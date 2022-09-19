New York City, NY

Famous Ramen Restaurant in New York City - Ichiran Ramen

Dinh Lee

Ichiran Ramen is possibly one of the most famous Ramen restaurants in the United States and maybe even all over the world as their locations in Japan are even more renown for their amazing quality, and not to mention, 24 hour service (in Japan locations only). But we are talking about the United States right now and Ichiran Ramen has to be one of the best we have to offer in terms of ramen.

Ichiran Ramen is unique from most ramen places we have in the United States because they have a service system that attempts to minimize the social interactions between the employees at the restaurant and the customers. All their tables are bar style so you wouldn't be able to sit across from your friends but instead, next to them. They have dividers between each seat but you can also put them down if you came with friends and would like to talk to them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PRgjv_0hxaa6ce00
A Slice of Pattie

Once seated, you are served directly in front of you in a covered window that is in front of every individual seat. Here, you can place your order by handing in a form that you filled out with your order and preferences and they will bring you your food directly from that window. Everyone also has a number card and once you are finished eating, you can just leave and bring your card to the front where you pay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q5OQN_0hxaa6ce00
trip savvy

As far as ramen goes, I would not say this place is cheap, especially noting that their basic ramen does not come with any toppings, instead, you have to order the toppings set. But I do want to note that this is a non-tripping restaurant, meaning you do not have to tip.

In terms of quality, however, Ichiran is unbeatable. The broth absolutely blew me away with the richness without being too heavy or oily. The noodles were seriously so satisfying and cooked to perfection. I want to also note that you can customize how soft or al dente you want your noodles to be, as well as other things, like how salty and rich you want the broth to be, and whether you want minced garlic, scallions, chashu, etc. I loved that they give you this option, however, since it was my first time trying the place, I mainly chose medium (the recommended option) for everything, and of course I wanted garlic, scallions and chashu.

I love the simplicity of their menu (literally 1 option with customizations) and I love the simplicity of their ramen. Just pure bone broth with light but rich flavoring and not a lot of distractions from the main focus, no gimmicks, just high-quality food. They truly know how to bring out the beauty in their ramen and I respect them so much for that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22tDRW_0hxaa6ce00
marcofeng.com

This is the type of spot that I would be down to go to at any time during the day. It is a super chill environment, everyone is just there to eat, nothing pretentious and super single diner friendly. If you need to dine alone, this is the perfect spot. Literally no one will look at you or even think twice (even the waiters won't bother you much).

I truly can't say enough good things about this place, I really wish they would open some locations near me because you know for sure that I will be making a weekly visit (especially if they are open late). I will, without a doubt, make a visit to Ichiran Ramen again the next time I visit New York City and I highly recommend that you give them a try as well!

Follow me on Instagram @sanfoodiego to see videos about my experience at Ichiran and for more food content and recommendations!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# japanese ramen# ramen noodles# new york city food# japanese food# authentic japanese food

Comments / 2

Published by

Join me on my quest to eat at all the best restaurants in town and around the world! Follow me on Instagram @sanfoodiego for more food recs.

San Diego, CA
1384 followers

More from Dinh Lee

San Diego, CA

New Revolving Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Mikami

Mikami Revolving Sushi is a relatively new revolving sushi spot to San Diego in the Convoy District near the Lolita's and Katsu Cafe. They have a lot of options, from the sushi on the revolving conveyer belt to the menu items that you can order on their iPad, and that includes items other than just sushi. They also offer a variety of different appetizers, meat and rice entrees, as well as, yakisoba, udon, ramen, and dessert.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Aesthetic Tapas Brunch and Restaurant in Downtown San Diego- Cafe 21

Café 21 is a restaurant revolving around a small plates (tapas) concept that allows guests to enjoy many different small dishes in hopes to create variety in their experience and try many flavors and tastes. Their style is derived from the culture of Azerbaijan which is where their spices and techniques come from. All their dishes are made with locally grown produce, hormone-free grass-fed meat, anti-biotic free, free-range chicken, and wild seafood. Their bread is also freshly hand baked! They have two locations, one in the heart of Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego, and one in University Heights, San Diego.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Top Brunch Spot in San Diego - Farmer and the Seahorse

Farmer and the Seahorse is a super cute brunch and lunch spot in La Jolla of San Diego County. They offer an expansive outdoor dining area with beautiful decoration and just overall a lovely environment and experience to be dining in. They are nestled in the heart of Torrey Pines and has an expansive area leading up to and around the restaurant with lots of greenery and landscaping as well as nice photo opportunity spots with friends and family.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Cute French Crepe Spot in San Diego - Froglanders

Froglanders is based in our very own La Jolla, California, and started off as a frozen yogurt place. The name Froglanders is based off the hoppy, excited feeling that children get when they think about getting some delicious frozen yogurt which is just like how frogs always seem to be excited and hopping around, isn't that adorable?

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Hot Brunch Spot in San Diego - Cocina De Barrio

Cocina De Barrio is a Mexican restaurant and tequila and mezcal bar located in Hillcrest, San Diego. They are quite well known for their brunch but also offer lunch and dinner menus. This is one of my favorite brunch spots in San Diego because not only is their presentation absolutely stunning, but the food itself is incredibly delicious!

Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

Hot Asian Fusion Restaurant and Bar in San Diego - OB Noodle House

OB Noodle House is an Asian fusion restaurant and bar in Ocean Beach, San Diego, and is voted San Diego’s Best Asian Fusion. It is definitely a fan favorite in San Diego and I totally understand why! Everything from the food to the drinks to the ambiance to the service was absolutely amazing and I was very blown away by every single dish that we ordered. I am very impressed by them.

Read full story
1 comments
San Jose, CA

Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA Bakehouse

CA Bakehouse is a mom-and-pop bakery located in Vietnam Town near Downtown, San Jose. They were previously called Century Bakery and were the original creators of the green waffle which is made of pandan, a plant popular in many Asian desserts for its slightly sweet flavor and aroma, and for the beautiful green color it creates.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

High-Quality Sushi Omakase in NYC - Sushi Blossoms

Sushi Blossoms is a relatively new restaurant to New York City, New York. The restaurant features an extremely intimate setting with very few seats, all in front of their sushi chefs. Here, you can see all the professional sushi chefs work their magic and perfect their craft as they prepare each piece of sushi right in front of you.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Aesthetic Thai Restaurant in San Diego - Siam Nara

Siam Nara is located in a popular plaza in Mira Mesa of San Diego. It is a traditional Thai restaurant that serves some of the most beautiful and delicious food I’ve ever seen. Siam Nara is owned by Suree, who also happens to be the owner of the restaurant, who aims to continue her traditions of cooking Thai food. She owns two other locations, Amarin in Hillcrest and Narraya in Pacific Beach. They are a relatively new restaurant to Mira Mesa and opened right at the beginning of when the Coronavirus began to take-off. Because of this, most people have not been able to dine or experience Siam Nara to its fullest. They currently offer takeout for their food items and desserts. Their takeout is just as beautifully presented as the rest of their food so you will not be disappointed by their takeout!

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Restaurant in Seaport Village, San Diego - Margaritas Kitchen & Cantina

Margarita’s Kitchen and Cantina is a San Diego restaurant located in the beautiful Seaport Village in Downtown, San Diego. They specialize in fresh margaritas and authentic Mexican cuisine from Oaxaca and Michoacan. They started as a small Mexican restaurant and has since become an award-winning dining location in the city of San Diego. All their food is cooked with fresh, locally sourced produce. The ambiance here is very lively and energetic and there is plenty of outdoor seating along with other restaurants and dessert shops nearby. The restaurant is right next to ocean so there is a lovely ocean view with some live music and tourist landmarks and shops.

Read full story
Orange County, CA

Mochi Donut Spot in Orange County - Friendly Donuts

Friendly Donuts is a family-operated business that has been running since the 1980s and is located in Orange of Orange County. They are most well-known for their mochi donuts and dossants, which are a half-donut, half-croissant hybrid which is quite unique to Friendly Donuts. It is quite a hole-in-the-wall place with a very casual logo and design. Their shop carries a large variety of donuts and flavors and they also make breakfast sandwiches and drinks.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer Noodle

Killer Noodle has two locations in Los Angeles, one being in San Gabriel Valley and the other in Sawtelle. Killer Noodle is, of course, known for their noodles which are traditionally tan tan men in Japanese and is the Japanese version of the Chinese dan dan noodles, a Sichuan classic known for its spice and flavors. Thus, one of the unique points of Killer Noodle is their different spice levels that will get you hot and sweaty after a few bites.

Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

Popular Korean Chicken Chain - Vons Chicken

Vons Chicken, not to be mistaken for the chicken that is sold at a Vons grocery store, is a new Korean fried chicken place located in National City in San Diego, California. They are quite an established chain and have opened several locations across California as well as the entire United States in the last few years. Vons Chicken is relatively new to San Diego, however, they opened a while back but due to Covid-19, they were forced to close as they did not have outdoor dining available and could not survive on takeout as they were very new at the time. But since then, Vons Chicken has changed owners and is now open again for indoor dining and takeout!

Read full story
1 comments
Orange County, CA

Michelin Star Dim Sum Restaurant in Orange County - Tim Ho Wan

Tim Ho Wan is known as the Dim Sum Specialists because of their expertise, experience, and knowledge in making dim sum dishes. They always use fresh ingredients that are delivered daily and each dish is made with serious attention to detail. Their most popular dish is their world-famous BBQ pork buns which are very unique and so different from regular BBQ pork buns, you'll find out why soon! They have a wide selection of other dim sum items, all of which were fantastic.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Japanese Dry Ramen - Menya Hanabi

Menya Hanabi is a Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles, California that specializes in soupless ramen, also known as mazesoba, which is inspired by Taiwanese-influenced ramen and originated in Nagoya, Japan. Rather than being served with a broth and thinner noodles, this unique type of ramen is served with a rich, thick, flavorful sauce and is served with thicker noodles that are so satisfying to slurp. This type of ramen is usually served with lots of toppings, including finely shredded green onion, seaweed flakes, ground pork, slices of fatty pork belly, and a raw egg yolk on top.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Ambrogio 15 - San Diego Best Italian Pizza Restaurant

Ambrogio 15 was voted Best Pizza in San Diego, California in 2020 by The San Diego Union-Tribune. They have a few locations in and around San Diego, with one of their most popular and well-known ones being in the heart of Little Italy, the home of some of our most beloved Italian restaurants in San Diego, and Ambrogio 15 is no exception!

Read full story
2 comments
San Diego, CA

Saiko Sushi - San Diego Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant

Saiko Sushi has two locations (both within San Diego County), one in North Park and one in Coronado. I went to the one in North Park which is a bustling, vibrant area with a popular main street and lots of small shops and hidden gem restaurants, like Saiko Sushi.

Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Marugame - Best Los Angeles Udon Restaurant

Marugame Udon is a popular udon restaurant with locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, and Berkeley. They are known for their hand-made udon noodles, which are freshly made right in front of you as you wait in line to order. Their udon bowls are also assembled in front of you to ensure that everything is as fresh as possible.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange County, CA

Tim Ho Wan - Orange County Popular Dim Sum Restaurant

Tim Ho Wan is known as the Dim Sum Specialists because of their expertise, experience, and knowledge in making dim sum dishes. They always use fresh ingredients that are delivered daily and each dish is made with serious attention to detail. Their most popular dish is their world-famous BBQ pork buns which are very unique and so different from regular BBQ pork buns, you'll find out why soon! They have a wide selection of other dim sum items, all of which were fantastic.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy