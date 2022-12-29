Black History Month: The Flags of Black History And Culture

Black History Month, also known as African-American history month, begins February 1st and continues through February, in which African-American achievements are celebrated, their roles in the history of America are celebrated, and they are recognized. Black History Month, known as African American History Month, was born from the Negro History Week, a brainchild of noted historian Carter G. Woodson and other notable African Americans.

Black History Month, also known as African American History Month, is an annual observance in the United States and Canada that celebrates the contributions and achievements of African Americans. The observance has its roots in the early 20th century, when African American communities and organizations began to celebrate the histories and cultures of black people in the United States.

Over the years, the observance of Black History Month has evolved and grown in scope. In the 1970s, it was officially recognized as a national observance by the U.S. government and was expanded to the entire month of February. In Canada, Black History Month was officially recognized in 1995 and is also celebrated in February.

With education as the goal, the founders of Black History Month, along with Jesse E. Moorland, founded Negro History Week, with the first Negro History Week festivities held during the second week of February 1926. That September, noted historian Carter G. Woodson and noted minister Jesse E. Moorland founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH), an organization dedicated to researching and promoting accomplishments by black Americans and others of African descent. Led by Harvard historian Carter G. Woodson, Black History Month began as one week in February, quickly spreading through universities and schools until it became a full month.

Six years later, Black History Month was celebrated throughout the U.S. at educational institutions, centers for Black cultural studies, and community centers, large and small, when President Gerald Ford recognized Black History Month in 1976, during the U.S. Bicentennial Celebration. In the United Kingdom, Black History Month was first celebrated in October 1987 (which year was also the 150th anniversary of Caribbean Emancipation, the centenary of the birth of Marcus Garvey, and the 25th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity, an institution dedicated to the advancement of African states).

February marks the beginning of Black History Month, a year-long commemoration of African American achievements throughout the nation's history, a time for reflection, honor, and celebration of generations of African Americans who, despite immense hardship, persisted and made notable contributions to the nation.

Black History Week is marked by local celebrations in Black communities, the formation of history clubs to discuss Black American heritage, and speeches delivered at schools, led by notable African American figures. With Negro History Week, Woodson moved those February celebrations away from recognizing the accomplishments of two prominent men to acknowledging the holistic acceptance of the black community. By the late 1960s, partly due to the Civil Rights Movement and the growing recognition of black identity, Negro History Week was being celebrated by mayors in cities throughout the United States.

After the death of Frederick Douglass in 1895, celebrations to mark Frederick Douglass's birthday began appearing in Black communities throughout the nation. Soon, over 80% of black schools were actively celebrating this week, using it as a springboard to refocus their communities around Black history and achievements, as well as urging school boards to modify curricula, purchase new books, and revise curricula.

Today, Black History Month is celebrated across the United States and Canada with a variety of events and activities, including lectures, exhibitions, film screenings, and community gatherings. It is an opportunity for people to learn about and honor the rich history and culture of African Americans, and to recognize the important contributions that they have made to society.

