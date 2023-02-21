Elvis-"A Card That Rocks"

Doc Lawrence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rlcyh_0ks0HJwy00
"The First Time I Saw Elvis," watercolor painting by Olivia Thomason.Photo byStephen Thomason Studio

Elvis just will not fade away into oblivion. Memories are still fresh. People everywhere have an Elvis story and they’re fun to share. Who has been to Graceland? Who saw Elvis in concert?

Elvis, true to what Rev. Howard Finster once told me on the front porch of his northwest Georgia home, “died before he completed God’s mission.” The world’s most renowned folk artist and respected visionary, added that “his soul has not come to rest.”

Finster’s words ring true today. The movie, “Elvis” is a box office success with nominations for Best Picture and Best Actor. Graceland, second only to the White House in annual visitors, is more popular than ever.

And, now one artist has created Elvis note cards inspired by her original painting based on seeing Elvis on one of America’s most hallowed stages.

In March, 1956, on the eve of global fame, a very young and über-talented Elvis Presley performed six shows for two days in Atlanta’s Fabulous Fox Theatre to sold-out audiences. Olivia Thomason, then a teenager, was the first audience. She remembers the songs, the singer’s magnetic stage presence and the overall joy of the performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMukZ_0ks0HJwy00
Elvis in Atlanta, 1956Photo byPrivate Collection

Years later, Ms. Thomason opened her highly regarded folk art gallery, The Primitive Eye, in Decatur, Georgia, where she painted her recollection of that performance on a very detailed watercolor. “Elvis brought in the masses,” she recalls with laughter. “Strangers would stop by and share stories. Some were obsessions. Most were very sincere. What struck me is that these fans were totally committed in their love for this man even long after his death.”

“I sold the painting of Elvis to someone who has a personal and family connection to all that’s in that work. But, I still own rights to do some meaningful reproductions,” said Ms. Thomason, who has garnered awards as Atlanta's “Artist of the Year,” and “Gallery of the Year” on multiple occasions.

Thus, a note card was born. “ELVIS-The Card That Rocks,” has Ms. Thomason’s now famous painting of Elvis on stage, capturing the metaphysical power of his music and the audience excitement. And, to add authenticity, the artist was in the audience on that special day when the man who would be Rock and Roll's king brought the house down with his songs.

“Who wouldn’t love to receive a thank you note with Elvis joining in gratitude?” she said.

Remember that wherever we are, “there’s good rockin’ tonight.”

Veteran journalist, editor and publisher (Nationwide News), and published author specializing in food, wine, drinks, visual and performing arts, travel and cultural tourism.

