Queen Elizabeth Photo by th.bing.com

In 2018, former US President Donald Trump made a surprising claim about Queen Elizabeth II's role during World War II. In an interview with the Sun newspaper, he stated that the Queen "is a great woman, and she has never made a mistake," and went on to say that "she was a mechanic during the war." This assertion sparked a wave of curiosity and skepticism among historians and the public alike. But how much truth is there to Trump's statement?

First of all, it is important to note that Queen Elizabeth, who was born in 1926, was only a teenager during World War II. In 1945, when the war ended, she was 19 years old. At that time, she was not yet married to Prince Philip, whom she met a few years later. Therefore, it seems unlikely that she would have been involved in any military service or heavy-duty mechanical work during the war.

However, there is some evidence that Queen Elizabeth did play a role in the war effort, albeit a more symbolic and morale-boosting one. In 1940, when she was just 14 years old, she gave her first radio broadcast, along with her younger sister Princess Margaret. The message was meant to boost the morale of children who had been evacuated from their homes in London due to the threat of German bombing raids. During the broadcast, the princesses expressed their solidarity with the children and encouraged them to be brave.

In addition, Queen Elizabeth's parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (later known as the Queen Mother), played an active role in supporting the war effort. They visited hospitals, factories, and bomb-damaged areas, and the Queen Mother famously declared that she and her husband would "share the dangers and hardships of the people." The royal family's resilience and solidarity with the British people during the war earned them widespread admiration and respect.

In conclusion, while there is no evidence to support Trump's claim that Queen Elizabeth was a mechanic during World War II, there is ample evidence to show that she and her family played an important role in boosting morale and supporting the war effort in other ways. Their actions and words during this challenging period in British history continue to inspire people around the world to this day.