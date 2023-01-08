Breakthroughs For Science In 2022

A satellite orbiting Earth Photo by Alexas_Fotos

Throughout history, scientists have made some of the greatest discoveries ever. With 2022 wrapping up, scientific breakthroughs continue to astonish us with new findings. What made 2022 so unique was its, "month-to-month new things in science" catalog. Each month there seemed to be a "new thing" or contribution to science. Even for those who do not usually indulge in science news, somehow found themselves learning about the latest headlines.

Here are four quick stories that were the most eye-catching and groundbreaking for 2022:

4. NASA Dart Mission

The Dart mission is a great success for NASA and the future of defense against potential asteroid impacts to Earth. For the first time in history, on September 26th 2022, NASA successfully crashed their spacecraft into the asteroid called, "Dimorphos". The mission called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test or DART, is a stepping stone for stopping other major asteroids that may be a detriment to all of life on Earth. If Dimorphos were to make impact with Earth, scientists expect that it would leave a crater over a mile wide and 1,2000 feet deep. The planet with be covered in smoke, fires and destroy landscapes. Thanks to the success of the DART Mission, NASA can now focus on research for other large objects that ay be on a collision course with Earth.

3. The Artemis I Mission

The Artemis I Mision: Orion spacecraft Photo by Diondremompoint.com & Kennedy Space Center

The Artemis I mission will revolutionize how we visit the moon. It is a program launched by NASA with the goal of making a full orbit around the moon. The spacecraft in the mission is called the , "Orion". This ship has no passengers at the moment, but if successful(making a full orbit around the moon and back), we can expect to send astronauts in the next launch. The Artemis I mission is crucial for future planned missions that will involve complex studies and even the possibility of starting civilization on the moon.

2. The James Webb Telescope

The James Webb Telescope Photo by By BlenderTimer on Pixabay

The James Webb Telescope(JWST) is a space telescope that uses infrared light to detect distant objects. What makes this telescope so great is its ability to process more detailed images that its predecessor, "The Hubble Telescope", has been famously known for. This new and innovative telescope has created more skepticism across cosmologists and astrophysicists alike. It started a deeper discussion of where we may have originated from and even the controversial discussion of whether the big bang occurred or not. This is all solely based off the fact that the JWST can see galaxies and stars from 200-300 million years after the big bang occurred(which the universe is believed to be 13.8 billion years old).

The JWST has produced many beautiful images like this:

Comparison of the HT(to the left) & JWST(to the right) images. Photo by Petapixel.com

See more images here

1. The New Alzheimer's Drug

The companies Biogen and Eisai have collaborated to conduct research on a treatment for Alzheimer's disease. In 2022 they announced a drug called Lecanemab, which has helped reduce cognitive decline by 27% in early stage Alzheimer's patients.

Leccaneman durg Photo by Everydayealth

With this research, scientists are optimistic about the roll out of the drug to the public in the next coming years.