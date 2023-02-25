Need A Friendly Is A New & Innovative Telecommunications Company Bringing Back Conversations

Two hands; One Heart Photo by Need A Friendly

What Is Need A Friendly?

Need A Friendly is the world's largest telecommunications service allowing phone sessions for people who wish to vent, talk or just have a conversation. The launch date is set for April 6th, 2023 and is expected to be a game changer in how we all have conversations.

Need A Friendly started January 2023 with the idea coming from the Founder, Michael Laroche. Accompanying his dream are Co-Founders, Rye'el Delgado and Diondre Mompoint.

"In times like this, I believe people always need someone to talk to. Unfortunately, not everyone has the luxury of speaking with a person even if it is for a friendly chat. Need A Friendly will revolutionize the way we have conversations and be groundbreaking to telecommunications," says Michael Laroche.

Need A Friendly Banner Photo by Need A Friendly

How Will It Work?

In Just 3 Friendly Steps, You May Book Phone Sessions With Our Friendlies:

Book a session with a friend using our calendar appointment system and find the right time for you.

Confirm your booked session via account signup, text message or email. At the press of a button you will have access to your appointment time.

A notification is sent via text or email 15 minutes before your conversation. Our friends will reach out to you and lend you their ear.

What To Expect & What To Do In The Meantime?

It is very easy to feel unheard or not have someone to talk to. This is also difficult for people who do have people to talk to, but still refuse to vent, talk or have conversation. Need A Friendly will bridge that gap. Whether you want to talk about your day or vent about why eggs are $12 a dozen now, they will engage in the conversation you need.

In the meantime, Need A Friendly has the blog, "A Friendly Reminder" that everyone can check out. This blog discusses friendship and life topics.