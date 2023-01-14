That’s An Imposter!!!!!

Imposter Photo by Chris Yang/Unsplash on Unsplash

People did, back in the day, live simpler and better lives. I’m sitting here watching an E60 documentary on Barry Bremen, the great impostor. It showed the man dressing up in Kansas City Kings warmup and he went out there to shoot around with real NBA players like Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Marques Johnson.

Matter of fact, Otis Birdsong, who really did play for the Kings told him that I didn’t realize we were teammates. He not only did that in the NBA but he did it in other sports as well. He even got chastized by Tommy Lasorda for impersonating a Major League Baseball player.

On top of the that, the man had a ton of kids. It turns out that ole Barry was a sperm donor and produced anywhere from 30–60 children. Now that man was really enjoying life to its fullest. I wouldn’t even dare call him an imposter. I would reserve that right to all these fake social media influencers and so-called pseudo celebs out here as well as the “real” people that are trying to be like them.

You know who I’m talking about too. All those cats out there staying in houses, driving cars that they don’t own or going on trips that they can’t afford flossing like life is all good whereas the tax man and the bill collector stay knocking on their doors all the day long.

At least that cat was putting work to action. Lol. They had a part in the program that showed a snippet of folks hanging out at Studio 54. I said a snippet because I’m pretty sure that’s what they could only show. Now that place had some real freaks there not like these pretend-freaks we got hanging out on the gram today doing that stuff for a few likes.

All they’re getting is a few likes because I'm certainly sure they're not getting much money from it. ESPN did a really good job with this piece indeed. It had some sad moments when they had his family talking about all of the events leading up to his passing. It’s a tear jerker for real but a great piece that they did on him.

They even showed what Brennan was like behind the scene in his “real life.” They showed him going to different trade shows and I just dug the simplicity of it al. I’m pretty sure they all made some good money. Maybe nothing crazy but they made good enough money to take care of their familes which is what it’s all its really about.

And just look at their smiles on their faces. Kinda reminds me of old pictures of my mom and her co-workers. They just seemed to be having the time of their lives. You can even see it in their eyes. Not like today when you can see folks smiling in pictures on social media but you can see a world of sadness when you look into their eyes.

You can tell that they’re just going thru the motions. One thing we need to bring back pronto is simplicity because right now, we’re making this thing called life way more complicated then what it should be.

Quick note: This E60 story that they did on Barry Bremen turned into a free commercial for 23andme out of nowhere. Also, a lot of the stepdads to Barry Bremen’s children were real losers. Geez. I hate to say it but you can look into their eyes and see nothing but pitifulness.

You see ladies. Ain’t-worth-a-darn-men have been around since the beginning of time. All due respect to these gentleman because I’m pretty sure they did the best that they could for what they had.