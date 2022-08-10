The Soft-Shell Crab Sandwich-A Delicious Delight

Doc Lawrence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JR46L_0hC9lMVX00
Soft-shell Crab SandwichDoc Lawrence

By Doc Lawrence

Some sandwiches qualify as a work of art. Layers of flavor and exciting texture blended with spicing magic become a composite. Memories of favorite foods harken to baby days and the joy of tasting something indescribably delicious. While there are many delights that come to mind, I often yearn for a Soft-shell Crab Sandwich. For those who have not enjoyed this American creation, it’s time for initiation.

My first bite of this delicious treat happened during a childhood visit to the charming Gulf Coast village of Carabelle in the Florida Panhandle. I knew I had tasted paradise.

Later, I’ve had the sandwich from Maryland on down the Atlantic Coast and throughout the South. There are, naturally, some variations, but the basics are pretty consistent: battered soft-shell crabs fried in oil, Tartar Sauce, lettuce, tomato, Old Bay seasoning and toasted quality sandwich buns.

Tommy Chason, a legendary criminal defense lawyer, was a native of Chattahoochee, Florida. Tommy observed that a soft-shell crab sandwich was even tastier when enjoyed in a seaside shack with “Honey Don’t,” the Carl Perkins Sun Records classic playing on the jukebox.

This delicacy works with a multitude of beverages: iced tea, lemonade, Coca-Cola, beer or, my favorite, chilled Pinot Gris, a delicious white wine from Oregon’s King Estate.

Tommy's Original Soft-Shell Sandwich Recipe:

For the tartar sauce-

1/2 cup Duke’s mayonnaise

1 Tbs. minced red onion

1 Tbs. finely chopped dill pickle

1 Tbs. rinsed and finely chopped capers

1 Tbs. thinly sliced fresh chives

1-1/2 tsp. Old Bay Seasoning

1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

1/4 tsp. Tabasco sauce

For the crabs-

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup medium-grind yellow cornmeal

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 jumbo soft-shell crabs, cleaned

2 Tbs. corn oil

1 Tbs. unsalted butter

To assemble

4 sliced white sandwich buns, toasted

4 slices of lettuce

4 to 8 slices vine-ripe tomato

Make the sauce

In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, onion, pickle, capers, with spicy tartar sauce chives, Old Bay, lemon juice, and hot pepper sauce. Set aside.

Cook the crabs

In a wide, shallow bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal, 1/2 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. pepper. Dredge the crabs to coat on both sides
Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet (preferably cast iron) over medium-high heat until hot. Add the butter to the skillet and swirl the pan to melt it. Add the crabs top side down and cook, shaking the pan once or twice, until crisp and browned, about 3 minutes. Flip the crabs and cook until crisp, about 3 minutes more. Transfer the crabs to a large paper-towel-lined plate.

Assemble the sandwiches

Spread the tartar sauce on the bun slices. Top half of the toast slices, sauce side up, with a piece of lettuce and 1 or 2 slices of tomato. Put one crab on each sandwich, top with the remaining toast, sauce side down, and enjoy.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Softshell crab sandwich# Florida Panhandle# Carabelle Florida# King Estate Wines# Southern Recipes

Comments / 24

Published by

Veteran journalist, editor and publisher (Nationwide News), and published author specializing in food, wine, drinks, visual and performing arts, travel and cultural tourism. Currently writing a screenplay, "Requiem for a Wine Taster."

Stone Mountain, GA
680 followers

More from Doc Lawrence

Atlanta, GA

Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon Remembers

Author, Esteemed Engineer, Global Traveler Jim O'KonJim O'kon. Jim O’Kon once met Ernest Hemingway. While still in high school in Atlanta he came to Havana, Cuba for a track competition known as the Havatlanta Games. It was a life-changing event that transformed a teenager, infusing him with ambitions and dreams that eventually led to a biography of the fabled author, Sitting in Hemingway’s Chair, (Amazon 2021), a remarkably original work about the man many called “Papa.”

Read full story
Georgia State

Brunswick Stew-A Story and a Heritage Recipe

A Masterpiece with French Wine PairingsDoc Lawrence. Jim Sanders imported his fine French WinesDoc Lawrence. Brunswick Stew Prepared in a Cast Iron PotDoc Lawrence. The late Jim Sanders was one of a kind: a well-educated man with a Master’s in English, a rural Georgia childhood, a wounded WW II veteran, a French-trained chef, wine importer/retailer, acclaimed restauranteur, wine educator and exceptional raconteur.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Gumbo, Tailgating and Football

Olivia Thomason's Tailgating Poster Celebrates Food and FootballOlivia Thomason. LSU Alum Richard Lewis Loves His GumboRichard Lewis. Gumbo is perfect for Elegant Al Fresco DiningRichard Lewis.

Read full story
1 comments

The Undisputed Queen of Southern Sandwiches

Local Tomatoes, Good Bread and Mayonnaise Combine for Flavor MagicDoc Lawrence. Deep South delicacies are closely tied to tradition and soil. Tomatoes stand almost alone as the most heralded miracle from our gardens. Thomas Jefferson is credited as America’s first pioneer of the tomato, bringing seeds over from England for Monticello’s revolutionary gardens.

Read full story
158 comments
Stone Mountain, GA

Art Station’s “Pin-Up Girls”-A Highly Entertaining Musical Review

Stone Mountain’s Art Station is one of Georgia’s cultural treasures combining an art gallery, a cabaret and a theatrical company producing for over 35 years challenging plays and entertaining musicals. “The Pin-Up Girls,” created by Jeffrey Lodin and James Hindman features an array of popular music classics inspired by actual letters from American soldiers from World War I onward.

Read full story

All About Pie- "The Great American Pie Contest," Olivia Thomason's Children's Book

Olivia Thomason, Author and ArtistArt Station Gallery. A Story Book with 28 Original PaintingsAustin Macauley USA. “The Great American Pie Contest,” (Austin Macauley USA, 2022), Olivia Thomason’s long-awaited children’s book, also turns out to be a genuine work of art, no surprise when you consider that her career has largely been that of a highly-successful folk artist and gallery owner. The book has a charming story with a bonus: 28 original paintings fill the pages with color, energy and wit. There’s more than enough to capture the interest of adults as well as youngsters.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy