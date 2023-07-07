Arrest Made in Northeast D.C. Armed Robbery: Suspect Seeking Additional Information

The Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District detectives have announced an arrest and are seeking an additional suspect in connection to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on June 15, 2023, in the 1800 Block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast.

The incident took place around 8:15 pm when the suspects approached the victim, offering to sell marijuana, which was declined. The suspects then brandished a knife and stole the victim's wallet containing US currency before fleeing the scene.

On July 5, 2023, Kevon Lockerman, a 28-year-old from Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife). The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the police at (202) 727-9099 or text their tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.