1491: The Untold Story of the America Before Columbus

To understand what has become known as the United States, we are often reliant upon European observations. When confronted with stories like this, historians have long wondered just how many people lived in America during contact.

Native Americans had been living in America for much more than a decade when Christopher Columbus landed in the Bahamas in 1492. The South American region, when Christopher Columbus arrived, was home to several sophisticated societies, which had been ruling over their respective lands for years, and were prospering in a variety of ways. Spread over various ecosystems from Canada to South America, indigenous peoples spoke hundreds of different languages.

Before the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas in 1492, the continent was home to a diverse array of indigenous cultures and civilizations. These cultures had developed their own social, political, scientific, agricultural, and architectural systems and practices.

Many of the indigenous cultures of the Americas were organized around complex social systems, with well-defined roles and responsibilities for different members of the community. These cultures often had complex political systems, with leaders who were chosen based on their wisdom, skills, and ability to serve the community.

Before humans rose up, humans lived for thousands of years in many parts of America, making their livelihoods as harvesters of edible wild plants and hunters for animal meat. When Europeans arrived, indigenous North American peoples had a broad spectrum of lifestyles, ranging from settled, agrarian societies to semi-nomadic hunting-gathering societies. Two millennia ago, some of the largest cultural groups in America were Puebloan groups, concentrated in what is today the greater Southwest (southwestern U.S. and northwest Mexico), Mesoamerican groups located along the Mississippi River and its tributaries, and Mesoamerican groups of what is today Central Mexico and Yucatan.

The Middle Atlantic cultures before 1492, present-day Mexico, much of Central America, and the southwest United States form an area that is now known as Mesoamerica or the Meso-America. Mesoamerica is a region stretching from Central Mexico southwards to the northwest edge of Costa Rica, which gave rise to a cluster of culturally related, stratified, agricultural civilizations that span a roughly 3,000-year time span before the arrival in the Caribbean of Christopher Columbus. The Olmec civilization, which flourished from 1200-400 BC, defines the pre-classical period; the Olmec civilization is usually considered to have been a precursor of all of America's cultures, including the Maya and the Aztecs.

The indigenous peoples of the Americas also made significant contributions to science and technology. They developed sophisticated systems of agriculture, which allowed them to cultivate crops such as maize, beans, and squash, and they also developed advanced systems of engineering and architecture, including the construction of pyramids, temples, and other monumental structures.

The indigenous cultures of the Americas were also deeply connected to the natural world, and many of their systems of agriculture and architecture were designed to be in harmony with the environment. For example, the Inca civilization of South America developed advanced systems of terracing and irrigation that allowed them to cultivate crops in the challenging environment of the Andes mountains

This is what most of us learned in school, with some passages on more advanced cultures of Central and South America. When the Europeans invaded America, the people of the Americas already had a long, vibrant history, rich diversity of cultures, and satisfying ways of life. Research over the last several decades, however, suggests that America was home to a larger population than Europe at the time Columbus landed, and most lived in sophisticated, highly organized societies.

If you go back into America, to the area around New England, for example, for the first hundred years or so after Europeans started coming to the Americas, they could not return up colonies because that area was too densely populated. The Americas were filled with an astoundingly diverse array of peoples that had been pounding around in the Americas for thousands of years. People sprung up around 700 AD in the Mississippi River valley, which is today Illinois, and died out a century or so before Columbus reached the Americas.

Overall, the indigenous cultures of the Americas were highly organized and developed, and they made important contributions to many areas of human knowledge and achievement.