A Hollywood Beginning

Stars Soar As Storylines For Wrestlemania Start To Take Shape

wrestler Photo by Joe Hernandez on Unsplash

I just finished watching WWE Monday Night Raw and it was pretty good show. A lot of people within the IWC (Internet Wrestling Community) are down on the Omos vs. Brock Lesnar match but the buildup and storytelling between the two has been pretty good thus far.

I’ve been a big fan of Brock’s storytelling as of late and he’s been superb in every way in that regard. Yes, his match quality is below subpar but the fact they’ve shown him to be more vulnerable now then he’s been in the past is a nice touch.

The two stood face-to-face or in this case, face to chest because Omos is one big man. The way Omos shoved his fist up against Lesnar’s head was genius. Then he extending his hand for Lesnar to shake which he did but the Giant wouldn’t let go.

Not that many people can do that to Brock. Once he wants to go somewhere, he goes there. He had to stomp the man on foot and he attempted a German suplex but Omos quickly swatted him off like you and I would do a mosquito in the prime of Spring.

Then he took one hand and grabbed Lesnar by the face and tossed him over the ropes and onto the floor. Now that last part didn’t go over as smoothly. Both participants botched it but the segment was very well done and produced.

Now the match between “The Beast Incarnate” and “The Colossal Giant” won’t be very good but it will be short and to the point. I think fans getting the visual of Brock German suplexing the Giant a few times and nailing that F’5 will be a worth the price of admission alone.

Now there was no Bobby Lashley on Raw tonight and this comes off the hills of a report that said that Bray Wyatt has been off tv because of “physical problems” whatever the hell that means.

Come on, guys! This is a professional wrestler and these guys put themselves through all kinds of stuff so this would have to be something very serious. Or………….

There’s been a change in plans regarding Wyatt’s character. It’s being speculated that Vince McMahon has assumed either some or all creative control from Paul Levesque AKA HHH. It remains to be seen in what direction they decide to go with that matchup.

I thought they were just going to have another match between Bobby Lashey and Brock Lesnar to conclude their year long feud with Lashley going over since he has more left in the tank and is an everyday performer then Lesnar is at this stage.

I’m going to predict that after Lesnar wins his match with Omos that Lashley will come down and attack Brock, put him in the Hurt Hold and put him to sleep so that they continue their feud.

The WWE still has another big Saudi show that they’re going to do and they might have that match headline the event.

Moving on, Bianca Belair is a heck of a talent. She’s leaps and bounds better then all the other women on the roster. I don’t think any of them can hold a candle to her. Maybe Rhea Ripley can come close but nobody else after that.

I thought the main event between Solo Sikoa and Kevin Owens was good but it still left a lot of money out there. I believe these two have great chemistry and can have even better matches then what they had on Raw tonight.

This match was more to further the intense storyline between the Bloodline faction and Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes along with the aforementioned Kevin Owens included also.

I feel like this Wrestlemania is shaping up to be an excellent event that will be an overall excellent ppv better then last years Wrestlemania and that’s really saying something.