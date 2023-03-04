Marilyn Monroe's Fashion Choices: A Window into Her Psyche

Marilyn Monroe Photo by Flickr

Marilyn Monroe was not only a timeless fashion icon but also a complex and fascinating individual whose fashion choices reflected her life, personality, and identity. Throughout her career, she used fashion as a tool to express herself, challenge societal norms, and assert her independence as a woman. Monroe's fashion influence extended beyond her lifetime, and her legacy continues to inspire designers, celebrities, and fashion lovers around the world. Her iconic style has been referenced and reimagined in countless fashion editorials, advertising campaigns, and films, cementing her status as a timeless fashion icon.

One of the reasons for Monroe's enduring fashion appeal is her ability to capture the spirit of the times while remaining timeless. Her style was rooted in the glamour and sophistication of old Hollywood, but it also reflected the changing social and cultural attitudes of the 1950s and 1960s. She was a symbol of both tradition and rebellion, which made her relatable and aspirational to different generations.

Monroe's early years were marked by financial struggles, which meant that she often had to make do with hand-me-down clothes or homemade outfits. As she began to find success as an actress, she became more interested in fashion and started to experiment with her style. One of Monroe's defining fashion moments came in 1953, when she starred in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes." In the film, Monroe donned a pink satin dress, which became one of her most iconic looks. The dress not only established Monroe as a Hollywood bombshell but also reflected her playful and fun-loving personality.

Monroe's fashion choices were also heavily influenced by her personal life. In the 1950s, she was married to baseball star Joe DiMaggio, who preferred her to dress conservatively. This led Monroe to adopt a more demure style, which included high-necked blouses, cardigans, and full skirts.

However, after her divorce from DiMaggio, Monroe reclaimed her independence and began to embrace a more daring and provocative style. She started wearing figure-hugging dresses, plunging necklines, and form-fitting skirts, which showcased her curves and challenged traditional gender roles.

Monroe's fashion choices also reflected her identity as a feminist and advocate for women's rights. In 1962, she famously sang "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" while wearing a skintight, sheer dress, which showed her commitment to using her sexuality as a tool of empowerment and political commentary.

Monroe's fashion choices were often shaped by the people around her, including her stylists, designers, and photographers. She collaborated with some of the most talented fashion professionals of her time, such as William Travilla, Jean Louis, and Richard Avedon, who helped to create her iconic looks. Her fashion choices were also a reflection of her diverse interests and influences. She was not afraid to mix high-end designer pieces with vintage finds or experiment with different fabrics, colors, and patterns. Her wardrobe included everything from elegant gowns to casual denim, which showcased her versatility and individuality.

Conclusion

Marilyn Monroe's fashion choices were not just about looking good but were a reflection of her life, personality, and identity. Her style evolved throughout her career, from her early struggles to her Hollywood bombshell status, to her daring and provocative looks that challenged gender norms. Monroe used fashion as a way to express herself, assert her independence, and advocate for women's rights, making her a fashion icon and feminist trailblazer.