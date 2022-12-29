Ancient History Dissertation: The Concept Of Immortality In The Ancient World

The concept of immortality has fascinated humans for centuries, and the ancient world was no exception. In many ancient civilizations, people believed in some form of life after death, whether it was an afterlife in the gods' realms, a journey through the underworld, or a rebirth in a new body. The belief in immortality often played a central role in the religions, mythologies, and cultural practices of these societies.

In ancient Egypt, for example, the belief in life after death was central to the religion and culture of the civilization. The ancient Egyptians believed in an afterlife in which the soul of the deceased would be judged by the gods and, if found worthy, would be allowed to enter the realm of the dead, where they would live forever. The funerary practices of the ancient Egyptians, including the construction of elaborate tombs and the use of mummification, were designed to ensure the preservation of the body and the soul for the afterlife.

In ancient Greek mythology, the concept of immortality was closely tied to the gods and goddesses, who were believed to be immortal. Many of the myths surrounding the gods revolved around their ability to grant or withhold immortality to humans. For example, the myth of the Fountain of Youth tells the story of a spring that could restore the youth and vitality of those who drank from it, and the myth of the Elixir of Life tells the story of a potion that could grant immortality to those who consumed it.

The ancient Chinese also believed in an afterlife and the concept of immortality. In Chinese mythology, the afterlife was thought to be a paradise called the Western Pure Land, which was ruled over by the god Amitabha. Those who had lived virtuous lives and called upon the name of Amitabha were believed to be able to be reborn in the Western Pure Land after death, where they would live forever in a state of bliss.

Alex Longs' thoughtful, wide-ranging new book is dedicated to exploring Ancient Greek concepts of immortality and human immortality (Part 1), and the different Greek and Roman philosophical attitudes toward death (Part 2). After comparing Socrates' two statements on death in Plato's Apology--one of which is agnostic, the other of which is more dogmatic--Alex Longs examines an intriguing instance of proto-skeptical resistance, as expressed by Simmias in The Phaedo, who questions whether any human proposition has stability enough to render verdicts about soul immortality. If we adopt a thesis the author developed in an earlier book (Reincarnation in Philo of Alexandria 2015), then we need not suppose that, for Plato, all souls are immortal.

Based on this theory, the teachers of Plato now proceed with the second evidence of souls being immortal--the proof that is mentioned favorably in the following passages in the Phaedo (77a-b, 87a, 91e-92a, and 92d-e). Returning once more to the scene of prison, Plato's teacher now uses it as a base for a fourth argument that the soul is immortal. The soul is immortal, as shown by previous arguments, and now Socrates begins describing what happens as it travels into the Underworld upon the death of the body.

The second chapter claims that Plato does not consider the soul as being a substance, unlike later Platonists, who made that a basis for literal immortality for the soul. The soul's natural immortality is also the basis on which Plato bases Plato's metaphysics, ethics, and theories of knowledge. The frequent usage of the term soul, and Plato's numerous philosophical uses of the term soul, indicate its importance in Platonic thought.

Plato's doctrine on the immortality of the soul is one of Platos most influential ideas, a view adopted, developed, and critiqued by philosophers and theologians from the end of ancient times through the beginning of the modern period. In The Soul and the Celestial Afterlife in Greek Philosophy Before Plato Simon Trepanier begins with his reading of Plato's Phaedo (see also contributions by Susanna Obdrzalek and Katherine Rowett, each taking different positions) to draw contrasts between what he takes to be a mythic final rule against earned immortality (see above) and a perspective on an earned long life in Heraclitus and Empedocles.

Dicaearchus does, however, say that Pythagoras regards the soul as immortal, which is consistent with Herodotus's account of Dicaearchuss views. Chapter 19 simply reports that Pythagoras introduced the idea of immortality to the soul, with no explicit endorsement or disagreement.

Pythagoras's doctrine of immortality for the soul, of having another incarnation of a body, of possibly having a better life after death, is an astonishing innovation, which was certainly quite attractive compared with Homeric views.

This paper suggests that the first Upanisadic philosophers must have thought that replacing the knowledge of death with a real knowledge of immortality would allow humans to become immortal. Overall, the concept of immortality played a significant role in the ancient world and was deeply intertwined with the religions, mythologies, and cultural practices of many ancient civilizations.