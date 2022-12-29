The State of Mental Health Treatment In 1800s

In the 1800s, the understanding and treatment of mental illness was quite different from what it is today. At that time, mental illness was largely seen as a moral failing or a lack of willpower, rather than a medical condition that required treatment.

As a result, people with mental illness were often treated inhumanely and were often confined to institutions, such as asylums or poorhouses, where they were subjected to harsh and often abusive conditions. These institutions were often overcrowded and underfunded, and the treatment of the patients was often neglectful and inhumane.

Mental Illness

In the early 1800s, a movement known as "moral treatment" began to emerge, which argued that people with mental illness should be treated with kindness and compassion rather than punishment. This approach, which was pioneered by people such as William Tuke and Benjamin Rush, sought to reform the treatment of people with mental illness by focusing on the social, emotional, and moral aspects of their care.

However, despite these efforts, the treatment of mental illness in the 1800s was still largely ineffective and inhumane. It was not until the late 1800s and early 1900s that the modern understanding of mental illness and the development of more effective treatments, such as psychoanalysis and medications, began to emerge.

From being lazy and useless to being ill and human, we certainly have come a long way from the nineteenth century in terms of treating patients for mental health disorders. As demonstrated by this examination of the history of care for mental illnesses, treatments will continue to evolve with the advancements in science and research, as well as with more understanding by mental health professionals. As we have learned more about the causes and pathologies of different mental disorders, the mental health community has developed effective, safer treatments to replace these unsafe, antiquated practices. Many of these treatment methods came as a way of correcting the way society views people with mental illnesses, not helping.

Beginning in the 1960s, institutions were slowly shuttered, with care for the mentally ill being moved mostly into free-standing community centers, as treatments became both more complex and more humane. Later, psychiatric hospitals were built to hold mentally ill people, but patients received virtually no treatment, and many of the methods used were brutal.

According to Everyday Health, psychiatric asylums were places where individuals with mental disorders might be placed, supposedly to get medical care, but often also to keep them out of sight and out of mind from family and the community. For instance, mentally ill individuals often ended up in prisons, never receiving adequate treatment during their new lives as convicted felons. Advocates of deinstitutionalization argue that individuals with mental illnesses would willingly seek treatment at such facilities if needed, though in practice that will not always be the case.

Opponents of transinstitutionalization theory argue that the theory applies to a tiny percentage of mental health patients and that most patients would benefit from better access to high-quality community-based treatment programs, not by increasing the number of state inpatient mental health beds.

This begins the process by which patients with mental health issues are evaluated and sent to different institutions depending on the nature of their conditions. At that time, treatment for mental illness had not been developed, and thus conditions we recognize and treat today were considered signs of insanity. Unfortunately, hospitals and humane treatments for mental patients did not treat them in a way that was expected beforehand, and that led to overcrowding and a focus on custody care instead of humane treatment.

While much was wrong with institutionalized care provided during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, cases like Longmores warn us about the benefits of special institutions to the care and treatment of people living with mental illness, as well as the importance of the sense of community these institutions created. This model of institutionalized, institutionalized care, where many patients lived in hospitals and were treated by professional staff, was considered to be the most effective method for caring for mentally ill patients.

Institutionalization was also welcomed by families and communities struggling to care for their mentally ill relatives. In its quest to improve treatments and cures for schizophrenia and depression, the National Association of Mental Hygiene would grow into the largest donor-supported, nonprofit entity distributing funds to research brain disorders.

