Help Needed: Identifying Suspects in Washington, D.C. Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating suspects involved in a homicide that took place in Washington, D.C. on July 3, 2023.

The incident occurred on 11th Street, Northeast, where officers responded to a report of an unconscious person at around 12:08 am. Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male victim with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The deceased has been identified as Nasrat Ahmad Yar, a 31-year-old resident of Alexandria, Virginia.

Surveillance cameras captured footage of the suspects, and a reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to their arrest and conviction.