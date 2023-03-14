Exploring the reasons why Asians are targeted and bullied in the United States

Racism Photo by Unsplash

Asians in the United States have been facing an alarming rise in hate crimes and bias incidents during the COVID-19 pandemic, fueled by racism, xenophobia, and misinformation. According to a report by Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) advocacy groups, there were nearly 3,800 hate incidents reported from March 2020 to February 2021, ranging from verbal harassment to physical assault, with women and elders being disproportionately affected. The recent shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, that killed eight people, including six Asian women, have further highlighted the urgent need to address anti-Asian violence and discrimination.

But why are Asians being targeted and bullied in the first place? The answer is complex and multifaceted, involving historical, cultural, and political factors that intersect with the pandemic's effects. Here are some possible reasons:

Scapegoating for the pandemic: Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, in late 2019, there has been a persistent and pernicious narrative that blames Asians, particularly Chinese people, for causing and spreading the virus. This narrative has been amplified by some politicians, media outlets, and online platforms, who have used terms like "Chinese virus," "Kung flu," and "Wuhan flu" to stigmatize Asians and stir up anti-China sentiments. As a result, Asians have become associated with the pandemic in the public imagination, and some people have taken their frustrations and fears out on them.

For example, a Filipino American nurse in California was verbally abused and physically assaulted by a patient's son who blamed her for infecting his father with COVID-19, even though she had no history of travel to China or exposure to the virus. A Chinese American family in Texas was attacked by a group of men who yelled racial slurs and spat on them, claiming that they brought the virus to America.

Model minority stereotype: Asians in the United States have long been stereotyped as a "model minority," a myth that portrays them as successful, law-abiding, and docile compared to other minority groups, especially Black and Latinx communities. This stereotype, which emerged in the 1960s as a way to counter the Civil Rights Movement and justify discriminatory policies, has created a perception that Asians don't experience racism or need support and that they are "taking over" from Whites. However, this stereotype ignores the diversity and complexity of the Asian diaspora and erases the histories of racism, exclusion, and violence that Asians have faced in the United States, from the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 to the Japanese American internment camps of World War II.

Moreover, the model minority stereotype has created a pressure on Asians, especially Asian American youth, to conform to high expectations of academic achievement, career success, and cultural assimilation. This pressure can lead to mental health issues, such as anxiety, depression, and impostor syndrome, and also make Asians a target of bullying and harassment by peers who feel threatened or jealous.

For example, a Vietnamese American high school student in California was physically attacked by a group of Black students who called him "chink" and "model minority" and accused him of stealing their opportunities. A Korean American college student in New York was verbally abused and spat on by a White man who told her to "go back to China" and called her a "Chinese virus."

Foreignness and othering: Asians in the United States, regardless of their citizenship or nationality, often face a sense of foreignness and othering that stems from their physical appearance, language, customs, and values.

Perpetuation of stereotypes in media: The media plays a significant role in shaping public perceptions of different racial and ethnic groups. Unfortunately, many media outlets have perpetuated harmful stereotypes of Asians, portraying them as exotic, submissive, and sexually objectified. These depictions not only reinforce the model minority stereotype but also contribute to the hypersexualization and fetishization of Asian women and the emasculation and desexualization of Asian men. This can lead to harassment, assault, and even violence against Asians who are seen as "easy targets" or "unworthy" of respect and dignity.

For example, a Chinese American woman in New York was punched in the face by a man who told her, "You're the reason why we have the coronavirus." When she asked for help from bystanders, they reportedly laughed and jeered at her. A Thai American man in California was shot and killed by a White man who claimed to be targeting Asians because they were "taking over our country" and "invading our lives."

Lack of representation and voice: Despite being one of the fastest-growing and most diverse populations in the United States, Asians are often overlooked, marginalized, or silenced in mainstream discourse and decision-making. This invisibility and lack of agency can make Asians feel powerless, voiceless, and vulnerable to discrimination and violence. It can also perpetuate the idea that Asians are "foreigners" or "perpetual foreigners" who don't belong in America and must assimilate or be assimilated.

For example, a Chinese American physician in Indiana was racially profiled and detained by police while walking to his patient's home. When he asked why he was being stopped, the officer reportedly said, "You're not from around here, are you?" A Vietnamese American city council member in California was harassed and threatened by a White supremacist group who opposed her efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in the community.

In conclusion, the reasons why Asians are targeted and bullied in the United States are numerous and interconnected, reflecting deep-seated issues of racism, prejudice, and inequality. Addressing these issues will require a concerted effort from individuals, communities, institutions, and policymakers to recognize the diversity and humanity of all people and to reject hate and bigotry in all its forms.