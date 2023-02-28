The Petticoat Affair: A Controversial Scandal Shakes Up Washington

In the early 1800s, political scandal was no stranger to Washington, D.C. However, in 1829, a particularly controversial scandal erupted within President Andrew Jackson's cabinet, known as the Petticoat Affair. This scandal, involving a group of women referred to as the "Petticoats," caused a significant upheaval in the administration and highlighted the power dynamics of the time.

The Petticoat Affair began when John Eaton, the Secretary of War and a close friend of President Jackson, married Margaret "Peggy" Timberlake, a former tavern maid. The other cabinet members' wives refused to socialize with Peggy, citing concerns about her reputation and social status. The situation only worsened when rumors spread about Peggy's previous relationships and behavior.

The controversy reached a boiling point at the end of 1829, when the wives of the cabinet members, led by Floride Calhoun, wife of Vice President John C. Calhoun, organized a public snub of Peggy Eaton at a cabinet dinner. President Jackson, who had a long-standing personal relationship with John Eaton, took offense at the treatment of Peggy and defended her publicly.

The situation quickly escalated, with members of Jackson's cabinet divided between those who supported Peggy and those who opposed her. The scandal became a national issue and threatened to bring down the Jackson administration. Jackson eventually forced the resignations of several cabinet members who opposed Peggy, including John C. Calhoun, and replaced them with supporters of the Eatons.

The Petticoat Affair highlighted the significant power dynamics of the time, particularly for women. The wives of cabinet members held considerable social power and influence, despite having no official political roles. The scandal also revealed the growing political polarization of the country, as many saw the issue as a clash between the more traditional, conservative values of the old elite and the populist, democratic values of Jackson and his supporters.

The legacy of the Petticoat Affair lived on, as it demonstrated how personal relationships and scandals could influence political decisions and even threaten the stability of the government. The scandal also contributed to the rise of Martin Van Buren, a Jackson ally who became Vice President and later President, as he supported the Eatons during the scandal.

The Petticoat Affair also had a significant impact on the social norms of the time, particularly for women. Peggy Eaton was seen as a woman who had violated the social and moral codes of the day, due to her previous relationships and occupation as a tavern maid. The wives of the cabinet members felt it was inappropriate for someone like her to be part of their social circle, and their actions were a way of enforcing their social norms and values.

However, the scandal also revealed the limitations of these social norms and values, particularly for women. Peggy Eaton's treatment was seen as unfair and unjust, and many felt that the wives of the cabinet members were being unnecessarily cruel and exclusive. The scandal highlighted the ways in which women were often judged and ostracized based on their reputation and social status, rather than their character or abilities.

The Petticoat Affair also had significant political consequences, particularly for the Jackson administration. The scandal showed that personal relationships and loyalty were often more important than political experience or expertise, as Jackson replaced cabinet members who opposed Peggy with those who supported her. This demonstrated the power and influence of personal relationships in politics, a trend that would continue in the decades to come.

The legacy of the Petticoat Affair is still felt today, as it remains a powerful reminder of the role that scandal and personal relationships can play in politics. The scandal also serves as a warning against the dangers of political polarization and the importance of finding common ground and compromise. While the Petticoat Affair may have been a controversial and divisive scandal at the time, it ultimately helped to shape the political and social landscape of the United States for years to come.