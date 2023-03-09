Street Life: The Carlos Museum at Emory University

The Carlos Museum Photo by Emory University

By Doc Lawrence

Set in the heart of the Emory University campus, the Michael C. Carlos Museum is a dynamic, interdisciplinary center for the study of art and culture, with collections from Africa; ancient Egypt, Nubia, and the Near East; ancient Greece and Rome; the Indigenous Americas; and South Asia; as well as American and European Works on Paper.



Through permanent collections, engaging special exhibitions, and innovative programs for audiences of all ages, the Carlos Museum connects the past with the present and the campus with the community. The highly-accessible museum is committed to emphasizing diverse voices, perspectives, and disciplines.

Egyptian Coffins Photo by Emory University

Curators and faculty develop original exhibitions, engage in interdisciplinary research and teaching, and host touring exhibitions that complement collections and support the teaching mission of the university. The museum’s conservators collaborate with staff, faculty, and students to conduct research and manage preventive care on the museum's varied collections. Museum educators reach across the museum, campus, and city to develop opportunities to engage the intellect and the imagination of university students and faculty, preK-12 students and teachers, and the larger Atlanta community.

The stunning architectual design is breathtaking. The exterior blends with the buildings abutting Emory’s historic quadrangle while the interior of polished stone, marble, brass and crystal provides an appropriate showcase for the amazing collections.

The Carlos is open daily except Monday. It is one of Atlanta’s cultural treasures and a perfect experience for families. Parking is plentiful, the campus walkways are lovely and peaceful and nearby Druid Hills, Fernbank, and the Olmsted Parks are thriving natural sanctuaries.

571 South Kilgo Circle NE

Atlanta, GA 30322

carlos.emory.edu