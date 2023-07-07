Help Needed: Identifying Suspects in Washington, D.C. Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating suspects involved in a homicide that took place in Washington, D.C. on July 3, 2023.
The incident occurred on 11th Street, Northeast, where officers responded to a report of an unconscious person at around 12:08 am. Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male victim with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The deceased has been identified as Nasrat Ahmad Yar, a 31-year-old resident of Alexandria, Virginia.
Surveillance cameras captured footage of the suspects, and a reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to their arrest and conviction.Visit here for more details
This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.
Comments / 0