some breeds seem to have an inherent love for it, often exhibiting enthusiastic drinking behaviors. Whether it's splashing in puddles, playing in the sprinklers, or gulping down water from their bowls, these water-loving breeds truly enjoy staying hydrated. In this article, we'll dive into the top 7 dog breeds that possess a natural affinity for water, highlighting their aquatic tendencies and the joy they find in this life-giving liquid.

  1. Labrador Retriever: The Labrador Retriever, often considered one of the most popular dog breeds worldwide, is renowned for its love of water. Originally bred as hunting companions, Labradors have a waterproof double coat that helps them stay warm and buoyant in the water. Whether fetching floating toys or taking a dip in a lake, these enthusiastic swimmers embrace water with boundless enthusiasm. Their webbed paws and strong tails make them excellent aquatic athletes, and their love for water is hard to ignore. (Source: American Kennel Club (AKC) - Labrador Retriever)
  2. Portuguese Water Dog: True to its name, the Portuguese Water Dog is a breed that was historically used by fishermen to assist in various water-related tasks. Their webbed feet and water-resistant coats enable them to excel in aquatic environments. Not only do they love to drink water, but they also enjoy swimming, making them great companions for water-loving families. These intelligent and energetic dogs have an innate sense of playfulness, and their fondness for water is deeply ingrained in their heritage. (Source: AKC - Portuguese Water Dog)
  3. Newfoundland: The Newfoundland is a gentle giant that thoroughly enjoys being in the water. Bred to work alongside fishermen, this large and strong breed has a water-resistant double coat that insulates them against cold temperatures. Newfoundlands are natural-born rescuers and have been known to save drowning humans with their impressive swimming abilities. Their sheer size and love for water might result in them splashing water all around, but their affectionate and protective nature makes them fantastic companions both on land and in the water. (Source: AKC - Newfoundland)
  4. Golden Retriever: Similar to the Labrador Retriever, the Golden Retriever is another water-loving breed that excels in retrieving objects from the water. With a water-repellent double coat and a love for playing fetch, these dogs can spend hours swimming and retrieving toys or balls. Golden Retrievers thrive in aquatic settings and eagerly participate in water-based activities, making them a favorite among water enthusiasts. Their friendly and gentle nature further enhances their suitability as family pets. (Source: AKC - Golden Retriever)
  5. Irish Water Spaniel: The Irish Water Spaniel is a lesser-known breed with an undeniable passion for water. Their unique curly waterproof coat sets them apart from other breeds and allows them to stay comfortable while swimming. These intelligent dogs were originally bred for waterfowl retrieval and excel in various water sports. Irish Water Spaniels have a mischievous and fun-loving personality, making them a joy to watch as they frolic in the water. (Source: AKC - Irish Water Spaniel)
  6. Chesapeake Bay Retriever: As the name suggests, the Chesapeake Bay Retriever hails from the Chesapeake Bay region, where they were bred to retrieve waterfowl in icy waters. Their dense, waterproof coat and strong swimming abilities equip them to work in the harshest water conditions. Chesapeake Bay Retrievers are highly skilled at diving into water bodies, and their love for water extends beyond work to playtime. Their loyalty and protective nature make them excellent companions for active families who enjoy spending time near lakes or rivers. (Source: AKC - Chesapeake Bay Retriever)
  7. Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever: The Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, often referred to as "Tollers," is a skilled water-loving breed originally bred for luring and retrieving ducks. They have a playful personality and are known for their unique hunting technique, which involves playful actions at the water's edge to attract ducks within range. Tollers have a water-repellent double coat and are always eager to dive into the water for a swim or a retrieving game. Their enthusiasm for water is matched only by their boundless energy and intelligence. (Source: AKC - Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever)

Conclusion:

Water-loving dog breeds add a splash of excitement and joy to the lives of their owners. From swimming in lakes to splashing in puddles, these aquatic canines thrive when surrounded by water. Whether you enjoy outdoor adventures near water bodies or simply want a companion that shares your love for aquatic activities, the top 7 water-loving dog breeds mentioned in this article are sure to make great companions. Just remember to keep fresh water available for them at all times, as their love for water also extends to staying hydrated!

A professional dog trainer with over a decade of experience.

