The Plague that raged through Europe in the 14th Century (fourteenth century) changed almost everything about medieval society, and indeed, to a great extent, the black death created the modern world that we inhabit today.

Photo by Vinícius Estevão

In the late medieval period (1340-1400), Europe experienced its deadliest outbreak of illness in history with the outbreak of the Black Death, which struck in 1347. Called The Great Death because it caused such destruction, this second major outbreak of bubonic plague became known as The Black Death by the end of the 17th century. The terrible plague made its way to the West, killing between one-third and one-half of the medieval world's population.

The Black Death, also known as the Great Plague or the Plague of Justinian, was a devastating pandemic that swept through Europe in the mid-1300s. It is estimated that the disease, caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, killed between 75 million and 200 million people, which was roughly one-third of the world's population at the time.

The Black Death is believed to have originated in Central Asia and spread westward along trade routes, eventually reaching Europe in the late 1320s. It spread rapidly through the continent, killing people in all social classes and causing widespread panic and confusion. The symptoms of the disease included fever, chills, weakness, and painful swelling of the lymph nodes, which were known as "buboes." The disease was highly contagious and could be transmitted through contact with infected animals, as well as through close contact with infected humans.

Diseases of an epidemic magnitude were just a part of life in medieval times, but the plague's ferocity had never been experienced before, and afterward, the people had no means to resummon life as they had known it previously. By the third or fourth surge of the plague, during the final decades of the nineteenth century, the burial records and tax records suggested the black death had evolved into a disease primarily affecting the poor. No modern observers have described an epizootic [animal outbreak] of rats, or of any other rodent, just prior to or during the Black Death, or in any subsequent European plague--that is, prior to the third pandemic in the late 19th century.

Not just textbooks, but serious monographs about the successive waves of the plagues in Europe from before the Black Death to the beginning of the 19th century, talk without qualification of rats (usually the black ones) and fleas. Once called the great death or great plague, the medieval plagues lasted hundreds of years and were so lethal they are still commonly called just The Plague. What came to be known as Justinian's Plague spread quickly, wiping out between a third and half the eastern Roman empire's population, hastening its fall, says McCormick.

The black death originally spread among humans near the Black Sea, and then moved to other parts of Europe through the movement of people from the area to area. The pestilence was an almost unprecedented catastrophe in the annals of recorded history, and Europe's population took 150 years to recover. This drastic drop in European populations became a lingering, distinctive characteristic of late medieval societies, with successive plague outbreaks wiping out any trends toward the increased population.

The large demographic losses brought about by the Black Death had beneficial effects on surviving farmers in England and western Europe, such as higher wages and greater access to land, and were a contributing factor to the end of the feudal system. One theory that has been advanced is that the destruction of Florence caused by the plague of 1350 led to a change in people's outlook on the world of fourteenth-century Italy, and led to the Renaissance.

The impact of the Black Death on Europe was profound. It had a significant impact on the arts and culture of the time, with many works of literature and art depicting the horrors of the plague. Despite its devastating effects, the Black Death ultimately contributed to the end of the feudal system and the rise of a more centralized and efficient system of government in Europe.