She pays a high price: The journalist who broke the news about Mahsa Amini

Discover Politics

"Niloufar Hamedi always crossed boundaries to be a voice for the voiceless, disenfranchised women," a friend of hers told Reuters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DudLZ_0iYzWkXc00
Photo: Discover Politics

For years, Iranian journalist Nilufar Hamedi, covering the topic of women's rights, has written influential articles without getting into trouble. Recently, however, she photographed the moment when Mahsa Amini's parents stood in each other's arms outside the hospital where their daughter lay in a coma.

The photo Hamedi uploaded to Twitter on September 16 was the first sign of Mahsa Amini's deteriorating condition. Three days earlier, Amini had been arrested by Iran's morality police for wearing inappropriate clothing.

Amini's death later that day unleashed a wave of mass protests across Iran, which in some places have continued for nearly three weeks despite a government crackdown

The photo of her parents was one of the last that the journalist working for the pro-reformation "Shark" published before she was arrested and her Twitter account was blocked.

"This morning intelligence agent raided my client Nilufar Hamedi's house, arrested her, searched her house, and confiscated her belongings," her lawyer wrote on September 22 Twitter.

He added that she has not been charged and is being held in solitary confinement in Iran's Evin prison.

The authorities faced one of their toughest challenges since the 1979 revolution and used violence to quell the biggest public display of dissent in years. At least 185 people have been killed, including 19 minors, hundreds have been injured and thousands have been arrested by security forces, according to rights groups. The Iranian government said more than 20 security forces were killed and would investigate the civilian deaths.

With a passion for women's rights

The Committee to Protect Journalists called on the Iranian authorities to "immediately release all journalists who have been arrested for covering the events surrounding the death of Mahsa Amini and the subsequent protests."

According to the committee, at least 28 journalists have been detained since last month, including Hamedi. Her friends describe her as a courageous journalist with a passion for women's issues and rights. Her articles were on topics related to women who suffer from domestic violence. She also interviewed the family of Iranian writer and artist Sepide Rashno, who was arrested in July for violating Iran's dress code.

"She always crossed boundaries to be a voice for voiceless women disenfranchised, be it by their fathers, husbands, or social boundaries," a friend of hers told Reuters.

Iranian authorities have blamed a range of enemies for the violence, including armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents. Their bases in Iraq have been repeatedly attacked by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps during the recent unrest.

"We hope Hamedi will return to the newsroom, leave her bag on the table and write about the disenfranchised anonymous women victims of prejudice in Iran," wrote her editor Shahrzad Hemati on October 11.

This article originally appeared on Discover Politics

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# women# journalist# world

Comments / 0

Published by

Latest politics news, opinion and analysis.

Delaware State
542 followers

More from Discover Politics

The US Senate is warning that Saudi Arabia may share US defense technology with Russia

A senior Democratic senator in the US has expressed concern about the possibility of sensitive US defense technology being shared with Russia by Saudi Arabia as a result of the kingdom's recent decision to side with Moscow over US interests, the Guardian reports.

Read full story
8 comments

Feel vibrations in your pocket without your phone there?

Have you ever had the feeling that your phone is ringing, vibrating, or looking for your attention in some way, only to find that no one was looking for you in any way when you pull it out of your pocket?

Read full story

After appeals for help: US sends disaster response team to Haiti

The US Agency for International Development is sending an elite disaster response team to Haiti "as insecurity, gang violence, and the humanitarian situation worsen" across the Caribbean nation, a US official told the Miami Herald, DPA reported.

Read full story
52 comments

Is there an escape from inflation?

Prices are rising everywhere, money is depreciating. However, experts advise: keep calm! They see many signs that the economy can recover from the price shock - in about two years, writes Deutsche Welle.

Read full story

Russian hackers with cyberattacks on US airport websites

More than a dozen public airport websites, including those for some of the largest U.S. airports, appeared to be unavailable Monday morning, and Russian-language hackers claimed responsibility, CNN reported.

Read full story

The US will continue to give weapons to Ukraine

US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told CNN that the Biden administration will continue to give weapons to Ukraine. Kirby added, without disclosing any classified information, and given recent developments in the war, Putin is having problems with weapons supplies. Most likely, he said, the problems were caused by the penalties affecting his offensive and defensive systems.

Read full story
3 comments

Improve your online security in minutes

In today's fast-paced and increasingly digital everyday life, almost everyone now stores the most important things of their life online. It's not only about accessing your profile in a social network but about work documentation, personal data, or bank information.

Read full story

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.

Read full story
622 comments

Biden pardons thousands of Americans convicted of marijuana possession

US President Joe Biden has pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of "ordinary possession" of marijuana under US federal law, BGNES reported, referring to the BBC. The move is seen as a step toward decriminalizing the drug as well as addressing charging practices that disproportionately affect people of color. In a statement, Biden said that “no one should be in prison just for using or possessing marijuana.” He added: “Too many lives have been ruined because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time to right these wrongs.” The pardon would also cover thousands of people convicted of simple possession in the District of Columbia. It will not apply to convictions related to possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Non-US citizens who did not have legal status in the country at the time of their arrest will also not be pardoned. The US president said there are thousands of people whose convictions have deprived them of the opportunity to work, live or study. “My action will help alleviate the collateral consequences arising from these convictions,” he added.

Read full story

What should be the tire pressure in autumn?

There are several important factors to consider when lowering temperatures. Do many people wonder what the car tire pressure should be as the colder weather approaches? At the same time, some drivers are convinced that the wheels should be inflated, while others, on the contrary, consider it correct to let the air out of the tires. We tell you which of the solutions is the only correct one.

Read full story

Same-sex marriages were allowed in Slovenia

Adoption of children by same-sex couples is also allowed. Slovenia’s parliament has passed an amendment allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt children, following a ruling by the Constitutional Court. With this, Slovenia became the first country in Eastern Europe to adopt such legislation, reported AFP.

Read full story

Republicans lead Democrats ahead of US midterm elections

US voters prefer Republicans over Democrats on immigration and crime, meaning the importance Republicans place on border security and tackling crime could help them in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, a Reuters/Ipsos poll shows.

Read full story
87 comments

Musk presented an ambitious project for a new generation of robots

The robot raised its hand in greeting, and video footage showed it carrying a package to an employee and watering plants. Elon Musk unveiled two prototypes of the Optimus humanoid robot that his company Tesla hopes to one day produce in “millions” of units to “transform civilization” and build a “future of abundance” in which poverty will have disappeared, the world’s intelligence agencies reported.

Read full story
1 comments

Koreans invented a new "cure" for car scratches

There is hardly a driver who has not experienced the horror of seeing his car scratched. In search of a solution to this all-too-common problem, engineers from South Korea have developed a new material, New Atlas reports.

Read full story
24 comments

Things in Your Home that Interfere with and Block Wi-Fi Signals

Nowadays, WiFi signaling at home or in the office can be one of the most important things. Whether it's work, 4K movie streaming, or gaming with friends, your internet connection should always be perfect.

Read full story

Twitter wants to make money like OnlyFans, but other people's nude photos are a problem

Twitter is going through turbulent times in its existence. And no, we're not referring to the fact that Elon Musk first announced his intention to buy the social network in a deal worth an impressive $44 billion, then backed out, arguing that he didn't get clear information about bots and fake profiles.

Read full story

The dollar hits a 20-year high

The U.S. dollar rose to a 20-year high against a range of currencies on Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that interest rates will be kept higher for longer to curb rapidly rising inflation, Reuters reported. ".

Read full story
5 comments

The app that “erases” the Indian accent in call centers

Artificial intelligence is increasingly beginning to sound like a dystopia to us - it recognizes faces, voices, facial expressions, and gestures, even, as Elon Musk claims about his robot - emotions and moods.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy