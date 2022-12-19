12:12: Time Never Stands Still No Matter How Much You Wish It Would

Grandmother Photo by 𝔥𝔦𝔩𝔩𝔞𝔯𝔶 𝔭𝔢𝔯𝔞𝔩𝔱𝔞/Unsplash on Unsplash

This one day will live, as they say, in infamy for me. I had gotten up that morning and made breakfast for the family and made sure everybody was doing well.

I checked the stock market as I usually do and everything was fantastic.The day was going so beautiful thus far up until I received a phone call from my mother about my grandmother.

A few weeks prior, my grandmother needed to be hospitalized once again. She had contracted pneumonia and was battling a urinary tract Infection as well. One night, she informed my mother that she was having difficulty breathing and that's when she called me and then called 911.

I had to make a way for the paramedics to get to her on account of all the furniture my grandmother had put in the house over the years. I came over to my grandmother as she lay in the hospital bed.

I felt her on the head and told her that everything’s going to be just fine and to hang in there because help is on the way. Then I cleared a path and lifted up the garage door and waited on their arrival.

They didn’t take long. Maybe 8–10 minutes tops and they were here. I explained what was going on with my grandmother to them and they went in and checked her out.

They ended up loading her up on the stretcher and took her to the EMT van. The man came out after about 12 minutes to let us know that her vital signs were fine but her oxygen levels were a little low.

They took her to the nearest hospital for more observation. My mom, brother and myself went back inside and I shut the garage door down. We had furniture and pictures scattered all over the place.

My grandmother had turned the garage door into her own private photo gallery but we were able to get everything down in record time. Before the paramedics left, they told us what hospital that they were going to be taking her to so my mom called that same hospital about an hour and a half later.

She got in touch with my grandmotther's nurse and she informed my mother that my grandmother was doing well. She even put my grandmother on the phone and she told everybody that she’s okay and that she was going to be fine.

My parents went to see her the next day and my grandmother was back to her old self joking, laughing and bossing other folks around especially my mom, which she absolutely loved.

I hope you all could sense the sarcasm in that last sentence. But seriously, everything seemed to be on the up and up. My grandmother was way more alert there then when she was here.

She could even see better. She seemed like the old grandma she had always been since I’ve known her. They told her what she was dealing with and administered antibiotics so that they can treat her illnesses.

Even her own personal doctor showed up. Well, it’s about time and not a moment too soon I might add. More about him in a later post. He told my parents that she had pneumonia, uti and another illness which I can’t recall what it was at the moment.

Even the doctor when asked later on what else she had said that he couldn’t recollect. His response was that people get all kinds of illnesses being in the hospital which is true.

She got better enough where they were going to move her to a rehab/nursing home center. Now I wanted to be clear with these folks and let them know that she’s coming there to rehab; She won’t be staying there.

A few days later, my folks went to see her and my mother heard my grandmother’s breathing laboring again. This next part is going to be so hard to write.

We received a call from my uncle saying that the hospital told him “there was a change in the patient’s condition” and for us to report immediately to the hospital. My mother called my brother & I and we went to the hospital to see what was wrong.

We were thinking along the lines of that she had a setback and had to be taken back to the hospital. When we got to the nursing home,we were greeted by one of the nurses.

She let us know that my grandmother had stopped breathing and they tried to rescucitate her but she was gone. I was a little bit away from them so I could barely hear what she really said but I saw my mom’s knees buckle as I raced in to brace her as did the nurse and I knew right then what had happened.

She took us to her room as we passed by the EMT technicians and a police officer. We had just seen an EMT van outside the facility with the lights flashing but it didn’t dawn on me that it would be for my own grandmother.

We walked in the room to be greeted by a few more nurses who were amazing. Special salute and appreciation for all the nurses out there. You all are genuinely, beautiful people.

They pulled back the curtain and there she was. Now we couldn’t touch her on account of an ongoing investigation at the time. I was thinking that this can’t be real.

All she needs is for us to show up and she’ll be right there smiling at us but she was gone. She really was gone. They still had the tube in her mouth but she had transtioned.

We all started getting emotional. My brother put his arm around me while my arms were around my mom trying to console one another. Even the nurses were trying to console us as well.

My other uncle arrived about 15 minutes later. He wasn’t a fan of hospitals but who really is but he went up there this time. He sat in his vehicle for awhile because I believed he knew.

We all knew. I hated that we had to break the news to him. He took it hard as we all did. He had to muster up every fiber in his body not to touch her. My uncle and my mother answered questions from the police officer.

After some time, we were allowed to touch her. The time of death was 12:12. “Angel numbers,” as my brother would say and that’s what she was. She was an angel that had to be tough in what sometimes can be a very devilish world.

She was a fighter as well and she fought as hard as she could but I guess her body just gave out. I went and walked around and darn near got lost. I’m thinking that I’m going outside when I ended up in the cafeteria where I saw a woman that reminding me of my grandmother.

She had this determined look in her eyes. It’s like that “eye of the tiger” type of determination my grandmother had her whole life. I found my brother who had went off to the bathroom and we went outside and talked while he informed as many family members as he could that she was gone.

We went back and saw my uncle talking to one of the kindhearted ladies at the front desk and went back to my grandmother’s room where my mom still was.

We were all now waiting on the funeral home to come and pick her up. My brother and mother walked out and I waited until they got down the hallway apiece so I can say a few words to my grandmother.

I lowered my voice because I didn’t want anybody to hear what I had to say. I thanked her as I broke down in tears. I thanked her for all what she had done for me and how she had taken care of me all these years.

My heart is breaking as I type this. Just never being able to hug her again, to never hear her voice and for me to never hear her laugh at my corny jokes just completely tears me up inside.

It’s doing it right now. I left her with this one last thing. I told her that, “you may no longer be here with me physically but you will always be in my heart.”

I placed a kiss on her forehead and walked out the room. Her work on this Earth was now completed. She had spent her whole life raising daughters and sons.

As well as granddaughters and grandsons including the lopside headed one who’s typing all this. She took care of countless numbers of nieces and nephews.

Even kids in the various neighborhoods that she lived in. As sad it is for us a family, she’s in a better place. No more pain or sorrows. No more hospitals. No more bills.

She’s free now and even though she’s no longer with us in a physical form, I know that she’s right here with us as a very powerful ancestor. And with her by our sides guiding us on, we can never lose.

I told this story because I want folks that’s dealing with a loss of whatever kind to keep going. That’s what my grandmother would say all the time. You have to keep going. Keep on living. That’s what I learned from her to never give up and keep on living.

For all of you all that took time out to read this, please hug your loved ones and hold them tight because you never know when they’ll be gone from you forever. Be blessed all.