U.S.-born inventor Eli Whitney of Massachusetts is best known for the invention of the cotton gin, but, even more important, Whitney is considered a father of the American mass-production system used today.

Before the cotton gin, the process of separating the seeds from raw cotton was labor-intensive and time-consuming. It was typically done by hand, using a comb-like tool called a "cotton bow." The cotton gin, which was invented in 1793, was the machine that used a series of wire teeth to remove the seeds from the cotton. It was much faster and more efficient than the cotton bow, and it greatly increased the speed and productivity of the cotton-processing industry.

The cotton gin had a major impact on the economy of the United States. It made cotton a more profitable crop, and it helped to fuel the growth of the cotton industry in the South. The increased production of cotton also led to the expansion of the slave trade, as more slaves were needed to work the cotton fields.

In addition to the cotton gin, Whitney was also involved in the manufacturing of muskets for the U.S. government. He is credited with introducing the concept of mass production to the arms industry, which greatly increased the efficiency and output of the industry.

Eli Whitney invented the cotton gin and produced muskets in a new system for a war against France that never came to pass, but through these two achievements, he affected the entire course of American history. When Eli Whitney left New England for the South in 1792, he had no idea that within the next seven months he would invent the machine that would dramatically change the course of American history. In a matter of days, in 1793, Whitney invented the machine that could perform tasks up to ten times faster than slaves doing the job manually.

Patent-law issues prevented Whitney from ever making significant profits on his cotton gins; in 1798, however, he obtained a contract from the United States government for the production of 10,000 muskets within two years, a quantity never produced before during such a brief time. Whitney received his patent for his invention in 1794; he and his plantation managers subsequently formed the Cotton Gin Manufacturing Company. Catherine Green (1755-1814) and her plantation manager, Phineas Miller (1764-1803), explained to Whitney the problems of short-staple cotton, and he built the cotton gin shortly after.

The growing textile industry in England created a huge demand for cotton, but the difficulty in extracting seed from raw cotton fiber made it unprofitable to produce cotton in the Southern United States. Cotton became a highly profitable crop, which also required an increasing slave labor force to pick it. The demand was fuelled by other inventions in the industrial revolution, such as machines for spinning and weaving raw cotton, and steamboats for shipping it.

By being able to separate the fibers of cotton from their seeds more efficiently, cotton spinning machines transformed the cotton industry into one of the largest money-makers in the Antebellum South, and the region became even more dependent on slave labor than it had been. It is one of history's ironies that Eli Whitney company was supposed to also be the trailblazer leading the way toward Northern technological superiority.

Overall, Eli Whitney's inventions had a significant impact on the economy and industry of the United States, and they helped to shape the country's history and development.