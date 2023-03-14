Taco Tuesday

I was just talking to my brother about my grandmother and how she used to make tacos back in the day. She had this plastic dish that allowed you to put all your toppings in seperate compartments.

She would have a space for the shredded cheese, lettuce and the sliced tomatos. He’s been looking for that plastic dish and can’t find it anywhere. Knowing my grandmother, it’s probably buried somewhere under all of that tupperware deep inside the kitchen cabinets.

Us talking about that caused me to remember a story about myself and my grandmother. It was about how we used to try and sell tacos back when she first moved into this place. We even created a sign that we placed in front of our house about how people could come and get tacos.

For the life of me, I don’t know if we ever had anybody come by and get tacos from us. As far as the sign, my grandmother and I were cleaning out the garage a few years back and we actually came upon the sign we made back in the day.

She still had it as well the “For Sale” sign on when she brought the place back in the day. All that history, man! God, I miss those days. It seems like it was a lifetime ago now.

Sometimes, you just wish that you could go back and relive those precious memories at least just once. Even if it’s just for a few hours, I’d still take it.

