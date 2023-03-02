Hidden Lives, Hidden Tragedies: Queen Elizabeth II's Mentally Ill Cousins Locked Away from the World

Queen Elizabeth II is one of the most iconic figures in modern history, known for her grace, poise, and dedication to duty. However, her family history is not without its dark secrets. One of these secrets is the story of her mentally ill cousins, who were hidden away from the world and confined to an institution for most of their lives.

Nerissa and Katherine Bowes-Lyon Photo by @ladyrocksavage

Here are some key points about the tragic story of Queen Elizabeth II's secret cousins:

Katherine and Nerissa Bowes-Lyon were cousins of Queen Elizabeth II, born to the Queen Mother's brother, John Bowes-Lyon, and his wife, Fenella. Katherine and Nerissa were born in the 1920s, and both suffered from severe developmental disabilities and mental illness. The family kept the girls' conditions a secret from the public and even from Queen Elizabeth II and her sister, Princess Margaret. Katherine and Nerissa were institutionalized in 1941 at the Royal Earlswood Hospital, a psychiatric facility in Surrey, England, where they spent the rest of their lives. Despite being members of the royal family, Katherine and Nerissa received no special treatment or attention while at the hospital, and were essentially forgotten by their family. The girls' conditions were not widely known until the 1980s, when a journalist uncovered their story and brought it to public attention. The revelation of the Bowes-Lyon cousins' story was a shock to many, and raised questions about the ethics of hiding away individuals with disabilities and mental illness.

The story of Katherine and Nerissa Bowes-Lyon is a tragic one, but it also shines a light on the treatment of individuals with mental illness in the past, and the need for greater understanding and compassion in the present. It is a reminder that mental illness is not something to be hidden away or ignored, but rather a condition that deserves our attention and care.

Moreover, the story of Katherine and Nerissa highlights the importance of transparency and openness in matters of public interest, including the lives of public figures and their families. The story serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of secrecy and the need for accountability and responsibility in all aspects of public life.

One of the most troubling aspects of the story of Katherine and Nerissa Bowes-Lyon is the fact that they were essentially forgotten by their own family. Despite being members of the royal family, Katherine and Nerissa received no visits or communication from their relatives during their many years of institutionalization. This lack of concern and care for family members with mental illness is a disturbing reminder of the stigma and discrimination that has often been associated with mental illness in the past.

However, it is important to note that the treatment of individuals with mental illness has come a long way since Katherine and Nerissa were institutionalized. Today, there is a greater understanding of mental health issues and a growing recognition of the importance of treating individuals with mental illness with respect and compassion. Many organizations and individuals are working tirelessly to raise awareness about mental health issues and to promote greater understanding and acceptance of those who struggle with mental illness.

In addition to highlighting the importance of treating individuals with mental illness with compassion and respect, the story of Katherine and Nerissa Bowes-Lyon also raises important questions about the ethics of hiding away individuals with disabilities and mental illness. While it is understandable that families may want to protect their loved ones from the stigma and discrimination associated with mental illness, it is important to remember that individuals with mental illness have the same rights and deserve the same dignity and respect as everyone else.

The story of Katherine and Nerissa Bowes-Lyon is a powerful reminder of the need to treat individuals with mental illness with compassion and respect, and to work towards a greater understanding and acceptance of those who struggle with mental health issues. It is also a reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability in all aspects of public life, including the lives of public figures and their families. By learning from the mistakes of the past and working towards a brighter future, we can ensure that individuals with mental illness are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.