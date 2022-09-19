High-Quality Sushi Omakase in NYC - Sushi Blossoms

Sushi Blossoms is a relatively new restaurant to New York City, New York. The restaurant features an extremely intimate setting with very few seats, all in front of their sushi chefs. Here, you can see all the professional sushi chefs work their magic and perfect their craft as they prepare each piece of sushi right in front of you.

Sushi Blossoms is an exclusively omakase restaurant. If you are not already familiar, omakase is a Japanese style of dining where the guest leaves the menu choices up to the sushi chef. The chefs will choose and serve you dishes depending what is in season and what is the freshest of the day. Each course will be decided by the chef, so you have to put your full trust in them. They will, of course, account for any dietary restrictions and allergies, and you can also add some add-ons to your course.

@sanfoodiego on Instagram

They currently offer three different omakase options on their menu, each at different price points, Their Classic Chef Selection features a twelve course meal that includes a sashimi dish, sushi made with caviar, uni, toro, and truffles along with many other delectable and exquisite seasonal ingredients. This selection is priced at $85 per person.

Their Premium Chef Selection features a seventeen course meal that includes everything from their classic meal with the addition of premium Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef, Foie gras, and a few seasonal chef's special dishes. The meal ends with a dessert special. This selection is priced at $128 per person.

Their Exclusive Chef Selection features a fifteen course meal that includes most of the exquisite ingredients of our premium omakase set. The meal ends with a dessert special. This selection is priced at $100 per person.

@sanfoodiego on Instagram

They also offer a sake pairing and sake sampler to go with your omakase meal choice, as well as, dessert options if you would like to choose or add an additional one,

Now let's talk about my personal experience at Sushi Blossoms. I chose the Premium Chef Selection and I have to say this is one of my personal favorite omakase experiences I have received. What stands out about Sushi Blossoms compared to other omakase sushi restaurants I've been to is their use of unique and exquisite ingredients. Not only that, but each course is truly a beautiful creation that is crafted right in front of our eyes. Many omakase restaurants feature high quality fish and ingredients overall, but very few that I've been to actually feature this many ingredients per course. Usually omakase courses are quite simple, they are likely to feature a slice of fish on top of sushi rice. But at Sushi Blossoms, you can expect at least three ingredients per course, each crafted to be a visual masterpiece and flavor explosion.

@sanfoodiego on Instagram

Some of the ingredients featured include winter truffle, foie gras, uni, A5 Japanese Wagyu, caviar, quail egg, and so much more. Throughout the entire two hour long course presentation, I was not once turned off by any of the courses, nor was I ever bored by them. I was super excited for the next course the entire time. Even the dessert (we had the blossom panna cotta) was absolutely incredible. It was a beautiful mix of sweet and tart berry flavors with an incredibly smooth, creamy, and silky panna cotta. I did not have a single complaint throughout the entire meal.

@sanfoodiego on Instagram

Now let's talk about if it is worth it. $128 is not a small amount to spend on a meal per person, but this is truly a unique experience that is totally worth the splurge, maybe for a special occasion, or maybe you just want to treat yourself to a new and special experience. Omakase is not just about the food, but rather the entire experience of interacting and learning from the chef, watching them create their masterpieces and presenting it right in front of you for you to enjoy. The chefs go through each and every ingredient so you know exactly what you are consuming and they give you plenty of time to truly enjoy each piece of art.

@sanfoodiego on Instagram

But of course, you are probably wondering, will I even get full from this meal after paying over a hundred dollars? This is hard to say. If you are using fullness and quantity to evaluate the worthiness of this meal, I can't say you're getting the most bang for your buck. But I personally was made just full by this meal (but I did eat not long before this so I wouldn't say I am a good judge for this), but my friend was not. We did end up needing to get more food after a few hours. But there is a total of seventeen courses for you to enjoy and it is over a long span of time, which kind of accounts for some digestion over time. Regardless, I would still say it is definitely worth the price and worth a try and honestly, the average person will probably get full enough from the meal.

To see videos on the experience or get more food related content and recommendations, check out my blog @sanfoodiego on Instagram!