Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko Sushi

Saiko Sushi has two locations (both within San Diego County), one in North Park and one in Coronado. I went to the one in North Park which is a bustling, vibrant area with a popular main street and lots of small shops and hidden gem restaurants, like Saiko Sushi.

Saiko Sushi is quite literally the definition of a hidden gem as it is tucked away on the edges of the main North Park street where all the action is. It is not particularly extravagant or outstanding in terms of its appearance and storefront, however, the quality of food it offers is quite extraordinary!

Their fish is extremely fresh and high quality, you can definitely tell from just the photos themselves. The texture is absolute perfection due to its freshness and quality. I was personally a huge fan of their nigiri and sashimi. Sashimi is not something I would recommend ordering at just any sushi restaurant because if the quality of the fish is poor, there is nothing to hide it when served in the form of sashimi. However, through trying their sashimi and nigiri, I was able to tell that their quality is truly spectacular and they use some of the freshest fish I've seen in a while!

@sanfoodiego on Instagram

On top of the fish and sushi itself, their appetizers and kitchen menu items were great as well. Their miso soup is high quality, they don't skimp on ingredients at all, even for an appetizer like miso soup. I really loved their crab croquette as well, there simply was not a single dish that I did not enjoy during my meal and I was just so blown away and impressed by everything.

Although I did not go for their happy hour, I wanted to bring it up because they offer quite the deal for their happy hour menu. During happy hour, they offer salmon avocado rolls for just $5.50 which is honestly unbeatable, you simply can not find that anywhere else in San Diego (or so I think). But not only is the price impressive but, as I mentioned earlier, the quality of their fish is great so you're getting high-quality rolls for a significantly low price, it doesn't get much better than that! Not to mention their happy hour drinks are a great deal as well, it will definitely get you satisfied at a low price. For example, large hot sake and cocktails for just 5 dollars??? Their large sake is normally 10 dollars and they have an extensive sake menu as well as guides to help you choose the best sake for you.

That is another quality that makes them such a hidden gem. Despite the normal appearance of the restaurant, the quality of the food is so much more than what it appears to be and it is quite honestly not talked about enough in the San Diego food community, which is such a waste! I rarely hear people talk about Saiko Sushi at all and I know for a fact that people are missing out.

The next time I make a visit, I definitely want to try one of their rolls as I didn't get a chance to do so the last time I went and I'm curious of they will blow me away like everything else on their menu did!

I also heard that they have a killer happy hour menu with great deals so if you're in the area around the time of happy hour, this would be a great opportunity to check them out and also get some delicious sushi for a fraction of the price. Their happy hour deal also includes alcohol (of course) including sake which would pair perfectly with the sushi. Now that sounds like a great deal to me!

So the next time you're thinking about where to get sushi, don't forget to consider Saiko Sushi! They are located on a very popular street meaning there are plenty of activities and places for you to visit before or after eating at Saiko Sushi and not to mention a lot of photo opportunities. They are a smaller and less known sushi spot, but it is definitely a hidden gem that deserves a lot more attention for its amazing quality and craftsmanship of the chefs. One good thing about them being less popular is that you know you can easily get a table even during meal times which is a great plus to me!

One last thing: their omakase sushi is also fantastic, the sushi chefs definitely know what they are doing and are very friendly! Not to mention, for their quality of omakase, the price is seriously so affordable and reasonable but also definitely worth a try.

