Lost Colony, an early English settlement on Roanoke Island (now North Carolina, United States) that mysteriously disappeared sometime between the founding (1587) and the expedition leaders return (1590). Roanoke Island (now North Carolina, United States) North Carolina, United States Lost Colony Expedition Leader. The origins of one of the oldest mysteries in America trace back to August of 1587, when a party of approximately 115 English colonists arrived at Roanoke Island, off the coast of present-day North Carolina.

Roanoke Island, located off the coast of North Carolina in the United States, is the site of the "Lost Colony," a group of English settlers who disappeared without a trace in the late 16th century.

The colony was established in 1585 by Sir Walter Raleigh, who sent a group of around 100 men, women, and children to settle on the island. The colony was led by John White, who returned to England for supplies shortly after the settlement was established.

When White returned to Roanoke Island in 1590, he found the settlement abandoned and the colonists nowhere to be found. The only clues to their whereabouts were the word "Croatoan" carved into a tree and the letters "CRO" carved into a fence post.

The fate of the Lost Colony has remained a mystery for centuries, and there have been many theories about what happened to the settlers. Some believe that they were killed by Native Americans or that they were attacked by Spanish forces. Others believe that the colonists may have left the island in search of better living conditions or that they may have been absorbed into a nearby Native American tribe.

Thanks to the clues hidden in the centuries-old maps, a team at the First Colony Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in North Carolina, that is devoted to researching the story of Walter Raleigh's failed colony, a group from North Carolina, was able to discover Colonial-era ceramics that it believes belong to a few survivors. No one has ever found out what happened to the colonists, and the colonist's demise in 1587 is not recorded, leading it to be called a lost colony.

When John White, governor of the colony, returned in 1590 after three years away from England, all traces of the colony and survivors had disappeared. In 1586, having suffered the difficulties of winter, lack of food, and disputes with Indians, the survivors of the settlement at Roanoke Island returned to England with Sir Francis Drake. In 1587, Englishmen led by John White, financed by Sir Walter Raleigh, made England's second attempt at founding a colony on Roanoke Island, now located just off the North Carolina coastline of the United States.

Positively established relations with natives and favorable reports led favored queens to dispatch colonizing parties, and the first English colony in America was established in Roanoke Island, North Carolina, in 1585. The Roanoke colony, established in 1587, was Queen Elizabeth's final effort at creating a permanent English settlement in North America, following several years of military interventions which had not gone over very well. If starvation had killed off the Roanoke island colonists, White might well have discovered that there were still settlers left at the site, while the Jamestown colony itself would not have been dismantled in such an elaborate manner, stripped of much of its handheld gear.

Despite numerous attempts to solve the mystery of the Lost Colony, the fate of the settlers remains unknown. Roanoke Island is now a popular tourist destination, and the mystery of the Lost Colony continues to captivate and intrigue people from around the world.