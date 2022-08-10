The upcoming NBA 2K23 adds new shot animations and extra bonuses.

Your attacks will not get a more realistic experience without touching the basket. In response, NBA 2K23 has made some nice upgrades to the game, adding more different styles of dunking animations to take you through various style scenarios.

Shooting animations tied to your account

Among the details of the NBA 2K23 game enhancements is tying animation purchases to player accounts instead of saving files. This major change ensures consistency and continuity with Player Builder, which will last forever if players don't lose their accounts. It also keeps players from having to spend as much on NBA 2K23 MT purchases. Players assigned specific animations to their play shot builds; the same animations can also be equipped to their slasher builds.

This improvement in 2K has won the support of most players, but some players have said there is a certain chance that such a modification will result in spending more money upfront in the game. Since the game has not yet been officially released, such doubts can not get a definite answer for the time being. Players do not have to worry too much because every time a new version is released, it will be criticized by users.

Additional rewards for 2K23

There is a new way for players to get extra rewards from NBA 2K23, and you will need everything you can get to upgrade your players quickly.

With the reveal of the four NBA 2K23 cover athletes, they offer various prices and plenty of rewards for the five versions of NBA 2K23. While the game does not have a sneak preview bonus that allows any player access before release, they have added a separate pre-order bonus for players who get a copy before the release date and the bonus bundled with each version.

All players who pre-order any version will receive the following version-specific rewards:

1. 5,000 2K23 MT and 5,000 Fantasy Team Points

2. 10 MyTEAM promotional packs, unlocked in batches after the game starts

3. each MyCAREER skill type upgrade

4. Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

PattonVast

Player ideas for 2K23 City improvements

Players would like to see 2K make slight tweaks or complete changes to the cities in NBA 2K23. One of these would be a better fast travel feature or the release of something faster than skateboarding. As a whole, the cities in NBA 2K games are quite large, so players would like to be able to travel faster.

Here are some items players would like to see changed in the city:

Better fast travel

More MyCAREER missions

Competitive online balance

Courts become less buggy

More interaction with NPCs

Bring back City Slam and have online functionality

Cooperative missions

Establish balance

If all or some of these needed improvements could be implemented in NBA 2K23, the game would also be much better than the last version of the game. Not sure if it would save some NBA 2K MT, but it would allow players to have a smooth experience in the early days of the game when it first starts.