The Mayan Empire: A Day In the Life of the Maya

The Maya were building a sophisticated civilization in the Americas at about the same time that the Roman Empire was declining in Western Europe. This higher level of civilization was made possible by the ability of the Mayans to establish a steady supply of food. Because the Maya culture relied on farming for food and commerce, the majority of the Maya were farmers in the growing seasons.

The ancient Maya were a complex and advanced civilization that flourished in what is now Central and South America from approximately 2000 BCE to 1500 CE. The daily life of the ancient Maya was shaped by their culture, religion, and the natural environment in which they lived.

Mayan CivilizationPhoto byAura López

From the gathered information about Mayas and their everyday lives, one could infer they were completely dependent on farming, as their lives were structured around the harvest of crops (McKillop & Sabloff, 2005). From gathered archaeological evidence, it appears the Maya may have used various species of animals for various purposes, including as a source of food and nutrient supplements. In addition to agriculture, the commoners in The Maya called the memba Uinicoob may have worked as baggage carriers, quarry workers, or servants for the higher classes, but the majority were farmers.

In addition to the method of agriculture called milpa, Mayas also used a technique called terracing; this involved the construction of rock walls to flatten land in hilly areas. They would then plant their crops by sticking digging sticks in the soil and planting seeds into holes. The Maya would plow their land clean, cutting and burning all foliage, in spring, before summer rains.

The ancient Maya were skilled artisans and traders. They produced a wide range of goods, including pottery, textiles, jewelry, and tools, and they traded these items with other communities and civilizations.

Maya children may observe a ball game called Pok-A-Tok, often played as a religious rite, but played as fun. Kings were thought to act as intermediaries between gods and humans on Earth, performing the complex religious ceremonies and rituals that were so central to the Maya culture. Council houses, gathering places for the people of the community, played a major role in some of the Maya towns and cities that prospered after the sixteenth century.

It is crucial to note that while the Maya lived and traded in about one thousand cities, palaces for the kings and housing for other important individuals within a community were built within cities. Maya civilization was never united; rather, it consisted of multiple smaller states, each of which was centered around one city. Classic Maya civilization expanded to about 40 cities, including Tikal, Uaxactun, Copan, Bonampak, Dos Pilas, Calakmul, Palenque, and Rio Bec; each city held between 5,000 and 50,000 inhabitants.

Maya refers both to modern-day people that are found around the world, as well as to their ancestors, who built an ancient civilization spanning most of Central America, which reached its height in the 1st millennium AD. Most descendants of the Maya reside in Guatemala, home of Tikal National Park, which is home to the ruins of the ancient city of Tikal. During the lengthy Pre-Classic Period, Mayas farmed the land and lived in simple houses and compounds, or groups of buildings.

The ancient Maya also had a complex social and political structure, with a system of rulers, nobles, and commoners. They built elaborate cities and temples, and they had a sophisticated system of writing and record-keeping.

Religion played a central role in the daily life of the ancient Maya. They worshipped a pantheon of gods and goddesses, and they believed that the gods controlled the forces of nature and the destinies of humans. The Maya also practiced a variety of rituals and ceremonies, including human sacrifice, to appease the gods and ensure the well-being of the community.

Overall, the daily life of the ancient Maya was shaped by their culture, religion, and environment, and it was marked by a mix of hard work, artistic and intellectual pursuits, and spiritual devotion.

