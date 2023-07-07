Help Identify Suspects in U Street Gun Assault: $10,000 Reward Offered

The Metropolitan Police Department's Third District is seeking the public's help in identifying suspects involved in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense on July 4, 2023.
The incident took place in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest at around 12:25 am.
The victim was approached by the suspects with a handgun, but managed to escape unharmed.
Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects.
Anyone with information should contact the police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.
