Neil deGrasse Tyson Hits The South Florida Stage For His Popular Show: "An Astrophysicist Goes To The Movies II"

Neil deGrasse Tyson, the go-to-guy when it comes to astrophysics and all things science hit the stage for his most popular show, "An Astrophysicist Goes To The Movies II". He gathered young to older science geeks in the Au-Rene Theatre at the Broward Center on Monday, January 9th, 2023.Ticket holders had the experience to see Dr. Neil deGrasse rip through some of our favorite movies. These movies were not critiqued for their quality or production, rather, their ability to get the science right. In his first show he shared tweets and videos poking fun at movies like the following:

Disney's Frozen Armageddon The Titanic Star Wars

For Frozen

In his first show he speaks about Frozen(one of the few that got the science right). Neil says:

"At the beginning of the film, the ice harvesters are singing this cool song and they're cutting ice out of the top of the pond."

"The ice is bobbing in the water at exactly the level it should. There's 10% of the ice cube out of the water, and 90% in the water. Someone knew this."

For Titanic

He got legendary filmmaker James Cameron to change a scene in 'Titanic.'

"We know when it sank, where it sank," Dr. Tyson says. "We know there were no clouds in the sky, there wasn't even a moon visible. It would have been a starry night. Kate Winslet is looking up and she sees the wrong sky."

What To Expect?

These are a few examples of how Dr. Tyson presents his show. A clip from a movie is shown either before or after an in depth explanation for science. Dr. Tyson also included precise slides with how the scene of the movie should have really went based on scientific facts. To balance some of the detailed scientific explanations, he sprinkled in a bit of his quirky science and nerd comedy.

The second series(An Astrophysicist Goes To The Movies II) mirrored the same setup where he presented multiple movies and spoke on what science was correct and wrong and with his starry jokes.

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson's show is definitely a great for folks of all ages and lovers of science. Nothing better than to poke fun at movies for their science or on the contrary, credit them for having a great sense of science.

The people who already know science don’t necessarily need me. But the people who are curious will come for the movies and stay for the science. -Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson