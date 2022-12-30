The Black Death: The Darkest Period Of European History

Dip Rai

The Plague that raged through Europe in the 14th Century (fourteenth century) changed almost everything about medieval society, and indeed, to a great extent, the black death created the modern world that we inhabit today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OqW85_0jxU0Yto00
Photo byVinícius Estevão

In the late medieval period (1340-1400), Europe experienced its deadliest outbreak of illness in history with the outbreak of the Black Death, which struck in 1347. Called The Great Death because it caused such destruction, this second major outbreak of bubonic plague became known as The Black Death by the end of the 17th century. The terrible plague made its way to the West, killing between one-third and one-half of the medieval world's population.

The Black Death, also known as the Great Plague or the Plague of Justinian, was a devastating pandemic that swept through Europe in the mid-1300s. It is estimated that the disease, caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, killed between 75 million and 200 million people, which was roughly one-third of the world's population at the time.

The Black Death is believed to have originated in Central Asia and spread westward along trade routes, eventually reaching Europe in the late 1320s. It spread rapidly through the continent, killing people in all social classes and causing widespread panic and confusion. The symptoms of the disease included fever, chills, weakness, and painful swelling of the lymph nodes, which were known as "buboes." The disease was highly contagious and could be transmitted through contact with infected animals, as well as through close contact with infected humans.

Diseases of an epidemic magnitude were just a part of life in medieval times, but the plague's ferocity had never been experienced before, and afterward, the people had no means to resummon life as they had known it previously. By the third or fourth surge of the plague, during the final decades of the nineteenth century, the burial records and tax records suggested the black death had evolved into a disease primarily affecting the poor. No modern observers have described an epizootic [animal outbreak] of rats, or of any other rodent, just prior to or during the Black Death, or in any subsequent European plague--that is, prior to the third pandemic in the late 19th century.

Not just textbooks, but serious monographs about the successive waves of the plagues in Europe from before the Black Death to the beginning of the 19th century, talk without qualification of rats (usually the black ones) and fleas. Once called the great death or great plague, the medieval plagues lasted hundreds of years and were so lethal they are still commonly called just The Plague. What came to be known as Justinian's Plague spread quickly, wiping out between a third and half the eastern Roman empire's population, hastening its fall, says McCormick.

The black death originally spread among humans near the Black Sea, and then moved to other parts of Europe through the movement of people from the area to area. The pestilence was an almost unprecedented catastrophe in the annals of recorded history, and Europe's population took 150 years to recover. This drastic drop in European populations became a lingering, distinctive characteristic of late medieval societies, with successive plague outbreaks wiping out any trends toward the increased population.

The large demographic losses brought about by the Black Death had beneficial effects on surviving farmers in England and western Europe, such as higher wages and greater access to land, and were a contributing factor to the end of the feudal system. One theory that has been advanced is that the destruction of Florence caused by the plague of 1350 led to a change in people's outlook on the world of fourteenth-century Italy, and led to the Renaissance.

The impact of the Black Death on Europe was profound. It had a significant impact on the arts and culture of the time, with many works of literature and art depicting the horrors of the plague. Despite its devastating effects, the Black Death ultimately contributed to the end of the feudal system and the rise of a more centralized and efficient system of government in Europe.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# european history# trending# europe news# historical facts# plague in europe

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a young passionate blogger very interested in research and computer science, besides that, I am very fond of acknowledging the news facts so I guess I am on the right platform. Please Support me guys, thank you and lots of love!!

553 followers

More from Dip Rai

The Image Of The Celtic Warrior

The Celtic warrior was a warrior of the Celtic peoples, a group of tribal societies that inhabited Europe. including what is now Ireland, Scotland, Wales, England, France, and parts of Spain, Italy, and Germany during the Iron Age. They are often depicted as skilled and fierce warriors, with a reputation for being brave and martial. The Celtic warrior was typically equipped with a range of weapons, including swords, spears, and shields, and would have worn armor to protect themselves in battle. They are known for their distinctive art, language, and culture, which is often associated with a strong warrior tradition.

Read full story
2 comments

1491: The Untold Story of the America Before Columbus

To understand what has become known as the United States, we are often reliant upon European observations. When confronted with stories like this, historians have long wondered just how many people lived in America during contact.

Read full story
593 comments

The Mesoamerican Ball Game: A Sport With Ritual Associations

The Mesoamerican game of tee-ball is an ancient game, played by the pre-Columbian peoples of Ancient Mexico and Central America, that has a ritualistic connection. For many pre-Columbian cultures, such as the Olmec, Maya, Zapotec, and Aztecs, the Mesoamerican ball game was a ritual, political, and social activity involving an entire community. Ollamaliztli, often called The Mesoamerican Ball Game, was a widely played spectator sport that had strong religious associations, played by numerous societies across the Mesoamerican region throughout several millennia.

Read full story

Roanoke: The Cursed Colony That Disappeared Without A Trace

Lost Colony, an early English settlement on Roanoke Island (now North Carolina, United States) that mysteriously disappeared sometime between the founding (1587) and the expedition leaders return (1590). Roanoke Island (now North Carolina, United States) North Carolina, United States Lost Colony Expedition Leader. The origins of one of the oldest mysteries in America trace back to August of 1587, when a party of approximately 115 English colonists arrived at Roanoke Island, off the coast of present-day North Carolina.

Read full story
13 comments
Massachusetts State

Eli Whitney: How One Man’s Invention Changed America

U.S.-born inventor Eli Whitney of Massachusetts, who inadvertently invented the cotton gin, led America's civil war. U.S.-born inventor Eli Whitney is best known for the invention of the cotton gin, but, even more important, Whitney is considered a father of the American mass-production system used today.

Read full story
67 comments

Ancient History Dissertation: The Concept Of Immortality In The Ancient World

The concept of immortality has fascinated humans for centuries, and the ancient world was no exception. In many ancient civilizations, people believed in some form of life after death, whether it was an afterlife in the gods' realms, a journey through the underworld, or a rebirth in a new body. The belief in immortality often played a central role in the religions, mythologies, and cultural practices of these societies.

Read full story
1 comments

‎The Mayan Empire: A Day In the Life of the Maya

The Maya were building a sophisticated civilization in the Americas at about the same time that the Roman Empire was declining in Western Europe. This higher level of civilization was made possible by the ability of the Mayans to establish a steady supply of food. Because the Maya culture relied on farming for food and commerce, the majority of the Maya were farmers in the growing seasons.

Read full story

The Protestant Reformation: Martin Luther and Medieval Indulgences

Although Englands King Henry VIII initially opposed Martin Luther's ideas,[citation needed] calling himself the Defender of the Faith,[citation needed] in the 1530s, he broke from the united Roman Catholic Church and brought England into the Protestant Reformation. Through the words and actions of Martin Luther, Luther sparked The Reformation itself.

Read full story
17 comments

The State of Mental Health Treatment In 1800s

In the 1800s, the understanding and treatment of mental illness was quite different from what it is today. At that time, mental illness was largely seen as a moral failing or a lack of willpower, rather than a medical condition that required treatment.

Read full story
1 comments

Black History Month: The Flags of Black History And Culture

Black History Month, also known as African-American history month, begins February 1st and continues through February, in which African-American achievements are celebrated, their roles in the history of America are celebrated, and they are recognized. Black History Month, known as African American History Month, was born from the Negro History Week, a brainchild of noted historian Carter G. Woodson and other notable African Americans.

Read full story
15 comments

Investors dumping Vietnam stocks for Tesla, crypto

Investors are dumping Vietnam stocks despite its benchmark VN Index being the best performer in Southeast AsiaAljazeera. Foreign investors have been dumping Vietnam stocks all year, despite a surge to record highs. Competition from popular retail stocks like Tesla Inc. and cryptocurrencies looks like part of the reason why.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York to give non-citizens right to vote in local elections

New York City is set to become the largest jurisdiction in the US to allow non-citizens to voteAljazeera. New York City has moved to become the largest jurisdiction in the United States to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections.

Read full story
3 comments

Italy fines Amazon $1.3 billion, saying it hurts other sellers

Milan — Italy's antitrust authority on Thursday fined Amazon 1.13 billion euros ($1.3 billion), accusing the company of exploiting its dominant position against independent sellers on its website in violation of European Union competition rules.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy