The Struggles of Organic Chemistry Are Making Students Reconsider Their Majors: Who's To Blame?

Organic chemistry is a college level course that, "Weeds Out" many pre-med and STEM degree seeking students. It is also notorious for being one of the most difficult courses on every college campus. The average failure rate for the course is roughly 50% across the nation.

The difficulty of the course is so prominent that it has reached major news outlets and forced the resignation of NYU professor Maitland Jones Jr., a well respected professor of Chemistry.

A student petition started in the Spring of 2022 accusing Maitland of being too demanding and having high expectations reflected by his grading scale...Already a difficult course, students were not pleased with how the course was being presented. It started to become a blame game between the professor and the coursework at hand.

At another institution, UC Riverside, professors Matthew Casselman and Michael Pirrung have seen 112 out of 178 students receive a D or below resulting in 63% of the class failing during their 2021-2022 Spring semester. Professor Pirrung defends his coursework by stating, “This class is graded on a curve, not an absolute scale. This means that letter grades will be assigned on the basis of natural spacing in the point distribution to minimize the number of students near borderlines.” Though Pirrung clearly states his grading scale, students think otherwise. A student anonymously said:

"The grading scale was made so ambiguous without clear cut lines on where letter grades start or stop. Throughout this whole class many students thought that being near the average of the midterm scores would result in successfully passing the course. But when the average is considered ‘failing’ this becomes an issue.”

After student frustration, Pirrung and Casselman were met with petitions similar to professor Maitland. As a result, Pirrung met with students and is actively working on making the course better for both parties. Though this is a step in the right direction, there is no guarantee it will make the coursework any easier.

At both colleges, failure was blamed on the professors. On the other hand, professors state their fairness in grading and see no issue to it.

The two main questions left are:

Is it really the professors to blame for the failure rate?

Is the course just extremely difficult?

The answer to these questions are subjective. There is some dependance on the college and the professor, however removing both still renders the course to be difficult.

Organic chemistry is not like any other college course. In biology you can get away with memorizing and understanding concept. Anatomy and physiology has an extreme amount of memorization and concept, but still doable. For these topics there is a foundation, but with organic chemistry there is very little memorizing and sitting back. It is a course that requires you to think critically and solve puzzles.The course requires self-teaching and applying concept to a problem that you may have never seen before.

It is unfortunate that organic chemistry is the course that makes students reconsider their major or even holds them back from entering medical school. The fight seems to be between the students and professors, when the real battle is with the course material. Many are hopeful that professors and students can come together to not just make the coursework easier, but guide each other to successful semesters.