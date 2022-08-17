Stone Mountain, GA

Tunes By The Tracks- A Stone Mountain Tradition

Doc Lawrence

"Tunes By The Tracks"

.By Doc Lawrence

Travel throughout Georgia on a given Friday during warm weather months and chances are there’s an evening concert in a city park. Marietta has them in Glover Park. Also, Dahlonaga, Kennesaw, Norcross, Roswell, Gainesville, Blairsville and countless others follow suit.

Stone Mountain Historic Village calls their gathering “Tunes by the Tracks,” and what distinguishes it from many other public gatherings is that it is on consecutive Friday evenings rather than the “First Friday” concerts that dot Georgia’s map.

Many compare the popular gathering to Tailgating, the great outdoor feast before football games. A fair comparison except “Tunes” has outstanding live music, full concessions and nearby restaurants. A popular pub and acclaimed wine bar are just a short walk away.

Ann and Rusty Hamby are lifetime residents of the Village and help sponsor and promote “Tunes.” According to Rusty, “there will be partying every Friday in September and October. We love it and have a blast.”

The concerts are in the lot beside the gazebo on Main Street and are free. You do not have to live in the Village to attend-everyone is welcome. Beer, wine and soft drinks are available for sale and open container restrictions are suspended for the event. Full-service bars are just across Main Street, and you can take your drink anywhere (just ask for a to-go cup.) You can also bring your own drinks. “Bring a lawn chair if you want,” Rusty said “or you may just want to dance!”

Tunes By The Tracks begins on September 2, 2022 from 7pm-9pm and on successive Friday’s through October. Let’s meet there and have some fun.

Don’t forget to put on your Rock and Roll shoes!

Veteran journalist, editor and publisher (Nationwide News), and published author specializing in food, wine, drinks, visual and performing arts, travel and cultural tourism.

