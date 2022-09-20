San Diego, CA

Cute French Crepe Spot in San Diego - Froglanders

Dinh Lee

Froglanders is based in our very own La Jolla, California, and started off as a frozen yogurt place. The name Froglanders is based off the hoppy, excited feeling that children get when they think about getting some delicious frozen yogurt which is just like how frogs always seem to be excited and hopping around, isn't that adorable?

Froglanders gives off an extremely homey and comfortable feeling upon entering the shop and their goal is to give you the best service and food and have you leaving the shop with a smile on your face. They have many different flavors of frozen yogurt, including their popular Ghiradelli chocolate flavor that is so rich, it can satisfy all chocolate lovers! Another one of their popular flavors would be the salted caramel pretzel flavor which is also very rich and creamy. They also have a lot of toppings to go with their frozen yogurt so you can choose all your favorite toppings. Their flavors also change from time to time so you can try all different types of their unique and delicious flavors.

On top of being a frozen yogurt place, they are also extremely popular for their crepes, which are authentically French in style. They have both sweet and savory crepes, and I have to say, I was blown away by how amazing their crepes are.

I tried their Amazing Crepe, their Cinnamon Roll Crepe, and their Supreme Crepe, all of which were amazing and I would highly recommend all of them.

Their Amazing Creme comprises of Nutella, banana, and strawberry and this simple combination is such a classic and is just delightful. You can never go wrong with this flavor and is definitely their most popular crepe. I really like that they don't skimp out on ingredients at all and they load the crepes up with nutella, banana, and strawberry so that you have some extra flavor in each of your bites. The crepe itself is extremely delicate and soft and really easy to bite and cut into which is just how we want our crepes. They are thin enough to not be too doughy but just thick enough so that it doesn't break upon contact. This is absolutely the perfect crepe and a must-try if you make a visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uW5E6_0i1yVBt700
@sanfoodiego on Instagram

Next is their Cinnamon Roll Crepe which is made with sugar, butter, and cinnamon. One thing I really love about their crepes is that the ingredients are super simple and straightforward, you know exactly what is going into it and there's no mystery at all, yet it is so delicious and magical. This crepe is definitely for the cinnamon lovers out there, if you love yourself a cinnamon roll or cinnamon cereal, this is just the one for you. The cinnamon flavor is quite strong but well balanced with the sugar and butter. This is an absolutely addicting flavor that will keep you going back for more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hBjlC_0i1yVBt700
@sanfoodiego on Instagram

Last but not least is their Supreme Crepe, savory, which is made with Brie, Bacon, mozzarella, Spinach, Tomato, and a buckwheat gluten-free batter. This was so incredibly delicious and if you love cheese, this is definitely the one for you. They are so generous with the brie and mozzarella that you get some delicious, high-quality cheese with each bite and the brie is just a magnificent touch to the entire crepe dish, adding great depth and flavor to it. This is perfect for quick meals and you get cheese, some veggies, and a delicious crepe to go with it. I would highly recommend this crepe as well and I definitely want to go back and try their other savory crepes and flavors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHN0S_0i1yVBt700
@sanfoodiego on Instagram

I also tried their frozen yogurt including their cookies and cream and dole whip flavors. Both were really great in terms of flavor profile and texture. It was creamy and rich with flavors. The dole whip one is a classic and is always great for when you want something nice and refreshing to go with your meal or just for anything honestly. I also loved the toppings that they offer which go so well with the frozen yogurt!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ma6I8_0i1yVBt700
@sanfoodiego on Instagram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3Mb4_0i1yVBt700
@sanfoodiego on Instagram

Froglanders is very popular in the neighborhood with lots of locals and neighborhoods who come and visit on a weekly basis. Because of this nature, Froglanders has become a go-to for many and because the owner is always there and is so kind, they've developed a close relationship with one another. The owner is extremely passionate about what he does and he does a great job of creating quality food and an amazing experience for everyone who comes. There are many kids and young adults who come here after school for a lovely dessert and also older adults who want a quality treat or meal.

If you're looking for a new crepe or frozen yogurt place to try, this would definitely have to be the one! Ever since trying their crepes, I've been craving it every day, I definitely need to make another visit soon.

Follow me on Instagram @sanfoodiego for more food-related content!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# crepe# frozen yogurt# la jolla# french crepe# san diego

Comments / 0

Published by

Join me on my quest to eat at all the best restaurants in town and around the world! Follow me on Instagram @sanfoodiego for more food recs.

San Diego, CA
1397 followers

More from Dinh Lee

San Diego, CA

Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko Sushi

Saiko Sushi has two locations (both within San Diego County), one in North Park and one in Coronado. I went to the one in North Park which is a bustling, vibrant area with a popular main street and lots of small shops and hidden gem restaurants, like Saiko Sushi.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - Watergrill

Watergrill is a seafood-focused high-end restaurant located in Gaslamp Quarter of Downtown, San Diego. They are known to have some of the freshest seafood and an amazing dining experience with great service and environment.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao Dao

Pho Ca Dao Grill is a traditional, authentic Vietnamese restaurant founded by the Huynh family, who came from Vietnam. They currently have seven locations throughout the entirety of San Diego including locations in Mira Mesa, East County, Rancho Bernardo, Santee, Poway, Mission Valley and Chula Vista! Each location has a menu that differs from each other slightly. Today we will be talking specifically about their Mission Valley location as that is the one I personally went to myself.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

New Revolving Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Mikami

Mikami Revolving Sushi is a relatively new revolving sushi spot to San Diego in the Convoy District near the Lolita's and Katsu Cafe. They have a lot of options, from the sushi on the revolving conveyer belt to the menu items that you can order on their iPad, and that includes items other than just sushi. They also offer a variety of different appetizers, meat and rice entrees, as well as, yakisoba, udon, ramen, and dessert.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Aesthetic Tapas Brunch and Restaurant in Downtown San Diego- Cafe 21

Café 21 is a restaurant revolving around a small plates (tapas) concept that allows guests to enjoy many different small dishes in hopes to create variety in their experience and try many flavors and tastes. Their style is derived from the culture of Azerbaijan which is where their spices and techniques come from. All their dishes are made with locally grown produce, hormone-free grass-fed meat, anti-biotic free, free-range chicken, and wild seafood. Their bread is also freshly hand baked! They have two locations, one in the heart of Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego, and one in University Heights, San Diego.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Top Brunch Spot in San Diego - Farmer and the Seahorse

Farmer and the Seahorse is a super cute brunch and lunch spot in La Jolla of San Diego County. They offer an expansive outdoor dining area with beautiful decoration and just overall a lovely environment and experience to be dining in. They are nestled in the heart of Torrey Pines and has an expansive area leading up to and around the restaurant with lots of greenery and landscaping as well as nice photo opportunity spots with friends and family.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Hot Brunch Spot in San Diego - Cocina De Barrio

Cocina De Barrio is a Mexican restaurant and tequila and mezcal bar located in Hillcrest, San Diego. They are quite well known for their brunch but also offer lunch and dinner menus. This is one of my favorite brunch spots in San Diego because not only is their presentation absolutely stunning, but the food itself is incredibly delicious!

Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

Hot Asian Fusion Restaurant and Bar in San Diego - OB Noodle House

OB Noodle House is an Asian fusion restaurant and bar in Ocean Beach, San Diego, and is voted San Diego’s Best Asian Fusion. It is definitely a fan favorite in San Diego and I totally understand why! Everything from the food to the drinks to the ambiance to the service was absolutely amazing and I was very blown away by every single dish that we ordered. I am very impressed by them.

Read full story
1 comments
San Jose, CA

Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA Bakehouse

CA Bakehouse is a mom-and-pop bakery located in Vietnam Town near Downtown, San Jose. They were previously called Century Bakery and were the original creators of the green waffle which is made of pandan, a plant popular in many Asian desserts for its slightly sweet flavor and aroma, and for the beautiful green color it creates.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

High-Quality Sushi Omakase in NYC - Sushi Blossoms

Sushi Blossoms is a relatively new restaurant to New York City, New York. The restaurant features an extremely intimate setting with very few seats, all in front of their sushi chefs. Here, you can see all the professional sushi chefs work their magic and perfect their craft as they prepare each piece of sushi right in front of you.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Aesthetic Thai Restaurant in San Diego - Siam Nara

Siam Nara is located in a popular plaza in Mira Mesa of San Diego. It is a traditional Thai restaurant that serves some of the most beautiful and delicious food I’ve ever seen. Siam Nara is owned by Suree, who also happens to be the owner of the restaurant, who aims to continue her traditions of cooking Thai food. She owns two other locations, Amarin in Hillcrest and Narraya in Pacific Beach. They are a relatively new restaurant to Mira Mesa and opened right at the beginning of when the Coronavirus began to take-off. Because of this, most people have not been able to dine or experience Siam Nara to its fullest. They currently offer takeout for their food items and desserts. Their takeout is just as beautifully presented as the rest of their food so you will not be disappointed by their takeout!

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Restaurant in Seaport Village, San Diego - Margaritas Kitchen & Cantina

Margarita’s Kitchen and Cantina is a San Diego restaurant located in the beautiful Seaport Village in Downtown, San Diego. They specialize in fresh margaritas and authentic Mexican cuisine from Oaxaca and Michoacan. They started as a small Mexican restaurant and has since become an award-winning dining location in the city of San Diego. All their food is cooked with fresh, locally sourced produce. The ambiance here is very lively and energetic and there is plenty of outdoor seating along with other restaurants and dessert shops nearby. The restaurant is right next to ocean so there is a lovely ocean view with some live music and tourist landmarks and shops.

Read full story
Orange County, CA

Mochi Donut Spot in Orange County - Friendly Donuts

Friendly Donuts is a family-operated business that has been running since the 1980s and is located in Orange of Orange County. They are most well-known for their mochi donuts and dossants, which are a half-donut, half-croissant hybrid which is quite unique to Friendly Donuts. It is quite a hole-in-the-wall place with a very casual logo and design. Their shop carries a large variety of donuts and flavors and they also make breakfast sandwiches and drinks.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer Noodle

Killer Noodle has two locations in Los Angeles, one being in San Gabriel Valley and the other in Sawtelle. Killer Noodle is, of course, known for their noodles which are traditionally tan tan men in Japanese and is the Japanese version of the Chinese dan dan noodles, a Sichuan classic known for its spice and flavors. Thus, one of the unique points of Killer Noodle is their different spice levels that will get you hot and sweaty after a few bites.

Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

Popular Korean Chicken Chain - Vons Chicken

Vons Chicken, not to be mistaken for the chicken that is sold at a Vons grocery store, is a new Korean fried chicken place located in National City in San Diego, California. They are quite an established chain and have opened several locations across California as well as the entire United States in the last few years. Vons Chicken is relatively new to San Diego, however, they opened a while back but due to Covid-19, they were forced to close as they did not have outdoor dining available and could not survive on takeout as they were very new at the time. But since then, Vons Chicken has changed owners and is now open again for indoor dining and takeout!

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Famous Ramen Restaurant in New York City - Ichiran Ramen

Ichiran Ramen is possibly one of the most famous Ramen restaurants in the United States and maybe even all over the world as their locations in Japan are even more renown for their amazing quality, and not to mention, 24 hour service (in Japan locations only). But we are talking about the United States right now and Ichiran Ramen has to be one of the best we have to offer in terms of ramen.

Read full story
2 comments
Orange County, CA

Michelin Star Dim Sum Restaurant in Orange County - Tim Ho Wan

Tim Ho Wan is known as the Dim Sum Specialists because of their expertise, experience, and knowledge in making dim sum dishes. They always use fresh ingredients that are delivered daily and each dish is made with serious attention to detail. Their most popular dish is their world-famous BBQ pork buns which are very unique and so different from regular BBQ pork buns, you'll find out why soon! They have a wide selection of other dim sum items, all of which were fantastic.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Japanese Dry Ramen - Menya Hanabi

Menya Hanabi is a Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles, California that specializes in soupless ramen, also known as mazesoba, which is inspired by Taiwanese-influenced ramen and originated in Nagoya, Japan. Rather than being served with a broth and thinner noodles, this unique type of ramen is served with a rich, thick, flavorful sauce and is served with thicker noodles that are so satisfying to slurp. This type of ramen is usually served with lots of toppings, including finely shredded green onion, seaweed flakes, ground pork, slices of fatty pork belly, and a raw egg yolk on top.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy