Unbelievable: 26-year-old Man in Nepal Has Vodka Bottle Surgically Removed from Stomach

After being fooled into drinking urine, a young man from Rautahat allegedly slipped an empty bottle inside the body of his companion, according to police.

The victim, Nurshad Mansuri, visited a hospital after complaining of ongoing abdomen pain, which led to the discovery of the horrifying crime. The victim's stomach was X-rayed, and the bottle that had become lodged there was discovered.

The suspect is evading capture.

Mansuri, who is 26 years old, reported experiencing stomach ache early on Sunday. He was admitted to the Chandrapur Hospital on Monday after finding minimal relief from painkillers at the neighborhood clinic. The doctors suspected an appendix issue.

When reports indicated that the patient had a full bottle inside of him or her, the doctors and medical personnel were taken aback.

One person was detained by the Chandranigahapur Area Police on suspicion of involvement in the crime.

The medical staff at Chandrapur Hospital feared that the bottle may have ruptured the patient's intestines and sent Mansuri to a hospital in Bharatpur.

When the X-Ray showed the foreign object was caught in the rectum, Dr. Abhishek Adhikari, who treated Mansuri at the Chandrapur Hospital, promptly referred the patient to Bharatpur.

Adhikari added, "We were startled to see a whole glass bottle in his body. We sent him to a hospital with higher resources because we were worried that if the right care wasn't given right away, significant complications would occur.

Mansuri has been admitted to the Old Medical Hospital in Bharatpur.

Dr. Narayan Belbase of the hospital in Bharatpur extracted the bottle from the patient following surgery.

Belbase reported that the two-hour procedure was successful in removing the bottle. "We cannot comment on his health until we have watched him for 48 hours."

Mansuri is safe but unable to speak because of his condition.

The father of Mansuri has asked that the offenders be arrested and given the harshest punishment possible.

Police have discovered, based on their initial inquiry, that Mansuri's own companion had placed the bottle into his body through his anus.

Mansuri was drinking with his friend Mohammad Samir four days ago at the latter's car repair shop. Samir was allegedly forced to drink urine from a bottle by Mansuri.

Samir invited Mansuri to his garage on Saturday after learning about Mansuri's wrongdoing. Mansuri was forced to ingest an unknown drug before going asleep. After that, according to investigators, the defendant put an empty half-liter alcohol bottle through the anus.