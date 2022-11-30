Good Food + Views - Fine Dining in San Diego - Serea Coastal Cuisine

Serea is located at the heart of Coronado Beach in front of their legendary Hotel del Coronado. It is a luxurious dining experience with a beautiful ocean view to accompany your fine meal. Their menu focuses on sustainable seafood, with a coastal cuisine menu that spotlights the best of the region’s oceans, farms, and fields. I absolutely love the ambiance and view here and the services was fantastic as expected. I also love the tables and the decoration. They have plenty of heat lamps by your table so you can stay warm as you watch the sunset and the night sets in.

For our meal, we tried their king salmon sashimi, their tuna tartare, their grilled local swordfish, their 8-ounce filet, and their patatas brava as a side dish. Everything was absolutely delicious but it was actually their 8-ounce filet that really stood out to me as an extraordinary dish, one that will be hard to match at future restaurants that I visit.

First and foremost was their king salmon sashimi as an amazing appetizer. The king salmon was served perfectly sliced with white soy, crunchy garlic, caper cucumber salsa, and smoked olive oil. This was an absolutely delicious appetizer and the fish was seriously so fresh and tender. I loved the flavors of all the added ingredients, especially the crunchy garlic and smoked olive oil. I would say this is a great way to start a meal, especially if you are a sashimi lover like myself. However, there wasn’t anything particularly unique about this dish and you could probably find a similar tasting and looking dish at many restaurants alike. Nonetheless, it was absolutely delicious and the fish quality can’t be beat!

Next up is their tuna tartare. I have to say that this dish was a serious disappointment to me, especially because their king salmon sashimi was so good and I already had a really amazing tuna tartare dish in my mind from a restaurant I visited before going into this. I personally did not find myself enjoy this dish very much. The flavors were decent and quite well thought out and the fish was undeniably fresh. But I didn’t find myself continuously going back for more. Their choice of “chip” or “bread” was rather interesting, very thick and crunchy in an almost hard type of way. Overall, I would not recommend this dish.

Next came our first main entrée, the grilled local swordfish. This dish was served with marble potato, English peas, green olive salsa verde, and garlic butter. I thought I liked swordfish enough, but I didn’t really enjoy the texture of it this time around. The flavors were good and the potatoes were fantastic, but I didn’t particularly enjoy the grilled fish itself unfortunately. I seriously regret ordering this dish, not because it was absolutely horrible (it wasn’t too bad actually), but because the other dishes sounded so good that it seemed like a waste when we chose one that we didn’t 100% enjoy. I’d say if you like swordfish a lot, this would be a good option, and it’s a fish that is a bit harder to find in other restaurants.

Next up is the star of the show, their 8-ounce filet. It is served with bagna caulda, blistered tomato and arugala. As simple as it is, this dish was magical, to say the least. Not only was it absolutely perfectly cooked (to our liking – medium rare) but there was something about the glaze or the sauce that they used that really changed the game. It was the perfect balance between sweet and savory while remaining relatively light and complimented the flavor of the beef so well. I found myself liking it more and more as I ate and I was completely mind-blown. Their blistered tomatoes were absolutely perfect and went so well with the steak, adding a hint of tanginess to it. The filet itself looked rather small coming out on the plate, however, it was actually very filling because it was a very tall cut of filet. This makes is especially impressive seeing that it was such a thick and small slice, yet it was cooked so perfectly. I will say though, it looked very red, which I partially expected, but it can be alarming to some, so if you are uncomfortable with meat that looks very rare, I would recommend getting medium to medium-well. For it me, it was perfect and so tender and juicy, but not bloody at all. I applaud the chefs for truly perfecting this dish. It is by far my favorite steak from any San Diego restaurant I’ve ever been to (and I’m a big steak person).

Last but not least, we got their patatas bravas as a side dish, which came with chili garlic aioli and chives. This was super crispy and flavorful, almost a chip-like texture which is very enjoyable and acts as a great side dish. I love the garlic aioli, adds a great flavor and punch to it.

