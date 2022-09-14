Beagle

These breeds are popular for a variety of reasons, including their friendly temperament, their loyalty, and their relatively low maintenance needs. If you're looking for a new furry friend, any of these breeds would make a great choice. Beagles are intelligent and, as a result of being bred for the long chase, are single-minded and determined. This makes them hard to train. They can be difficult to recall once they have picked up a scent, and are easily distracted by smells around them.

Super Friendly and Sociable

Beagles are considered some of the friendliest and most sociable dogs. Beagles were originally bred to live and work in packs, making them very great around other dogs and people. Whether you have other pets or children in your household, the Beagle will likely fit in fine, filled with excitement and love for all. In fact, Beagles are known to be very kind to other animals. In comparison to other dogs, they tend to get along much better with cats and other small animals, not just dogs. Plus, they are perfect with children. These dogs are not aggressive or easily annoyed, making them the perfect addition for families.

They Love to Bark

One of the biggest drawbacks of a Beagle is that they love to bark. Beagles love to make noise if they hear or see something outside the home. Their barks can be very loud. If you live in an apartment or have young babies, you will want a quieter breed who will not disrupt your neighbors or home.

Vital Stats

Size: Small to medium

Coat: Short and glossy, requires weekly grooming

Exercise:2+ hours a day

Life span:12 - 15 years

Temperament: Intelligent, friendly, excitable

What to know before you buy or rehome a Beagle

Considering welcoming a Beagle into your home? Before you buy or adopt one, here are a few important things to remember.

Beagles’ friendly and outgoing nature makes them great family pets, but they can be boisterous so, like all dogs, it’s wise to supervise them around small children.

Beagles are eager to please and highly intelligent so will love plenty of training and mental stimulation.

Sociable by nature, Beagles get on well with other dogs and can get on with cats as well, but their hunting instinct means care should be taken if you have smaller pets.

Friendly and fun, Beagles love other people, but they can be very vocal if not well Socialized from a young age.

Like all dogs, Beagles can suffer from a range of health conditions so always look carefully at the veterinary cover provided when shopping around for pet insurance as not all policies are the same.

A Beagle Is Right For You If…

If you are looking for a family dog that is low maintenance, fun to be around, and great around other animals and children, the Beagle may be perfect for you. With this breed, you won’t have as much to do, yet you will have a loyal and fun dog that requires little work and maintenance.



Purebred breeders who are following higher breeding standards will usually have a higher fee due to increased costs in vet care and day-to-day care of their dogs. It is important to do your research into whichever breeder you choose to ensure they are reputable. From a breeder, a Beagle costs between $300 and $1,200.