Xing Fu Tang - Los Angeles OG Boba Spot

Xing Fu Tang is the OG boba spot originating in Taiwan, they were the first ever boba shop, in the WORLD! What major stand out point about them is that they make all their boba fresh in house and you can watch each and every step of the process as you wait for your order. From what I know, there are really no other boba spots doing it like them, at least not in Los Angeles. Their newest location is one of the few in the United States and it is in our very own Rowland Heights! They guarantee that all their boba and drinks are always made fresh with the real stuff. They claim to import all their key ingredients directly from Taiwan and use the exact same formula in all their franchise locations.

Watching them make the boba and the drinks was super fun and interesting, and you can really see all the work and effort that goes into it. They definitely take their boba game seriously and I appreciate that. When it comes to the actual drinks and the taste, I personally really enjoyed the drinks we got. We got their gold leaf brown sugar pearl milk, their strawberry milk drink, and their pearl dalgona coffee with milk.

Their gold leaf brown sugar pearl milk drink (what a mouthful) is their classic brown sugar pearl drink that they are known for but with a little extra pizzazz with the gold leaf, you really can't taste the gold leaf so it is truly just for the aesthetics if you are feeling a little bougie. The drink itself was great, their brown sugar flavor is unique compared to some other brown sugar drinks I've had at other places. Their fresh handmade pearls (boba) were very unique as well. They weren't quite as perfectly spherical like other places (of course, since they are handmade in house) and I actually kind of like that about it. They were very soft and chewy with a unique flavor and sweetness and the texture was really great. I have heard that the boba quality can be a little inconsistent, but what do you expect, it is all made in real time, and it was truly part of the Xing Fu Tang experience!

I personally really liked their strawberry milk drink. It was very nostalgic and if you like strawberry milk in general (like the Korean kind that comes in cartons) then you will definitely like this. And it comes with strawberry boba, I'm not really sure what the difference is (I don't even know if there is added strawberry flavor to it), but it is super cute and pink and I liked the texture of it, it complemented the drink well.

Last but not least, I, unfortunately, was not able to try the dalgona coffee drink myself, but my friend who did try it said the coffee flavor was rather light and it tasted mainly like milk. This doesn't come to me as a surprise because that's just kind of how dalgona coffee in general ends up being so the same applies to this drink. So if you're looking for a strong coffee drink, this is not the one.

They have other unique drinks as well, but they are most known for their pearl brown sugar milk, so that is definitely a must try and on top of that, I would personally recommend the strawberry milk. I will definitely go back in the future to try their other drinks (hopefully they add more options too because other locations I've seen had some really cool/cute drinks and I'm super jealous).

