Sistine Chapel Exhibit in NYC: Opinion

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel exhibit in New York City is open and you can go and see it. The easiest way to get your tickets via Fever App. Ticket price for an adult is about $20 – which is good! The organizers promising you the unique exhibition which invites you to step into the universe of the greatest masterpieces of Michelangelo, seen from a totally new perspective. And since I’ve never been to Italy and never saw original works of Michelangelo, I decided to go and check it out. For some reason I had a feeling that it’s going to be something like Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in New York, but it wasn’t.

I know, that I was expecting a bit more from this exhibit, but to be honest, I wasn’t very much impressed. Of course, it is a good exhibition for educational purposes, if you’ve never seen the Sistine Chapel and you want to have an idea what it’s all about, that’s the place to go. You going to have all pictures of paintings in front of you, so you can have a chance to see the details of the art works, which are located on the ceiling of Sistine Chapel. You can have an audio guide which will provide all the information about Michelangelo’s works in there – that’s a great idea to have. In that way you will get a maximum of information for sure. Especially if you are taking your time and not rushing through the exhibition, checking all the details, you might spend up to 45-50 min in there for sure.

But if you are looking for something impressive, out of ordinary, something which can be marked as “next level experience”, let’s say, something like exhibitions at Artechouse or Cipriani – then it’s not for you. And the main reason why, is because you might think and expect something out of ordinary, and this exhibition is just different than that, instead – it is regular and similar to those visits to galleries or museums, which you were visiting for many years. Good old classic exhibition, with load of information. If you want something out of the regular boundaries, then check out Artechouse at 15th street or go see Van Gogh at pier 36.