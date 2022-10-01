Los Angeles, CA

Anime-Themed Donut Shop in Little Tokyo, Los Angeles - Donatsu

Dinh Lee

Donatsu is located in the heart of Little Tokyo in Los Angeles, hence why their shop and donuts are Japanese-themed. This shop has a beautiful black aesthetic with bright and enticing neon signs both outside and inside with anime references giving it a great ambiance with stellar anime and Japanese culture related decoration to really drive home the theme they are going for.

First and foremost, I want to say that these donuts are absolutely beautiful and they are so perfect, I've literally never seen donuts this perfect. I love all the colors of the different flavors and all the creative decorations that they incorporate into each and every donut. When you get a whole dozen of their donuts in a box, it is truly such a joy to look at, like a work of art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3okbPq_0iAADC6u00
@sanfoodiego on Instagram

I love that each individual donut flavor has its own distinctive color and design and they definitely don't get lazy with the design as most of the donuts have some unique toppings or decorations that go with them beautifully. For example, their matcha donuts are topped with nuts and small rose petals, their royal dragon donut comes with a beautiful real flower in the center, and their strawberries and cream donut comes with a dollop of cream in the center with a fresh slice of strawberry. These things might not seem too special but I rarely find donut shops put in the effort to make each donut so beautiful and although they might not necessarily add anything to the flavor or taste itself, I truly believe that our eyes eat first so this adds a nice touch that is pleasant to the eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FSSSF_0iAADC6u00
@sanfoodiego on Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3p8E_0iAADC6u00
@sanfoodiego on Instagram

Secondly, I want to talk about their wide variety of flavors! Their flavors rotate from time to time, but you can find all the flavors that they are currently offering on their website with beautiful photos and graphics to go along with the name of that flavors, which I really appreciate.

At the time that I am writing this, they are currently offering 16 different flavors of donuts and they are as follows: biscoff, apple fritter, homer, maple, samoa, matcha, mocha latte, oreo, black sesame, strawberries and cream, ube, vanilla bean, creme brulee, royal dragon, chocolate sprinkles, and churro. Some of these flavors are what you would generally expect from a donut place, like homer, which is a strawberry glaze with rainbow sprinkles (iconic), chocolate sprinkles, apple fritter, and maybe even oreo. But a lot of their other flavors are really quite unique and more difficult to find. For example, their creme brulee donut, I only know one other place that makes these and each place makes them a little differently which makes these even more unique and rare! I really liked their creme brulee donut because it had a nice hard shell made from the flambeed sugar, a very soft dough under the hard sugar shell, and a healthy serving of cream at the very center. This was a very satisfying experience to be able to crack that hard shell and reveal a doughy and creamy interior. I really liked that the cream inside it was not too sweet either and the flavors overall balanced out very well. I wouldn't say that it tastes like a creme brulee, however, I think it is mainly called creme brulee because of the experience of cracking that sugar shell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BB0SP_0iAADC6u00
@sanfoodiego on Instagram

I also really appreciate their addition of more Asian flavors into their donuts, which should be expected given that it is a Japanese-themed donut shop. Flavors like matcha, dragon fruit (royal dragon), black sesame, and ube are harder to find in donut shops and these are all very beloved flavors by myself and my family so we really enjoyed those. The donuts themselves are quite good quality, they are soft and fluffy. I wouldn't say they're the softest and freshest donuts I've ever had, but they are good quality and are solid donuts for sure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RjJXt_0iAADC6u00
@sanfoodiego on Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u1odG_0iAADC6u00
@sanfoodiego on Instagram

For me personally, I didn't think the flavors were particularly outstanding in terms of richness and intensity. Of course, I really like how they're bold with their flavor choices and include so many unique and rare flavors, however, the actual flavor of each donut is slightly more mild than I would hope. At times it was difficult to distinguish the flavors from each other, although in general, we would be able to tell from the faint flavor profiles.

Overall, I would still recommend trying this place out, donuts are solid but the flavors could be stronger and more emphasized along with the Japanese and Anime theme to the whole place. If you love anime or Japanese culture, this could be a cool place to check out in the Little Tokyo in Los Angeles, California.

Follow me on Instagram @sanfoodiego for more food-related content!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# donut# anime# japanese# little tokyo# los angeles food

Comments / 0

Published by

Join me on my quest to eat at all the best restaurants in town and around the world! Follow me on Instagram @sanfoodiego for more food recs.

San Diego, CA
1485 followers

More from Dinh Lee

San Diego, CA

Cute Restaurant and Bar in Downtown, San Diego - Craft & Commerce

Craft & Commerce is located in Downtown, San Diego near Little Italy and Waterfront Park. They focus on contemporary comfort food and wood-fired dishes. This is definitely one of the hotspots for night life in San Diego with their extensive bar and cocktail list (which includes one of my favorite cocktails of all time: Lay Lady Lay) and a great dining experience.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Michelin Star Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Soichi Sushi

Last year, one of San Diego's Japanese sushi restaurants received a Michelin Star from the Michelin Guide, making it one of the few restaurants to be able to do so in San Diego. This restaurant is Soichi (pronounced "so-ee-chee") Sushi near Mission Valley of San Diego. This accomplishment has made booking a reservation at Soichi quite difficult, often booking out around a month in advance. In fact, according to Fox 5 San Diego, Soichi was voted best sushi spot in the United States by Yelp receiving a five star rating making it the only sushi restaurant on Yelp to maintain five stars (I am not sure if this has changed since).

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Wagyu Japanese BBQ in Los Angeles - Tama En

Tama En is a high-end Japanese barbeque restaurant with two locations in the Los Angeles and Orange County area, one being in Lomita, California, and the other in Gardena, California. Tama En is a do-it-yourself Japanese barbeque grill that specializes in its high-quality Japanese beef, also known as wagyu. At the restaurant, you are presented with a charcoal grill on the table in which you would grill the meat you order to your own liking, whether you like it more rare or more well-done, you can cook it however you would like.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Mexican Restaurant Specializing in Birria in San Diego - Birria Kings

Birria Kings is a birria focused Mexican food truck here in Chula Vista, San Diego! They have everything birria related that you could possibly think of and all of it is so seriously delicious. Their food truck is located in Chula Vista, in the parking lot of a plaza surrounded by stores and markets. There is often a bit of a line for this food truck so be sure to plan ahead and go earlier than you might expect if you want to get some delicious Mexican food!

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Famous Fresh Udon Restaurant in Los Angeles - Marugame Udon

Marugame Udon is a popular udon restaurant with locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, and Berkeley. They are known for their hand-made udon noodles, which are freshly made right in front of you as you wait in line to order. Their udon bowls are also assembled in front of you to ensure that everything is as fresh as possible.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko Sushi

Saiko Sushi has two locations (both within San Diego County), one in North Park and one in Coronado. I went to the one in North Park which is a bustling, vibrant area with a popular main street and lots of small shops and hidden gem restaurants, like Saiko Sushi.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - Watergrill

Watergrill is a seafood-focused high-end restaurant located in Gaslamp Quarter of Downtown, San Diego. They are known to have some of the freshest seafood and an amazing dining experience with great service and environment.

Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao Dao

Pho Ca Dao Grill is a traditional, authentic Vietnamese restaurant founded by the Huynh family, who came from Vietnam. They currently have seven locations throughout the entirety of San Diego including locations in Mira Mesa, East County, Rancho Bernardo, Santee, Poway, Mission Valley and Chula Vista! Each location has a menu that differs from each other slightly. Today we will be talking specifically about their Mission Valley location as that is the one I personally went to myself.

Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

Authentic Italian Pizza and Pasta - Ambrogio15

Ambrogio 15 was voted Best Pizza in San Diego, California in 2020 by The San Diego Union-Tribune. They have a few locations in and around San Diego, with one of their most popular and well-known ones being in the heart of Little Italy, the home of some of our most beloved Italian restaurants in San Diego, and Ambrogio 15 is no exception!

Read full story
San Diego, CA

New Revolving Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Mikami

Mikami Revolving Sushi is a relatively new revolving sushi spot to San Diego in the Convoy District near the Lolita's and Katsu Cafe. They have a lot of options, from the sushi on the revolving conveyer belt to the menu items that you can order on their iPad, and that includes items other than just sushi. They also offer a variety of different appetizers, meat and rice entrees, as well as, yakisoba, udon, ramen, and dessert.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Aesthetic Tapas Brunch and Restaurant in Downtown San Diego- Cafe 21

Café 21 is a restaurant revolving around a small plates (tapas) concept that allows guests to enjoy many different small dishes in hopes to create variety in their experience and try many flavors and tastes. Their style is derived from the culture of Azerbaijan which is where their spices and techniques come from. All their dishes are made with locally grown produce, hormone-free grass-fed meat, anti-biotic free, free-range chicken, and wild seafood. Their bread is also freshly hand baked! They have two locations, one in the heart of Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego, and one in University Heights, San Diego.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Top Brunch Spot in San Diego - Farmer and the Seahorse

Farmer and the Seahorse is a super cute brunch and lunch spot in La Jolla of San Diego County. They offer an expansive outdoor dining area with beautiful decoration and just overall a lovely environment and experience to be dining in. They are nestled in the heart of Torrey Pines and has an expansive area leading up to and around the restaurant with lots of greenery and landscaping as well as nice photo opportunity spots with friends and family.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Cute French Crepe Spot in San Diego - Froglanders

Froglanders is based in our very own La Jolla, California, and started off as a frozen yogurt place. The name Froglanders is based off the hoppy, excited feeling that children get when they think about getting some delicious frozen yogurt which is just like how frogs always seem to be excited and hopping around, isn't that adorable?

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Hot Brunch Spot in San Diego - Cocina De Barrio

Cocina De Barrio is a Mexican restaurant and tequila and mezcal bar located in Hillcrest, San Diego. They are quite well known for their brunch but also offer lunch and dinner menus. This is one of my favorite brunch spots in San Diego because not only is their presentation absolutely stunning, but the food itself is incredibly delicious!

Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

Hot Asian Fusion Restaurant and Bar in San Diego - OB Noodle House

OB Noodle House is an Asian fusion restaurant and bar in Ocean Beach, San Diego, and is voted San Diego’s Best Asian Fusion. It is definitely a fan favorite in San Diego and I totally understand why! Everything from the food to the drinks to the ambiance to the service was absolutely amazing and I was very blown away by every single dish that we ordered. I am very impressed by them.

Read full story
1 comments
San Jose, CA

Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA Bakehouse

CA Bakehouse is a mom-and-pop bakery located in Vietnam Town near Downtown, San Jose. They were previously called Century Bakery and were the original creators of the green waffle which is made of pandan, a plant popular in many Asian desserts for its slightly sweet flavor and aroma, and for the beautiful green color it creates.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

High-Quality Sushi Omakase in NYC - Sushi Blossoms

Sushi Blossoms is a relatively new restaurant to New York City, New York. The restaurant features an extremely intimate setting with very few seats, all in front of their sushi chefs. Here, you can see all the professional sushi chefs work their magic and perfect their craft as they prepare each piece of sushi right in front of you.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Aesthetic Thai Restaurant in San Diego - Siam Nara

Siam Nara is located in a popular plaza in Mira Mesa of San Diego. It is a traditional Thai restaurant that serves some of the most beautiful and delicious food I’ve ever seen. Siam Nara is owned by Suree, who also happens to be the owner of the restaurant, who aims to continue her traditions of cooking Thai food. She owns two other locations, Amarin in Hillcrest and Narraya in Pacific Beach. They are a relatively new restaurant to Mira Mesa and opened right at the beginning of when the Coronavirus began to take-off. Because of this, most people have not been able to dine or experience Siam Nara to its fullest. They currently offer takeout for their food items and desserts. Their takeout is just as beautifully presented as the rest of their food so you will not be disappointed by their takeout!

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Restaurant in Seaport Village, San Diego - Margaritas Kitchen & Cantina

Margarita’s Kitchen and Cantina is a San Diego restaurant located in the beautiful Seaport Village in Downtown, San Diego. They specialize in fresh margaritas and authentic Mexican cuisine from Oaxaca and Michoacan. They started as a small Mexican restaurant and has since become an award-winning dining location in the city of San Diego. All their food is cooked with fresh, locally sourced produce. The ambiance here is very lively and energetic and there is plenty of outdoor seating along with other restaurants and dessert shops nearby. The restaurant is right next to ocean so there is a lovely ocean view with some live music and tourist landmarks and shops.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy