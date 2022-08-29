How to challenge the era mode under the new rules of NBA 2K23?

According to 2K information, the new generation of NBA 2K23 will meet with players around the 8th of next month. In order to better attract players and also to respond to the opinions of the 2K community, the upcoming 2K23 has made some adjustments to the game rules and features and also created a new "era" mode.

NBA 2K23 new rules and adjustments

In order to allow players to add more passing and cutting to the game, 2K23 sets the stamina value for each player, and when the player's stamina is depleted, the player will not be able to continue dribbling and breaking. We discussed the details in a previous article, and interested players can click - Can you easily complete the Jordan Challenge in NBA 2K23 after modifying the stamina?

In addition to the player's stamina, 2K has also modified the shooting shot, adding new shooting attributes in addition to a large increase in the number of shooting animations. These include shooting speed, shooting height, defensive immunity, and timing impact; especially timing impact, this attribute brings the game closer to the real game, and the system will automatically determine if the player's shot timing is in the best condition, giving a lot of rewards for those shots that can grasp the best timing and penalties for the opposite, which adds more strategy to the multiple situations of shooting. The adjustments to these attributes will be fatal for some players who prefer microtransactions, as they cannot be changed through NBA 2K23 MT.

Innovative "Era" mode

2K added a new era mode in 2K23, including Magic, Jordan, and Kobe. Players can choose any era to start the game. It should be noted that Michael Jordan's era and Jordan Challenge are not the same. In the Jordan era mode, players will experience the historical details of the corresponding era, including the street environment and uniforms. The Jordan Challenge, on the other hand, is for those games Jordan encountered back then, as well as those rival players who were in their prime, and all you have to do is how to beat them to win.

How to challenge the era mode under the new rules?

As players should understand from the description above, the biggest changes to the new rules are the inability to dribble the ball without restriction in the game and the improved timing requirements for shooting the ball. This puts a high demand on players' operation; not only the players' attributes in the team should be good, but also the cooperation of multiple tactics, which makes the game more in line with the real game. Especially when players challenge the era mode, they will meet the most powerful players and teams of the current era. To beat them and win the game, it is not enough for players to use only basic tactics; they also need to perform more skillful and complex tactical coordination in the game.

This change in 2K23 has indirectly increased the challenge's difficulty and player action, which is not good news for players who are short on time. They can no longer improve their teams by NBA 2K23 MT for Sale and need to rely more on the accumulation of time and skills. But at the same time, this is also welcomed by another group of players; they have enough time to consume in researching new tactics.