The global gas crisis is slowing the push for "cleaner" liquefied natural gas

Discover Politics

Europe's energy crisis has cooled efforts to reduce the carbon intensity of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies as buyers, worried about a winter supply crunch, prioritize securing supplies of all kinds over polishing their green credentials. writes "Reuters".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FLNq_0ijchpWo00
Photo: Discover Politics

Natural gas can be officially certified as low-carbon or carbon-free if its producers can demonstrate that they have reduced the greenhouse gas emissions associated with putting it on the market, or if they buy carbon offsets to reduce their net impact on the climate.

But the number of carbon-neutral LNG supply deals worldwide has fallen to fewer than 10 so far this year from 30 in 2021, according to energy research firm Wood Mackenzie. And demand for the greener fuel has declined, according to Reuters interviews with nine LNG market analysts, industry representatives, and traders.

"Lower-carbon or carbon-neutral LNG cargoes have lost their appeal in the current high-price environment," commented Felix Booth, head of LNG at energy analytics company Vortex, adding: "Energy security and affordability are a priority for all buyers."

The decline in international demand for so-called "greener" gas is a potential hurdle in the fight against climate change, as it removes the financial incentive for producers to reduce their climate impacts.

The market for such fuels took off a few years ago with a flurry of international deals that fueled industry optimism that producers would be able to reliably cover their costs of reducing emissions or buying carbon offsets, which can run into the millions of dollars per ship.

A 2021 study by Columbia University's Center for Global Energy Policy pegs the premium for carbon-neutral LNG that year at about $1.75 million for a full cargo of about 100,000 cubic meters.

Several gas drilling companies, including in the U.S., the world's biggest gas producer, have told Reuters they have invested in detecting and limiting greenhouse gas emissions associated with production, transportation, and processing.

But not a single U.S. LNG exporter has certified their facilities, according to both the liquefaction plant owners and certification company MiQ, which had hoped to contract with them this year.

Undermining the markets are sanctions and disruptions stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine. After Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, gas prices jumped about 25% in the US and 32% in Europe.

Although gas produces fewer emissions than coal when burned, it can still contribute significantly to climate change by leaking into the atmosphere from drilling rigs, pipelines, and other equipment. The main component of the gas is methane, a greenhouse gas more potent than carbon dioxide during its first 20 years in the atmosphere.

More than 100 countries have pledged to cut methane emissions by 2030, expected to outline their plans at next month's climate summit in Egypt (COP27).

Despite falling demand for greener LNG, many drilling companies are curbing methane leaks under pressure from regulators, investors, and major customers.

About a quarter of U.S.-produced gas is certified to reflect improved emissions intensity, by companies such as Project Canary and MiQ, according to these firms. About a third of US shipments are due to be certified by the end of the year.

For example, Colorado-based driller Civitas Resources Inc said it continued to measure emissions from its operations and certify its facilities, although it stopped seeking price premiums.
"As this market evolves, we believe there will be long-term demand for certified cleaner gas products," said Brian Kane, Civitas' chief sustainability officer.

Drillers EQT Corp and Chesapeake Energy Corp are among the other US gas producers certifying supplies.

But gas exporters seem to be lagging behind.

To export gas, the fuel must be supercooled to LNG and then transported across the ocean, a process that produces significant additional greenhouse gas emissions.

MiQ earlier this year said it expected to certify US LNG cargoes within months. To date, however, LNG companies in the US have not yet certified their facilities.

Cheniere Energy Inc, the largest U.S. producer of liquefied natural gas, said it has provided emissions information for all cargo transported since June but has not partnered with third-party certification programs.

The company declined to disclose details of emissions from its deliveries.

Other US LNG suppliers, such as Cove Point LNG and Cameron LNG, have also told Reuters they do not certify their cargoes.

Vincent Demurry, secretary-general of the International Group of LNG Importers, noted that LNG exporters may be hesitant because passing on carbon offset costs is difficult in a high-price environment. But he stressed that he expects the outlook to eventually improve.

This article originally appeared on Discover Politics

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# us# europe

Comments / 0

Published by

Latest politics news, opinion and analysis.

Delaware State
598 followers

More from Discover Politics

Endless music from the sun - the headphones are now charged with solar panels

Constantly carrying a charger and thinking about the battery of your headphones, among all the other devices, already comes one more idea. At the same time, light from the Sun is everywhere and free.

Read full story
1 comments

The US has pledged full military protection against the DPRK to its allies Japan and South Korea

The United States will use all its military capabilities "including nuclear, conventional and missile defense" to protect its allies Japan and South Korea, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said today.

Read full story
13 comments

CSIS: Who should the US call when it needs to dial Europe?

Since the war began, Europe's leadership has been in question. The German government is struggling to fill Angela Merkel's place on the European stage, a task made extremely difficult after Merkel's legacy collapsed when Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has to deal with a divided parliament that is not the most popular among eastern Europeans, or even southern Europeans. Mario Draghi was widely respected, but his caretaker government collapsed. Eastern Europe may appear to be on the rise, but these countries lack economic clout and are as adept at alienating other EU countries in the west as the French is in the east. So Henry Kissinger's supposed quip about not knowing who to call when he needs to dial Europe now seems especially true. But another possibility presented itself: Why not just call Ursula?

Read full story

The US Senate is warning that Saudi Arabia may share US defense technology with Russia

A senior Democratic senator in the US has expressed concern about the possibility of sensitive US defense technology being shared with Russia by Saudi Arabia as a result of the kingdom's recent decision to side with Moscow over US interests, the Guardian reports.

Read full story
153 comments

Feel vibrations in your pocket without your phone there?

Have you ever had the feeling that your phone is ringing, vibrating, or looking for your attention in some way, only to find that no one was looking for you in any way when you pull it out of your pocket?

Read full story

After appeals for help: US sends disaster response team to Haiti

The US Agency for International Development is sending an elite disaster response team to Haiti "as insecurity, gang violence, and the humanitarian situation worsen" across the Caribbean nation, a US official told the Miami Herald, DPA reported.

Read full story
52 comments

She pays a high price: The journalist who broke the news about Mahsa Amini

"Niloufar Hamedi always crossed boundaries to be a voice for the voiceless, disenfranchised women," a friend of hers told Reuters. For years, Iranian journalist Nilufar Hamedi, covering the topic of women's rights, has written influential articles without getting into trouble. Recently, however, she photographed the moment when Mahsa Amini's parents stood in each other's arms outside the hospital where their daughter lay in a coma.

Read full story

Is there an escape from inflation?

Prices are rising everywhere, money is depreciating. However, experts advise: keep calm! They see many signs that the economy can recover from the price shock - in about two years, writes Deutsche Welle.

Read full story

Russian hackers with cyberattacks on US airport websites

More than a dozen public airport websites, including those for some of the largest U.S. airports, appeared to be unavailable Monday morning, and Russian-language hackers claimed responsibility, CNN reported.

Read full story

The US will continue to give weapons to Ukraine

US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told CNN that the Biden administration will continue to give weapons to Ukraine. Kirby added, without disclosing any classified information, and given recent developments in the war, Putin is having problems with weapons supplies. Most likely, he said, the problems were caused by the penalties affecting his offensive and defensive systems.

Read full story
3 comments

Improve your online security in minutes

In today's fast-paced and increasingly digital everyday life, almost everyone now stores the most important things of their life online. It's not only about accessing your profile in a social network but about work documentation, personal data, or bank information.

Read full story

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.

Read full story
655 comments

Biden pardons thousands of Americans convicted of marijuana possession

US President Joe Biden has pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of "ordinary possession" of marijuana under US federal law, BGNES reported, referring to the BBC. The move is seen as a step toward decriminalizing the drug as well as addressing charging practices that disproportionately affect people of color. In a statement, Biden said that “no one should be in prison just for using or possessing marijuana.” He added: “Too many lives have been ruined because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time to right these wrongs.” The pardon would also cover thousands of people convicted of simple possession in the District of Columbia. It will not apply to convictions related to possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Non-US citizens who did not have legal status in the country at the time of their arrest will also not be pardoned. The US president said there are thousands of people whose convictions have deprived them of the opportunity to work, live or study. “My action will help alleviate the collateral consequences arising from these convictions,” he added.

Read full story

What should be the tire pressure in autumn?

There are several important factors to consider when lowering temperatures. Do many people wonder what the car tire pressure should be as the colder weather approaches? At the same time, some drivers are convinced that the wheels should be inflated, while others, on the contrary, consider it correct to let the air out of the tires. We tell you which of the solutions is the only correct one.

Read full story

Same-sex marriages were allowed in Slovenia

Adoption of children by same-sex couples is also allowed. Slovenia’s parliament has passed an amendment allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt children, following a ruling by the Constitutional Court. With this, Slovenia became the first country in Eastern Europe to adopt such legislation, reported AFP.

Read full story

Republicans lead Democrats ahead of US midterm elections

US voters prefer Republicans over Democrats on immigration and crime, meaning the importance Republicans place on border security and tackling crime could help them in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, a Reuters/Ipsos poll shows.

Read full story
87 comments

Musk presented an ambitious project for a new generation of robots

The robot raised its hand in greeting, and video footage showed it carrying a package to an employee and watering plants. Elon Musk unveiled two prototypes of the Optimus humanoid robot that his company Tesla hopes to one day produce in “millions” of units to “transform civilization” and build a “future of abundance” in which poverty will have disappeared, the world’s intelligence agencies reported.

Read full story
1 comments

Koreans invented a new "cure" for car scratches

There is hardly a driver who has not experienced the horror of seeing his car scratched. In search of a solution to this all-too-common problem, engineers from South Korea have developed a new material, New Atlas reports.

Read full story
24 comments

Things in Your Home that Interfere with and Block Wi-Fi Signals

Nowadays, WiFi signaling at home or in the office can be one of the most important things. Whether it's work, 4K movie streaming, or gaming with friends, your internet connection should always be perfect.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy