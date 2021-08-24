Los Angeles, CA

Xing Fu Tang - Los Angeles OG Boba Spot

Dinh Lee

Xing Fu Tang is the OG boba spot originating in Taiwan, they were the first ever boba shop, in the WORLD! What major stand out point about them is that they make all their boba fresh in house and you can watch each and every step of the process as you wait for your order. From what I know, there are really no other boba spots doing it like them, at least not in Los Angeles. Their newest location is one of the few in the United States and it is in our very own Rowland Heights! They guarantee that all their boba and drinks are always made fresh with the real stuff. They claim to import all their key ingredients directly from Taiwan and use the exact same formula in all their franchise locations.

Watching them make the boba and the drinks was super fun and interesting, and you can really see all the work and effort that goes into it. They definitely take their boba game seriously and I appreciate that. When it comes to the actual drinks and the taste, I personally really enjoyed the drinks we got. We got their gold leaf brown sugar pearl milk, their strawberry milk drink, and their pearl dalgona coffee with milk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZdC12_0bb4RGlp00
@sanfoodiego/Instagram

Their gold leaf brown sugar pearl milk drink (what a mouthful) is their classic brown sugar pearl drink that they are known for but with a little extra pizzazz with the gold leaf, you really can't taste the gold leaf so it is truly just for the aesthetics if you are feeling a little bougie. The drink itself was great, their brown sugar flavor is unique compared to some other brown sugar drinks I've had at other places. Their fresh handmade pearls (boba) were very unique as well. They weren't quite as perfectly spherical like other places (of course, since they are handmade in house) and I actually kind of like that about it. They were very soft and chewy with a unique flavor and sweetness and the texture was really great. I have heard that the boba quality can be a little inconsistent, but what do you expect, it is all made in real time, and it was truly part of the Xing Fu Tang experience!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9Shw_0bb4RGlp00
@sanfoodiego/Instagram

I personally really liked their strawberry milk drink. It was very nostalgic and if you like strawberry milk in general (like the Korean kind that comes in cartons) then you will definitely like this. And it comes with strawberry boba, I'm not really sure what the difference is (I don't even know if there is added strawberry flavor to it), but it is super cute and pink and I liked the texture of it, it complemented the drink well.

Last but not least, I, unfortunately, was not able to try the dalgona coffee drink myself, but my friend who did try it said the coffee flavor was rather light and it tasted mainly like milk. This doesn't come to me as a surprise because that's just kind of how dalgona coffee in general ends up being so the same applies to this drink. So if you're looking for a strong coffee drink, this is not the one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HaNQV_0bb4RGlp00
@sanfoodiego/Instagram

They have other unique drinks as well, but they are most known for their pearl brown sugar milk, so that is definitely a must try and on top of that, I would personally recommend the strawberry milk. I will definitely go back in the future to try their other drinks (hopefully they add more options too because other locations I've seen had some really cool/cute drinks and I'm super jealous).

Follow me on Instagram @sanfoodiego for more food related content!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Join me on my quest to eat at all the best restaurants in town and around the world! Follow me on Instagram @sanfoodiego for more food recs.

San Diego, CA
862 followers

More from Dinh Lee

San Diego, CA

Ambrogio 15 - San Diego Best Italian Pizza Restaurant

Ambrogio 15 was voted Best Pizza in San Diego, California in 2020 by The San Diego Union-Tribune. They have a few locations in and around San Diego, with one of their most popular and well-known ones being in the heart of Little Italy, the home of some of our most beloved Italian restaurants in San Diego, and Ambrogio 15 is no exception!

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Saiko Sushi - San Diego Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant

Saiko Sushi has two locations (both within San Diego County), one in North Park and one in Coronado. I went to the one in North Park which is a bustling, vibrant area with a popular main street and lots of small shops and hidden gem restaurants, like Saiko Sushi.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Marugame - Best Los Angeles Udon Restaurant

Marugame Udon is a popular udon restaurant with locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, and Berkeley. They are known for their hand-made udon noodles, which are freshly made right in front of you as you wait in line to order. Their udon bowls are also assembled in front of you to ensure that everything is as fresh as possible.

Read full story
Orange County, CA

Tim Ho Wan - Orange County Popular Dim Sum Restaurant

Tim Ho Wan is known as the Dim Sum Specialists because of their expertise, experience, and knowledge in making dim sum dishes. They always use fresh ingredients that are delivered daily and each dish is made with serious attention to detail. Their most popular dish is their world-famous BBQ pork buns which are very unique and so different from regular BBQ pork buns, you'll find out why soon! They have a wide selection of other dim sum items, all of which were fantastic.

Read full story
2 comments
San Diego, CA

Liu Yi Shou - San Diego Authentic Chinese Hotpot Restaurant

Liu Yi Shou is an authentic Chinese hotpot restaurant that was founded in the streets of Chongqing, China back in the year 2000. Since opening their first mom-and-pop restaurant, they now have over 1,200 restaurants worldwide including 18 that are located in North America, with some in Canada and some in America. One of those many restaurants are located in our very own San Diego! Liu Yi Shou opened not too long ago in the heart of Convoy of San Diego, the home of much of the authentic Asian food in the city.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Tajima - Popular San Diego Ramen Restaurant

Tajima Ramen and Izakaya Bar is a popular Japanese ramen restaurant with several locations spread across San Diego, namely Convoy, Mercury, Hillcrest, North Park, East Village, and College Heights. The location I visited was in the heart of Convoy, San Diego, the home of many delicious Asian restaurants, boba shops, and Asian dessert places. Tajima Ramen first opened in 2001 and has grown steadily to become one of San Diego's top Japanese restaurants today. Their dishes aim to honor the purity of traditional Japanese taste and style. They also pride themselves on having a wide selection of dishes to choose from as well as some that are more innovative and unique. Their dishes are quite affordable as well and their daily tapas-style (small plates) menu changes every season to give you something fresh to try every time you visit.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Vons Chicken - San Diego Favorite Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant

Vons Chicken, not to be mistaken for the chicken that is sold at a Vons grocery store, is a new Korean fried chicken place located in National City in San Diego, California. They are quite an established chain and have opened several locations across California as well as the entire United States in the last few years. Vons Chicken is relatively new to San Diego, however, they opened a while back but due to Covid-19, they were forced to close as they did not have outdoor dining available and could not survive on takeout as they were very new at the time. But since then, Vons Chicken has changed owners and is now open again for indoor dining and takeout!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Tiger Sugar - Popular Boba Shop In Los Angeles

Tiger Sugar is an extremely boba chain with locations across the country of America and many other countries including Europe, Asia, and Oceania. They grew to popularity with their brown sugar fresh milk drink which is just what it sounds like: brown sugar and fresh milk. Their name is derived from the pattern that the brown sugar syrup leaves on the cup which contrasts with the color of the milk, creating a tiger-like print throughout the cup. This is an extremely iconic look for the shop and many boba places have tried to achieve a similar look, but Tiger Sugar takes the crown as the first ones to do this and the one to do it the best according to popular opinion.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

The Holding Company - San Diego Fusion Restaurant and Bar in Ocean Beach

The Holding Company is a three-story restaurant, bar, and live music venue located in the heart of Ocean Beach in San Diego which is just a couple steps away from the beach itself. On the very top floor, you can enjoy your meal with a beautiful ocean view as well as a view of the city. You can also enjoy a lovely ocean breeze which is perfect as the weather heats up in San Diego.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Cafe 86 - Los Angeles Ube Boba and Dessert Shop

Cafe 86 is an ube-centered dessert and drink shop that has been popularized for their Filipino desserts, including their Halo-Halo and their ube sweets, including their ube cheesecake, ube truffles, and ube flan cupcake which are all to die for!

Read full story
San Diego, CA

San Diego Burger Company - Restaurant in Seaport Village

San Diego Burger Company is an award-winning burger restaurant located at the heart of the beautiful Seaport Village in Downtown, San Diego. Seaport Village is a lovely tourist area next to the ocean with lots of entertainment and excitement throughout the year. All of their burgers are made fresh to order with high-quality group beef sirloin steak and fresh, locally sourced ingredients. They also serve chicken, turkey, fish, and veggie burgers as well as the plant-based Impossible Burger. There are also hot dogs available on the menu. They also have gluten-free lettuce wrap options for those with dietary restrictions. These burgers pair perfectly with their locally-sourced draft beers and delicious sides like onion rings and various versions of fries.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Watergrill - San Diego Seafood Restaurant

Watergrill is a seafood-focused high-end restaurant located in Gaslamp Quarter of Downtown, San Diego. They are known to have some of the freshest seafood and an amazing dining experience with great service and environment.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Yakiniku Osen - Los Angeles Wagyu Japanese BBQ

Yakiniku Osen is a new Japanese BBQ spot that serves high quality wagyu as their meat options. They opened up not long ago in Silverlake, Los Angeles and they are creating the ultimate luxury experience with the highest quality ingredients.

Read full story
San Diego County, CA

Matsuoka - San Diego Japanese Bento Box

Matsuoka just opened in Convoy not long ago and is actually sharing their restaurant-front with The Yasai next to Raki Raki Ramen, all of which are owned or co-owned by the same person, Chef Junya. Chef Junya is passionate about creating and serving traditional Japanese food to the public, and his newest restaurant, Matsuoka, really shows that!

Read full story
Orange County, CA

Friendly Mochi Donuts - Best Mochi Donuts in Orange Coun

Friendly Donuts is a family-operated business that has been running since the 1980s and is located in Orange of Orange County. They are most well-known for their mochi donuts and dossants, which are a half-donut, half-croissant hybrid which is quite unique to Friendly Donuts. It is quite a hole-in-the-wall place with a very casual logo and design. Their shop carries a large variety of donuts and flavors and they also make breakfast sandwiches and drinks.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Donatsu - Los Angeles Aesthetic Japanese Donut Shop

Donatsu is located in the heart of Little Tokyo in Los Angeles, hence why their shop and donuts are Japanese-themed. This shop has a beautiful black aesthetic with bright and enticing neon signs both outside and inside giving it a great ambiance with stellar decoration to really drive home the theme they are going for.

Read full story
3 comments
San Diego, CA

Serea - San Diego Steak and Seafood Restaurant

Serea is located at the heart of Coronado Beach in front of their legendary Hotel del Coronado. It is a luxurious dining experience with a beautiful ocean view to accompany your fine meal. Their menu focuses on sustainable seafood, with a coastal cuisine menu that spotlights the best of the region’s oceans, farms, and fields. I absolutely love the ambiance and view here and the services was fantastic as expected. I also love the tables and the decoration. They have plenty of heat lamps by your table so you can stay warm as you watch the sunset and the night sets in.

Read full story
Lomita, CA

Tama En - Los Angeles Wagyu Japanese BBQ

Tama En is a high-end Japanese barbeque restaurant with two locations in the Los Angeles and Orange County area, one being in Lomita, California, and the other in Gardena, California. Tama En is a do-it-yourself Japanese barbeque grill that specializes in its high-quality Japanese beef, also known as wagyu. At the restaurant, you are presented with a charcoal grill on the table in which you would grill the meat you order to your own liking, whether you like it more rare or more well-done, you can cook it however you would like.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Menya Hanabi - Los Angeles Japanes Noodle Restaurant

Menya Hanabi is a relatively new restaurant to Los Angeles and opened during the start of the pandemic back in 2020. They specialize in soupless ramen, also known as mazesoba, which is inspired by Taiwanese-influenced ramen and originated in Nagoya, Japan. Rather than being served with a broth and thinner noodles, this unique type of ramen is served with a rich, thick, flavorful sauce and is served with thicker noodles that are so satisfying to slurp. This type of ramen is usually served with lots of toppings, including finely shredded green onion, seaweed flakes, ground pork, slices of fatty pork belly, and a raw egg yolk on top.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy