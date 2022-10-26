What To Do This Halloween in San Diego 2022 - San Diego Bar Crawl

San Diego, CA

Whether you are into bars and bar hopping or not, it has become a tradition for adults over the legal drinking age to go bar hopping as a way to celebrate Halloween. This is a great way to get festive and encourage yourself to actually put together a decent costume that you can wear to the event, after all, you do not want to be the only weirdo that does not show up in a costume, right?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dl6yO_0imjrnw000
san diego halloween pub crawl

If you are familiar with the San Diego area, you may know that we have several major bar scenes, including the downtown area, north park, pacific beach, and ocean beach, just to name a few. This year the San Diego Halloween Pub Crawl can be found at the heart of downtown in our very own Gaslamp Quarter. This Halloween event is spanning across the entire weekend as well as Halloween Day (Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday). You can also find a similar event in Pacific Beach if that is more your scene called the Halloween Pacific Beach Zombie Crawl. This event takes place on the Friday and Saturday of Halloween weekend.

So what makes these events special or worth it? Buying tickets to these events will give you special discounts, entry fee covers, and free drinks throughout the night at their partnering bars and restaurants. A lot of these discounts and free drinks do come with caveats so be sure to read the details so you know exactly where to go and what to do to make the most out of the night and your ticket!

For these events, all you need to do is purchase the ticket, check in at the designated location and time to retrieve your wristband and vouchers, and you are all set to go on your very own adventure. They will be providing maps to show which bars and restaurants are partnering with the event so that it will be much easier to navigate around the downtown streets. There are no designated routes or schedules for which bars you do and do not go to, so it is very much a pick your own adventure type of thing, but, of course, if you want to get the best deal out of your ticket, you should definitely arrive early and try to hit up every spot. This is where it becomes important to read up on the specific deals of each bar or restaurant. Many of the "free shots" are only free with a purchase of something else. There are entry fees to some bars that will be covered by the ticket but only before a specific time so if you know you definitely want to hit up those bars, make sure you get there before time is up so you do not have to pay the cover charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZUxgM_0imjrnw000
kpbs

Here are some of the bars that will be collaborating with the downtown event as well as the deals they will be offering:

MADAM BONNIES - free welcome shot w. purchase / $10 corpse reviver cocktails / $5 well drinks / $2 off all appetizers.

AMERICAN JUNKIE - free welcome shot / free entry til 10pm / $6 White Claws / $5 draft beers.

BOOTLEGGERS - free welcome shot w. purchase / $3 Perky Blonde cans / $6 Skrewball shots.

PHANTOM NIGHTCLUB - free entry all night / 2 for 1 well drinks / $4 mixed shots / $4 beer cups / free hookah with bottle service.

MYST LOUNGE - free welcome shot w. purchase / $5 well drinks / $5 bottled beers.

TIN ROOF - free entry all night / $6 well drinks / $6 domestics.

SUGAR FACTORY - free entry til 10pm / $7 shots.

WHISKEY GIRL - free entry til 11pm / $5 well drinks / $5 domestics.

GARAGE KITCHEN + BAR - $5 Coors Light drafts / $6 well drinks / $3 off 34oz Coors Light steins.

KNOTTY BARREL - $6 Knotty Barrel pints / $7 house specialty shots.

CASABLANCA LOUNGE - $10 buy one get one zombie shooters / $7 frozen margaritas / $4 domestic beers / $6 Jager bombs / $7 Henny coladas.

DOUBLE DEUCE - free welcome shot.

NICK THE GREEK - $8 beer and French fries combo.

JOHNNY WAHOO! - $5 WAHOO! beers / $7 Skrewball shots / $10 zombie slushies.

GASLAMP BBQ - $5 Fernet liquor shots / $7 Sexton Irish Whiskey shots.

COASTAL CANTINA - free welcome shot w. purchase / $5 tacos til 11pm.

VYBZ - free entry til 10pm / $5 select beers / $5 well shots / $5 Jell-O shots / half off cover after 10pm.

TIKI HUT @ WAHOO! - $5 WAHOO! beers / $7 Skrewball shots / $10 zombie slushies.

TIVOLI BAR - free welcome shot w purchase.

LEFTY CHEESESTEAK - $4 beers / $2 off Cheesesteaks / 50% off all appetizers.

STOUT - $5 Jaeger cold brew shots / $5 John Daly's.

LUMPIA - free welcome shot w. full price drink purchase / $3 off Allagash White Cans / $5 San Miguel bottles.

WESTBREW - $10 beer flights / 15% off all food

More information is available on their website and eventbrite page.

Now, you can definitely still go bar hopping on Halloween without a ticket, as many do, but you will be paying full price for everything and you do not get the benefit of the special deals. But if you are not looking to be super active and hit up many spots, then the ticketed event might not be worth it for you.

Follow me on Instagram @sanfoodiego for more updates on San Diego food and events!

