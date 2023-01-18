The Big Picture: If Only Life Was Like A 1960's Sitcom

I’ve been watching a lot of old tv shows lately. The kind of shows my grandmother often stayed up late at night or early in the morning, depending on how you look at it, watching. Tv shows like Mannix, Cannon, Barnaby Jones & Dragnet.

I’ve also developed this awful habit of going to Imdb.com and searching up these shows to see if any of these stars are still with us. I would often watch some of these shows with her every chance that I could get and she would ask me if this actor or that actor was still living.

Her remark would be like, “he dead now, ain’t he.” My response was I wasn’t really sure and would need to look them up. A lot of those actors have indeed passed on. Many of these actors in these shows were born between the 1910’s and the 1920’s.

They’re just not that many folk roaming around here these days from that forgotten time period. I remember when it was commonplace 30–35 years ago. Back then, both of my grreat-grandmothers were living as was one of my great-grandfathers who was my grandfathers’ dad.

I thought that was so cool and they were pretty nice to me other then my grandmothers’ mother. She didn’t like me very much for some reason. Can’t say that I blame her because I was often a mischievous child getting into so many things coming up.

I’ve been thinking about them a lot lately. I have also been thinking a lot about my grandmother. Like did I miss something or was there more that I could’ve done to have her still here with us.

Deep down in my heart, I felt that everything happened the way it was supposed to happen but the human part of me is always questioning whether there was something I overlooked.

Looking into her favorite actors and actresses backgrounds and finding out how they passed and a lot of them went through the same thing my grandmother went through. They got sick and were hospitalized, made a comeback but never made a full of recovery from the initial sickness.

I guess it’s that cycle of time and as I mentioned above earlier. We went from people from the 1910’s and 20's passing on 30 plus years ago and now we’re losing our folks from 40’s and on.

If you have a loved one from this time period hanging on in there, please make sure that you hang on to them. Our elders are so crucial to our development as human beings whether they’re here with us in the physical form or an ancestor in the afterlife. Cherish your love ones while they’re here before they become memories.

# Life# Life Lessons# Family# Community# Time

