A Hollywood Beginning

Digital_FootPrint

Stars Soar As Storylines For Wrestlemania Start To Take Shape

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANVik_0lHvZSKB00
wrestlerPhoto byJoe HernandezonUnsplash

I just finished watching WWE Monday Night Raw and it was pretty good show. A lot of people within the IWC (Internet Wrestling Community) are down on the Omos vs. Brock Lesnar match but the buildup and storytelling between the two has been pretty good thus far.

I’ve been a big fan of Brock’s storytelling as of late and he’s been superb in every way in that regard. Yes, his match quality is below subpar but the fact they’ve shown him to be more vulnerable now then he’s been in the past is a nice touch.

The two stood face-to-face or in this case, face to chest because Omos is one big man. The way Omos shoved his fist up against Lesnar’s head was genius. Then he extending his hand for Lesnar to shake which he did but the Giant wouldn’t let go.

Not that many people can do that to Brock. Once he wants to go somewhere, he goes there. He had to stomp the man on foot and he attempted a German suplex but Omos quickly swatted him off like you and I would do a mosquito in the prime of Spring.

Then he took one hand and grabbed Lesnar by the face and tossed him over the ropes and onto the floor. Now that last part didn’t go over as smoothly. Both participants botched it but the segment was very well done and produced.

Now the match between “The Beast Incarnate” and “The Colossal Giant” won’t be very good but it will be short and to the point. I think fans getting the visual of Brock German suplexing the Giant a few times and nailing that F’5 will be a worth the price of admission alone.

Now there was no Bobby Lashley on Raw tonight and this comes off the hills of a report that said that Bray Wyatt has been off tv because of “physical problems” whatever the hell that means.

Come on, guys! This is a professional wrestler and these guys put themselves through all kinds of stuff so this would have to be something very serious. Or………….

There’s been a change in plans regarding Wyatt’s character. It’s being speculated that Vince McMahon has assumed either some or all creative control from Paul Levesque AKA HHH. It remains to be seen in what direction they decide to go with that matchup.

I thought they were just going to have another match between Bobby Lashey and Brock Lesnar to conclude their year long feud with Lashley going over since he has more left in the tank and is an everyday performer then Lesnar is at this stage.

I’m going to predict that after Lesnar wins his match with Omos that Lashley will come down and attack Brock, put him in the Hurt Hold and put him to sleep so that they continue their feud.

The WWE still has another big Saudi show that they’re going to do and they might have that match headline the event.

Moving on, Bianca Belair is a heck of a talent. She’s leaps and bounds better then all the other women on the roster. I don’t think any of them can hold a candle to her. Maybe Rhea Ripley can come close but nobody else after that.

I thought the main event between Solo Sikoa and Kevin Owens was good but it still left a lot of money out there. I believe these two have great chemistry and can have even better matches then what they had on Raw tonight.

This match was more to further the intense storyline between the Bloodline faction and Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes along with the aforementioned Kevin Owens included also.

I feel like this Wrestlemania is shaping up to be an excellent event that will be an overall excellent ppv better then last years Wrestlemania and that’s really saying something.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sports# WWE# Raw# Review# Entertainment

Comments / 0

Published by

The stories that I write or pretty much a smorgasbord ranging from current day events to just every day living. I will bring forth to the viewer my unique perspective on every day life.

Houston, TX
22 followers

More from Digital_FootPrint

Taco Tuesday

I was just talking to my brother about my grandmother and how she used to make tacos back in the day. She had this plastic dish that allowed you to put all your toppings in seperate compartments.

Read full story
1 comments

Lethal Injection

In My Opinion, Another Lethal Weapon Movie Will Not Only Kill the Franchise But the Movie Industry As Well. A few years back, I had read on Wikipedia, so you can take that for what it’s worth, that they are working on a script for another Lethal Weapon movie. I read a little bit of what the site said they had in its script and it sounded atrocious.

Read full story

Creed III (Review)

And here we go. The third “Creed” movie in the series. It’s going to feel kinda weird not having Rocky involved in this project. I saw an interview that Sylvester Stallone gave and he felt like it wasn’t the kind of picture he wanted to be involved with.

Read full story

The Wrong Friends Can Be Worse Then Your Enemies

Yesterday, I saw the video of Ja Morant brandishing a weapon in a IG live stream. Now I didn’t want to speak on it until I was absolutely sure what was happening. When a video like this is released, I have all sorts of questions such as who recorded it, who released it and whatnot.

Read full story

Down The Crapper

Heavy Is The Head That Wears the Crown……………..Plumbing. I woke up with some heavy stuff on my mind. You know how when things be on your mind and sometimes you have these dreams and/or nightmares that just really rock you to the core.

Read full story

Creed (2015) AKA Rocky VII (Review)

All the animation for the New Line Cinema and the Metro Goldmeyer logos are top notch. Now they have a scene where it appears to be a juvenile detention center though it looks more like a prison. They seem to be escorting the children to another part of the facility.

Read full story

Putting A Little "Love" Into Hollywood

I just finished watching a movie called “Acrimony” Well, I caught the last 30–40 minutes of the film because I’ve seen the movie in its entirety on more then a few occasions. It’s a Tyler Perry film so you have to take it for what it’s worth. His films have a certain formula to them usually.

Read full story

Compadres

The Warmest of Friends During the Coldest of Times. I had to make a quick trip to the bank to sort out some important business a few weeks ago. As I pulled up the place, I saw one man standing outside as he was conversing with another man who was in the parking lot as he was heading towards the man.

Read full story

Simplicity Is Key

My grandmother purchased a washer about 5 or 6 years back. Within less then a year, she started having problems with it. Luckily for her, she had a warranty and she placed a call and got ahold of the company and they sent out a repair.

Read full story

BARNABY JONES!!!! Starring Buddy Ebsen

The gems you see in those classic tv shows. I have been watching a lot of episodes of Barnaby Jones lately and I noticed that they had many well-known actors appear on the aforementioned tv series earlier up in their careers.

Read full story

The Big Picture: If Only Life Was Like A 1960's Sitcom

I’ve been watching a lot of old tv shows lately. The kind of shows my grandmother often stayed up late at night or early in the morning, depending on how you look at it, watching. Tv shows like Mannix, Cannon, Barnaby Jones & Dragnet.

Read full story
1 comments

That’s An Imposter!!!!!

People did, back in the day, live simpler and better lives. I’m sitting here watching an E60 documentary on Barry Bremen, the great impostor. It showed the man dressing up in Kansas City Kings warmup and he went out there to shoot around with real NBA players like Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Marques Johnson.

Read full story

Love, Old American Style

Wedding ringsPhoto bySandy Millar/UnsplashonUnsplash. All my life, I”ve been around folks that where married for decades up until one of the spouses would pass away. Whether it was from my own family to other folks in the neighborhood, it was one of the coolest things to see. All those years together meant that these folks put some serious time in.

Read full story

Too Hot For TV

CRT Tv'sPhoto byVojta Dzubák/UnsplashonUnsplash. I just not too long ago repaired this tv and now it’s acting up. It’s doing exactly what the last two sets I had hooked up started doing. From a cold start, I get no signal. As it warms up, it starts glitching up all over the place.

Read full story

12:12: Time Never Stands Still No Matter How Much You Wish It Would

GrandmotherPhoto by𝔥𝔦𝔩𝔩𝔞𝔯𝔶 𝔭𝔢𝔯𝔞𝔩𝔱𝔞/UnsplashonUnsplash. This one day will live, as they say, in infamy for me. I had gotten up that morning and made breakfast for the family and made sure everybody was doing well.

Read full story
2 comments

Stepping Out On Faith

When I look back at my life over the years, one thing that I noticed is how early on I was scared to take risks. The idea of going “out on a limb” terrified the crap out of me because I was so scared that son-of-a-gun was going to break.

Read full story

Love TKO: Is Rocky Finally Down For The Count?! (Revised)

I hear that Sylvester Stallone and his wife, model Jennifer Flavin are headed for divorce court. I’m sorry to hear that. First of all, I don’t know who the heck Jennifer Flavin is.

Read full story

Time Is NOT Always On Your Side

The most precious commodity in this world is NOT money. Nor is it stocks, bonds or crypto. Shoutout to all my crypto folks out there; All 14 of you that’s still left. I’m just joking with you all. It’s not gold or silver either. It’s not rhinestones, rubies or diamonds but it’s a different kind of treasure. That invaluable object which what I speak of is TIME.

Read full story
2 comments

The Love of Family Is Timeless

Recently, one of my dear relatives was released from the hospital. It was touch and go for awhile.We even thought we might lose her but she pulled on through and is back at home recovering.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy