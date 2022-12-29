The Mesoamerican game of tee-ball is an ancient game, played by the pre-Columbian peoples of Ancient Mexico and Central America, that has a ritualistic connection. For many pre-Columbian cultures, such as the Olmec, Maya, Zapotec, and Aztecs, the Mesoamerican ball game was a ritual, political, and social activity involving an entire community. Ollamaliztli, often called The Mesoamerican Ball Game, was a widely played spectator sport that had strong religious associations, played by numerous societies across the Mesoamerican region throughout several millennia.

Photo by Edwin Pérez

The Mesoamerican ball game was played on a long, narrow court, which could be up to 1,500 feet in length. The ball was made of rubber, and it was played with the hips, knees, and elbows. The game could be played by individuals or by teams, and the aim was to hit the ball through a small stone ring, which was mounted on a wall at either end of the court.

Ollamaliztli was used as a highly ritualized activity in various societies, with various rituals during the Middle Ages including the sacrifice of human beings (usually a member of a losing team). The classical Maya origin story told in the Popol Vuh describes Mesoamerican ball games as a competition between humans and underworld deities, and the ballcourts represented a portal into the underworld. The sport, known simply as The Ball Game, was played by every major civilization of Mesoamerica, with spectacular stone courts becoming a characteristic feature of many cities.

Its existence means that, by 1374 BC, the ball game was already significant enough for the inhabitants of Mexico's mountainous highlands to have gained an important position in the ancient cities, justifying the resource investment required to construct the stone courts. This suggests that the people in the mountainous highlands of Mexico might also have played a part in developing rules for The Ball Game and laying out a field. It seems the version with hip toss is the most popular and is what is played on their court.

While some iterations allowed forearms or paddles, the more common version of Mesoamerican ballgames had players keeping the ball in play using the hips, glutes, and knees. The balls used in The Mesoamerican Ballgame were heavy and dangerous, as it was found that even winners could leave a match injured. During the games, players would wear protective clothing and loincloths around their waists to protect themselves, whereas the spectators would wear nothing to protect them from the ball since they were sitting at the hot temperature of the arena in which the games were played.

The ceremonial importance of Mesoamerican ball games is reflected in the efforts expended to build ball courts, many of which were located within ritual sites, as well as the art that was dedicated to the game. Evidence suggests a great diversity of types of games, all played with a rubber ball, existed throughout The Americas, but the most widely spread was a hip-hop game.

Two teams would compete with one another, hitting the ball with the body, not with hands or feet. Whichever team could get the ball past the goalposts in one successful throw would win, although this version of the Olllamaliztli was common only among Mayans.

The Mesoamerican ball game was more than just a sport; it was also a cultural and religious activity that was associated with various rituals and ceremonies. The game was often played as part of important events such as coronations, marriages, and other ceremonies, and it was believed to have religious and spiritual significance.

The Mesoamerican ball game was an important part of ancient Mesoamerican culture and society, and it continues to be remembered and celebrated today. The game has inspired modern sports such as basketball, and it remains a fascinating and enduring part of the cultural legacy of ancient Mesoamerica.