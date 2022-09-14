Golden Retriever

Golden Retrievers are one of the best dog breeds for families. They are loyal, affectionate, and love to play. These dogs are easy to train, they don't bark incessantly, and they get along well with other animals. As highly adaptable dogs, they can fit into almost any lifestyle. Fortunately, Golden Retrievers are not excessive barkers. They will rarely bark out of control in minor situations or for no reason. By choosing this dog breed, you should be aware that there may be some unwanted barking especially when it is required for the situation, but it will not last long.

Golden make the best pillows. They're unbelievably friendly and just want to spend quality time with their family members. It's a good thing they love to cuddle.

Adult Golden Retrievers can be left alone for up to 4 hours; they definitely should not be left for 8 hours. Leaving a young puppy for too long is also cruel as they need pee breaks, stimulation, food, and water.

not all golden retrievers smell bad. However, the breed is known for being prone to developing an odor. This is especially true if your Golden is in the water a lot or if he/she has a lot of fur. Their coat can harbor dirt, bacteria, and other things that can cause them to smell bad, even fishy at times.

male and female Golden Retrievers definitely have their differences. If you want a devoted, high-energy dog that is bigger, opt for a male Golden Retriever. If you prefer more independent and calmer dogs, a girl is ideal for you.

It's normal for a Golden Retriever to sleep 12-14 hours per day. If your dog is a puppy, it will likely sleep even longer. Sleep is essential for dogs to maintain their health and for puppies to grow.

Golden are medium to large sized animals. The standard size for males range from 23 – 24 inches at the shoulder and weigh proportionally from 65-75 pounds. Females stand around 21.5 – 22.5 inches and weigh 55-65 pounds. They normally possess extremely active tails making clean sweeps of coffee and end tables. Quite simply they need room. Uncluttered houses are a must!

Exercise

Golden were developed as a sporting breed able to handle a day’s hunting routinely. They need to have hard consistent exercise daily (20-30 minutes twice a day is usually sufficient) or they may have difficulty adjusting to the “calm house pet” role expected by most owners. A fenced in yard is especially important in providing the dog enough exercise. Another option is a fenced dog park or walking trail. You must have a plan to give your golden enough exercise on a daily basis or both of you will be miserable. The younger the golden, the more exercise they generally need.

Health

Golden are prone to allergies, skin problems, cancer and hypothyroidism and you may have to spend a fair amount on vet care over the life of a golden. Common inherited health issues are hip dysplasia, elbow dysplasia, various eye problems and heart disease. Expect your annual vet visit to run about $350 for basic care including an annual heartworm test. That is relatively cheap compared to if your dog has a health issue and requires veterinary care which today runs as much as human health care. Routine surgeries can run from $400 – $800, x rays $200, ultrasounds $400, bloodwork $75-250, etc. We’re not trying to scare you – but for any dog, you need to be prepared to provide veterinary care when your dog needs it. Setting aside a monthly amount for a future emergency is a must. There are also quality pet insurance programs available.

Care

Feeding one medium-sized dog for a year will run you about $50-$70 a month depending upon type of food and additional supplementation. Golden must be fed a high quality premium food to prevent costly skin problems – which means you will not be able to buy your food at the grocery or discount store – and will have to make a special trip to the pet supply store. You’ll have to purchase monthly heartworm preventative, costing around $120 a year. If you do not give your dog heartworm preventative all 12 months of the year, it will probably contract the parasite and must be treated which costs about $1000; if your dog is not treated, it will die. Topical flea preventative medications, which are very effective, cost around $120 a year. There are other expenses such as toys, collars and leashes, brushes, shampoos and soft cozy beds. A well cared for dog, like its human counterpart, is happier with regular checkups and daily care

Male or Female?

Many people are fixated on getting a female golden, thinking that females are more laid back and affectionate than males. This is not true. Male golden are blessed with loving personalities. Many people call them big teddy bears and even prefer male over female golden.Well, there you have it – the inside scoop on owning a golden. We’re not trying to scare you off – but rather just make you think carefully about bringing a beautiful fluffy golden retriever into your family so you both may live happily ever after.



A Golden Retriever price ranges from $700 to $2,200. But, it is not unheard of for some puppies to sell for as much as $5,000. You can see the full ranges below: Golden retriever price range. Minimum Puppies $700 – $900

Typical Puppies $1,500 – $2,200

Maximum Puppies $5,000

Minimum Adults $100

Typical Adults $300

Maximum Adults $500

