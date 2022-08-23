Koinonia Farm-Habitat for Humanity Birthplace

Doc Lawrence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z71lt_0hS3O33u00
Welcome to Koinonia!Koinonia Farm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hqTH9_0hS3O33u00
Koinonia Staff and Guests are Happy PeopleKoinonia Farm

By Doc Lawrence

With its extended horizons, South Georgia qualifies as a version of big sky country. Farmers say that nearly every plant will grow and prosper in the fertile soil. The Florida Aquifer, the world’s largest, runs under the fields, assuring abundant water. The region has produced some legends from Ray Charles, Jazz vocalist Joe Williams, Nobel Laureate Jimmy Carter and a man not so widely known, Reverend Clarence Jordan, the principal founder of Koinonia Farm.

Koinonia Farm was created in 1942 as an experiment in Christian living. Over the years, it has not only seen change, but has been part of the evolution from the dark days of racial intolerance to a more enlightened social environment enjoyed today. Clarence Jordan was born in Talbotton, Georgia, educated at the University of Georgia and earned a doctorate in ancient Greek and by all accounts, was a driven man, motivated by New Testament principles, particularly the Sermon on the Mount.

For posterity, Clarence Jordan left his translation of the New Testament Gospels from ancient Greek into the vernacular of the Deep South, a collection called Cotton Patch Versions. These would become an Off-Broadway hit musical, “Cotton Patch Gospel,” performed throughout the country for over three decades.

Koinonia Farm embodies the highest principles. The birthplace of Habitat for Humanity, a refuge for anyone needing protection and welcoming arms, it is a place where the land is honored by sustainable agricultural practices, and where financial survival is contingent on the sale of wholesome products.

Jordan’s mission lives on. “The Red Cross asked us to take 20 refugees from Hurricane Michael,” according to Bren Dubay, who oversees Koinonia, “and we were happy to welcome them.”

Today, Koinonia provides clothing and other necessities for inmates at Stewart Detention Center in nearby Lumpkin, Georgia, a prison-like facility packed with people scheduled for deportation. For over 70 years, Koinonia has been known for outreach and shelter. Vivian Robinson is the executive assistant to the president of the United Methodist Children’s Home in Tucker and grew up 28 miles from Koinonia Farm in nearby Terrell County during a time of unspeakable racial violence. Her church was burned into rubble by the Ku Klux Klan. The community, she revealed, knew Koinonia by its good reputation, and “if African-Americans felt they could not be safe within this community, they would not be safe anywhere.”

The era of cross burnings and shootings is hopefully over. As attitudes have changed, the farm and its activities have earned a special status, becoming a living shrine for human rights, healthy daily living and the healing power of faith. Admirers are many: “We have visitors from all over the world,” Bren Dubay said.

Walking around the farm is a joyous experience. The pecan orchard is peaceful and lovely. The crops are neat and well-tended, the laughter of children blends into the breezes, grass-fed livestock roam freely and the chickens lay eggs for the next day’s breakfast. Meals are family affairs where you sit together, begin with a blessing, converse and help clean up the dining room. The workshops and programs include a Peacemaker’s Camp.

The financial life blood of Koinonia Farm is sales: Baked goods, pecans, peanuts, fair trade chocolates, organic olive oil, books and much more. Visitors can purchase these from the farm’s retail store. Online purchases are easy and sending a friend a gift from Koinonia Farm is very original.

Koinonia Farm has an internship program that has welcomed recent participants from throughout North America, Germany, England and Africa. The components are holistic: educational, spiritual and work and according to Ms. Dubay, follow a rhythm of life focusing on prayer, work, study, service and fellowship.

Koinonia Farm welcomes visitors. Civic groups, social organizations, church groups, families and individuals receive a warm greeting. If the measure of a worthwhile visit to a new destination is comfort, security, friendliness, wholesomeness and originality, few places compare with this deep south paradise.

There’s no spa, no luxury amenities or gourmet dining. But, there is a closeness to God, a connection with the universe, a wonderful opportunity to experience a higher life. Sometimes the body and soul needs rejuvenation and that’s an amenity Koinonia Farm offers for no charge.

A thorough understanding of Koinonia Farm, Clarence Jordan and the path followed from the farm’s beginning until today is available in the outstanding PBS production, “Briars in the Cotton Patch,” brilliantly narrated by former UN Ambassador and Congressman Andrew Young. It is available on Amazon and You Tube and on DVD sold by Koinonia Farm. To purchase products or inquire about a visit to the farm, go to www.koinoniafarm.org.

Ambassador Young eloquently described Koinonia: “You may have never heard the name, but this mostly unknown place has a significance that stretches around the globe and across time.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Habitat for Humanity# Koinonia Farm# Andrew Young# Clarence Jordon# Civil Rights

Comments / 1

Published by

Veteran journalist, editor and publisher (Nationwide News), and published author specializing in food, wine, drinks, visual and performing arts, travel and cultural tourism. Currently writing a screenplay, "Requiem for a Wine Taster."

Stone Mountain, GA
730 followers

More from Doc Lawrence

Stone Mountain, GA

Tunes By The Tracks- A Stone Mountain Tradition

Travel throughout Georgia on a given Friday during warm weather months and chances are there’s an evening concert in a city park. Marietta has them in Glover Park. Also, Dahlonaga, Kennesaw, Norcross, Roswell, Gainesville, Blairsville and countless others follow suit.

Read full story

The Gourmet Highway-Alligator Point Oyster & Artichoke Soup

The Gourmet Highway is equal parts imagination blended with actual experience. These journeys allow the palate to expand with each meal, providing an additional benefit that invariably comes with wines, when poured, that are either familiar or exciting introductions. Since ancient times, the dinner table has been a birthplace of friendship and love. Those who share good food and fine wines soon feel a soulful exhilaration, a spiritual reward rooted in our culinary DNA.

Read full story
2 comments
Stone Mountain, GA

A Fishing Club of Their Own-The Stone Mountain Hookers

They began during the height of the Covid pandemic. Fishing with friends-all retired women- at a beautiful private lake. Over a year later, the ladies of the Stone Mountain Hookers, a name they adopted, are still having fun, fishing regularly, and all the while learning the important basics of angling.

Read full story
6 comments
Nashville, TN

Dog Days Dining-Down South Today

Summertime down South is a glorious season for culinary adventures. Al fresco dining with friends, a slower pace that provides more time for enjoying lunch while encouraging good conversation between bites and sips. This is no time for sparse menus: salads do have their place but are not the only options.

Read full story

The Soft-Shell Crab Sandwich-A Delicious Delight

Some sandwiches qualify as a work of art. Layers of flavor and exciting texture blended with spicing magic become a composite. Memories of favorite foods harken to baby days and the joy of tasting something indescribably delicious. While there are many delights that come to mind, I often yearn for a Soft-shell Crab Sandwich. For those who have not enjoyed this American creation, it’s time for initiation.

Read full story
24 comments
Atlanta, GA

Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon Remembers

Author, Esteemed Engineer, Global Traveler Jim O'KonJim O'kon. Jim O’Kon once met Ernest Hemingway. While still in high school in Atlanta he came to Havana, Cuba for a track competition known as the Havatlanta Games. It was a life-changing event that transformed a teenager, infusing him with ambitions and dreams that eventually led to a biography of the fabled author, Sitting in Hemingway’s Chair, (Amazon 2021), a remarkably original work about the man many called “Papa.”

Read full story
Georgia State

Brunswick Stew-A Story and a Heritage Recipe

A Masterpiece with French Wine PairingsDoc Lawrence. Jim Sanders imported his fine French WinesDoc Lawrence. Brunswick Stew Prepared in a Cast Iron PotDoc Lawrence. The late Jim Sanders was one of a kind: a well-educated man with a Master’s in English, a rural Georgia childhood, a wounded WW II veteran, a French-trained chef, wine importer/retailer, acclaimed restauranteur, wine educator and exceptional raconteur.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Gumbo, Tailgating and Football

Olivia Thomason's Tailgating Poster Celebrates Food and FootballOlivia Thomason. LSU Alum Richard Lewis Loves His GumboRichard Lewis. Gumbo is perfect for Elegant Al Fresco DiningRichard Lewis.

Read full story
1 comments

The Undisputed Queen of Southern Sandwiches

Local Tomatoes, Good Bread and Mayonnaise Combine for Flavor MagicDoc Lawrence. Deep South delicacies are closely tied to tradition and soil. Tomatoes stand almost alone as the most heralded miracle from our gardens. Thomas Jefferson is credited as America’s first pioneer of the tomato, bringing seeds over from England for Monticello’s revolutionary gardens.

Read full story
159 comments
Stone Mountain, GA

Art Station’s “Pin-Up Girls”-A Highly Entertaining Musical Review

Stone Mountain’s Art Station is one of Georgia’s cultural treasures combining an art gallery, a cabaret and a theatrical company producing for over 35 years challenging plays and entertaining musicals. “The Pin-Up Girls,” created by Jeffrey Lodin and James Hindman features an array of popular music classics inspired by actual letters from American soldiers from World War I onward.

Read full story

All About Pie- "The Great American Pie Contest," Olivia Thomason's Children's Book

Olivia Thomason, Author and ArtistArt Station Gallery. A Story Book with 28 Original PaintingsAustin Macauley USA. “The Great American Pie Contest,” (Austin Macauley USA, 2022), Olivia Thomason’s long-awaited children’s book, also turns out to be a genuine work of art, no surprise when you consider that her career has largely been that of a highly-successful folk artist and gallery owner. The book has a charming story with a bonus: 28 original paintings fill the pages with color, energy and wit. There’s more than enough to capture the interest of adults as well as youngsters.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy