President Biden's First 100 Days: What's Been Accomplished So Far?

Since his inauguration on January 20th, 2021, President Joe Biden has been hard at work implementing his agenda and fulfilling his campaign promises. With the first 100 days of his presidency coming to a close, it's a good time to reflect on what he's accomplished so far.

Photo by Flickr

COVID-19 Relief: One of President Biden's first actions in office was to introduce a comprehensive COVID-19 relief package. The American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in March, provides $1.9 trillion in aid to individuals, small businesses, and state and local governments. Climate Change: President Biden has made addressing climate change a top priority of his administration. He signed executive orders to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, pause new oil and gas leases on federal land, and establish a government-wide focus on climate change. Immigration: The Biden administration has taken steps to reverse many of the immigration policies put in place by the Trump administration. He has proposed legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and has signed executive orders to halt construction of the border wall and end the travel ban on Muslim-majority countries. Infrastructure: President Biden has proposed a $2 trillion infrastructure plan that would invest in roads, bridges, and public transportation, as well as broadband, clean energy, and water systems. Racial Justice: President Biden has taken steps to address racial justice issues, including signing executive orders to promote racial equity and ending the Justice Department's use of private prisons. Foreign Policy: President Biden has made a strong effort to rebuild relationships with US allies around the world. He has engaged in diplomatic talks with Iran and North Korea and has pledged to end US involvement in the Yemen conflict. He has also taken a tough stance against Russia, imposing sanctions for election interference and human rights abuses. Education: The Biden administration has proposed significant investments in education, including plans to make community college tuition-free and to increase funding for historically black colleges and universities. He has also taken steps to address student debt, including extending the pause on federal student loan payments and forgiving loans for some borrowers. Gun Control: In response to the recent rise in gun violence, President Biden has proposed new gun control measures, including background checks on all gun sales and a ban on assault weapons. COVID-19 Vaccinations: President Biden has set a goal of getting 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in his first 100 days. He surpassed that goal, with more than 200 million doses administered. He has also implemented new programs to increase vaccine access, including mobile vaccination units and partnerships with local pharmacies.

Conclusion:

President Biden's first 100 days have been marked by an ambitious agenda and a flurry of activity. While he has made significant progress on many fronts, there is still much work to be done. As the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and confronts ongoing challenges like climate change and racial injustice, President Biden's leadership will be critical in the months and years ahead.